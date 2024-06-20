The Lands Between have always been a harsh and unrelenting location. Thankfully, players have so many options to choose from when it comes to play style, be it melee, caster or a mix of between. But one thing in the base game of Elden Ring that was missing was FP regen. Thankfully in Shadow of the Erdtree, that has (mostly) been resolved.

If you are a caster, FP has always been a bit of an issue. While you can siphon some of your HP potions in favor of FP, it still only offered a small band-aid when it came to traveling long distances and using up all your magical juice. In boss fights it was never too much of an issue as it was mainly just seeing how much you can get away with, but now it’s easier to maintain.

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion offers something Elden Ring should have had in the first place: a talisman that passively regens your FP, similar to the Blessed Dew Talisman that regenerates HP. That’s right, we no longer have to look to mods to help with our mana pool, but instead FromSoftware has implemented a means of restoring MP without using potions, even though the regeneration rate is slow.

Right from when you enter the shadow realm, you are able to quickly get this important talisman. In fact, the location of said talisman is right behind you when you are teleported to the new location, it’s just it’s on an elevated cliff that you currently are unable to access.

Thankfully, it’s only a short trek to actually get there. From the start of the expansion, head north until you reach the first group of NPCs. Continue northwest until you reach the Main Gate Cross grace. Do a 180 and move up the cliffside to the south where you’ll encounter bats and eventually trolls. Simply follow the road into the lightning goat forest before you come upon some gnarly rats. Instead of going up the cliff, head down where the rats are until you reach a chapel.

The Church of Benediction is guarded by one dexterous individual, but whether you kill him or avoid him doesn’t matter, in front of the giant statue in the church will be the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman. As its description bluntly states, this Talisman will restore your FP over time. Whether you’re an INT, faith or even a hybrid of melee and magic, this is a talisman you can’t ignore.