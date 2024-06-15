Key Takeaways Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is available June 21.

Global release timings vary from midnight to early morning local time on the listed date for respective regions.

Pre-load for PlayStation starts June 19, Xbox and PC players can download at launch time on June 21.

The highly anticipated release of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is fast approaching. Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware Inc.'s critically-acclaimed fantasy action title is having its first and only DLC coming out on June 21. For those who have been playing the game since the start of 2022, this expansion brings players to a new region called the Land of Shadow, in search of Miquella, one of Queen Marika's children.

Global Release Timings

Here are the global times for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

Console

Pacific Time(PDT) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Central Time (CDT) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Eastern Time (EDT) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Colombia Time (COT) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Brazil Time (BRT) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time British Summer Time (BST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Central East Summer Time (CEST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Moscow Time (MSK) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Gulf Standard Time (GST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Atlantic Standard Time (AST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time South African Standard Time (SAST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time UTC +7 - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time UTC +8 - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Singapore Time (SGT) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Austrailan Eastern Standard Time (AEST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Korea Standard Time (KST) - June 21, midnight local time

- June 21, midnight local time Japan Standard Time (JST) - June 21, midnight local time

PC

Pacific Time(PDT) - June 20, 3:00 p.m.

- June 20, 3:00 p.m. Central Time (CDT) - June 20, 5:00 p.m.

- June 20, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT) - June 20, 6:00 p.m.

- June 20, 6:00 p.m. Colombia Time (COT) - June 20, 5:00 p.m.

- June 20, 5:00 p.m. Brazil Time (BRT) - June 20, 7:00 p.m.

- June 20, 7:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) - June 20, 11:00 p.m.

- June 20, 11:00 p.m. Central East Summer Time (CEST) - June 21, 12:00 a.m.

- June 21, 12:00 a.m. Moscow Time (MSK) - June 21, 1:00 a.m.

- June 21, 1:00 a.m. Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) - June 21, 1:00 a.m.

- June 21, 1:00 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST) - June 21, 2:00 a.m.

- June 21, 2:00 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time (AST) - June 21, 1:00 a.m.

- June 21, 1:00 a.m. South African Standard Time (SAST) -June 21, 12:00 a.m.

-June 21, 12:00 a.m. UTC +7 - June 21, 5:00 a.m.

- June 21, 5:00 a.m. UTC +8 - June 21, 6:00 a.m.

- June 21, 6:00 a.m. Singapore Time (SGT) - June 21, 6:00 a.m.

- June 21, 6:00 a.m. Austrailan Eastern Standard Time (AEST) - June 21, 8:00 a.m.

- June 21, 8:00 a.m. New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - June 21, 10:00 a.m.

- June 21, 10:00 a.m. Korea Standard Time (KST) - June 21, 7:00 a.m.

- June 21, 7:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) - June 21, 8:00 a.m.

For those who want to pre-load the game, PlayStation will allow players to download the title 48hrs prior to launch time, which would be June 19. For Xbox and PC, the game will be available to download at launch time.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on June 21.