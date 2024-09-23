Whips are good for keeping enemies at bay in Elden Ring, but twinblades are better. These dual-edged weapons are all about speed, power and flair. They unleash deadly combos that can turn some of the toughest bosses into minced meat. Whether you’re spinning through a crowd of enemies or dancing around a boss with rapid strikes, twinblades are designed for those who want to look cool while dishing out damage.

But then, some twinblades are better than others. Some have special effects like bleed or holy damage, while others rely on pure speed or raw power. Picking the right twinblade can make all the difference in your journey across the Lands Between in Elden Ring.

6 Twinblade

Nothing Too Fancy, But Can Be Picked Up Early

You can pick up the Twinblade right at the start and it'll carry you through a good chunk of the game. This is a straightforward weapon with no fancy effects like bleed buildup or elemental damage, so it’s more about raw skill and speed.

It’s a simple-yet-effective twinblade, and with the right upgrades, it’ll take you far! You can grab the Twinblade from the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, which is located around the Limgrave area.

5 Gargoyle's Black Blades

One of the Heaviest Twinblades

If you need a twinblade that slices through enemies while dealing extra holy devastation, Gargoyle's Black Blades is at your beck and call. Dealing holy damage alongside physical damage, the Gargoyle's Black Blades is great for taking down undead enemies and anything weak to holy attacks.

This twinblade comes with the unique Ash of War: Corpse Wax Cutter, a spinning slash that sends out a deadly wave of energy with each spin. You will not only deal damage up close but also from a distance. If you want to get your hands on this epic twinblade, you'll have to take on the Black Blade Kindred. This fight is no joke, but if you’ve made it this far, you’ll probably have what it takes!

4 Twinned Knight Swords

One Of The Longest Twinblades In Elden Ring

The Twinned Knight Swords is one of the longest twinblades in the game, so it’s a great way of telling enemies “don’t come close!” And you can’t deny it’s elegant, as it’s forged by merging two distinct blades into one weapon.

You will need up to 18 Dexterity and 16 Strength points to make use of this twinblade. Unlike some fancier twinblades, the Twinned Knight Swords don’t have built-in bleed, fire or magic. You’ll have to rely on Ashes of War or status effects from other sources to spice things up. If you want to get your hands on these sharp beauties, head over to the Altus Plateau.

3 Godskin Peeler

Perfect For Poking Enemies From A Distance

The Godskin Peeler is a menacing-looking twinblade that does exactly what its name suggests: peel through enemies with brutal precision! This weapon dishes out serious damage, but you will need 17 Strength and 22 Dexterity points to be able to handle it.

I particularly like the spinning ability of the Godskin Peeler. It’s a deadly whirlwind hitting enemies multiple times. This makes the twinblade perfect for laying the smackdown on bosses . But then finding the Godskin Peeler is not exactly easy. You have to take down the Godskin Apostle, who is a tough boss with fast and brutal attacks.

2 Gargoyle's Twinblade

Deals The Most Physical Damage Of All Twinblades

If you’re looking for a twinblade that’s a bit heavier, tougher and hits like a truck, Gargoyle's Twinblade has got you covered. With both physical and holy damage, you’re dealing extra blows, especially to enemies weak to holy.

But then it’s one of the heaviest twinblades, so it’s slower. But the trade-off is that each hit packs a serious punch. To snag this beast of a twinblade, you have to put the Valiant Gargoyle boss to the sword. And don’t forget that the Valiant Gargoyle is a twin, so go prepared.

1 Eleonora's Poleblade

Trigger Bleed Build Up While Dealing Heavy Physical and Fire Damage

Eleonora's Poleblade is one of the lightest twinblades in the game. It not only slashes through enemies with grace but also deals devastating fire damage. It has D scaling in both Dexterity and Arcane. You'll be tearing through enemies with quick strikes, all while triggering bleed buildup.

The mix of physical, fire and bleed damage makes it incredibly versatile. And it just feels amazing to use, especially when you're surrounded by enemies. This twinblade shines when it comes to the Bloodblade Dance. When you activate it, you perform a rapid spin-and-slash combo that ends with a cool leap into the air. To snap up Eleonora’s Poleblade, you’ll need to face Eleonora herself.