Key Takeaways The captivating Shadow Realm holds more post-game activities after you finish Shadow of the Erdtree.

Explore thoroughly to find hidden areas and items like Larval Tears, Duplicate Coffins, and unique weapons for exciting new builds.

Complete optional boss fights, finish DLC questlines, help others through tough spots, and consider New Game Plus for a fresh Elden Ring experience.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has gone down a treat with Souls fans, much like the base game when Elden Ring first released. It's been hard for a while to find any corner of the internet that wasn't talking about how amazing the latest Elden Ring expansion was. The bosses added via the DLC were some of the hardest you'll likely ever encounter within the Souls sub-genre. The Shadow Realm is a captivating area begging to be explored, and with the addition of more weapons and items, there are so many new unique builds to mess around with.

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end, and when you beat the final boss of the DLC, this will likely be the moment you do a big sigh and go about trying to find a new game to replace the gaping hole Shadow of the Erdtree leaves in its wake. However, it doesn't have to be that way, as there are a few things that you can do to squeeze a little more joy out of this DLC before you call it a day, and I want to highlight a few of those things right now.

10 Cash In Radahn's Remembrance

So, you've just beaten Radahn, Consort of Miquella. First off, well done because that's no easy task. You'll now be standing in the grand arena where the fight occurred and asking yourself, 'What now?' Well, the first thing you should do is take the Remembrance you earned from defeating them to the Roundtable Hold , as you'll be able to cash this in for one of two amazing rewards.

Melee users will most likely choose the Greatsword of Radahn (Lord) , which comes in both a Heavy and Light variant. These swords have excellent physical and magic damage stats and an outstanding Ash of War that's a lot of fun to play around with. Whereas magic users will likely go with the Light of Miquella Incantation, which allows you to mimic Radahn's powerful holy attack from his second phase. Both are brilliant rewards, so your first port of call after beating Radahn should be the Roundtable Hold.

9 Duplicate Your Remembrances

Speaking of Remembrances, you may not be aware that within the Shadow of the Erdtree, there are three Coffins that allow the player to duplicate their remembrances, much like the Wandering Mausoleoms did in the base game. This essentially means that players will be able to get their hands on some of the items they didn't choose the first time of asking, and this may allow you to pivot into a fun new build, or at the very least, it will pad out your collection as far as Elden Ring items are concerned.

These Duplication Coffins are located in both of the Finger Ruins and behind the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. So be sure to explore or revisit these areas and make sure you get your hands on those items you passed on before.

8 Explore Thoroughly For DLC Items You Missed

The DLC is absolutely huge, and there are so many places to explore, and so many hidden areas you could potentially miss altogether. So, even if you are a meticulous player, you'll probably have a few quality items still knocking around in the Shadow Realm. In fact, chances are that you'll have made a beeline to Radahn when working through Enir Llim, and a rare weapon called Euporia will be waiting for you down a secret path not too far from where you vanquished Radahn.

But this is the tip of the iceberg, as there are plenty of quality items you'll likely still need to obtain. Like the Aged One's Exultation talisman that can only be claimed by killing one of the Aging Untouchables in the Abyssal Woods. Or the Verdigris Discus , which can only be found in a secret area of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh by using an Imbued Sword Key . There are plenty of goodies just waiting for you to pick up, and it would be a shame to see them evade you forever, so don't let that happen.

7 Beat All The Optional Bosses

Strictly speaking, you only need to defeat five bosses to complete the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The Divine Beast Dancing Lion , Messmer the Impaler , Romina, Saint of the Bud, Needle Knight Leda , and Radahn Consort of Miquella. However, there are a grand total of 78 bosses dotted around the Shadow Realm, and they all offer unique fights, and provide excellent rewards if you go to the trouble of taking them down.

There are some major boss fights that are considered optional, like Bayle The Dread, the Scadutree Avatar, and Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame, which are too good to be missed. Then you also have a wealth of lesser bosses like Death Knight, the Blackgaol Knight, and Rugalea The Great Red Bear which are fun fights worth seeing too. In short, if you had blinkers on and rushed to the finish line in this DLC, it's time to rewind a little and see all the great boss content you missed.

6 Collect The DLC Larval Tears

One of the best ways to keep Elden Ring feeling fresh is to respec your character, which allows you to try out new weapons, builds, and class types. However, the problem for players who have been playing Elden Ring for years now is that within their particular save file, they may be in a position where they have collected and used all the Larval Tear in The Lands Between, and without Larval Tears, Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon ain't going to help you.

But the good news is that within the Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll have access to some more of these precious items. There are a total of nine Larval Tears added courtesy of the DLC, which means you won't necessarily have to jump into NG+ to mess around with a new DLC-inspired build, which will be a mercy and a blessing to some. So get out there, get those tears, and mix things up.

5 Find All The Scadutree Fragments And Revered Spirit Ashes

Shadow of the Erdtree introduced an interesting leveling system to make sure veteran players would find the DLC a real struggle no matter what level they entered the DLC on. We could go into depth here on how this system works, but if you've beaten Radahn, you likely know already, so I'll boil it down to this: the more Scadutree Fragment you have, the easier enemies go down in the DLC. And the more Revered Spirit Ash you have, the stronger your Spirit Ashes will be in the DLC.

All this you likely knew. But, here's something you might not know. If you choose to take on NG+ and play the DLC again, these blessings will carry over to your new game. So it's best that you take some time to gather all of these resources when you are at the peak of your powers, and as you gain more, exploring the remainder of the DLC will become easier as a result, so it's a win-win.

4 Complete The DLC Questlines

As with most Souls content, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC also features a series of obtuse and confusing quest lines which you may happen to progress over the course of your time in the Shadow Realm. But if you're someone that doesn't go out of their way to read item descriptions, understand the subtle story around you, and follow up on NPC conversations, you'll likely have a few outstanding quests to finish when you beat Radahn.

You may still have Count Ymir's Quest to finish up, which is well worth doing to fight against Metyr, Mother of Fingers. You may have an Iris of Occultation burning a hole in your pocket as you still need to decide what to do with Fire Knight Queelign . Or, you may still need to visit St. Trina deep within the Stone Coffin Fissure. In short, there are quite a few quests within the DLC and there's probably at least one you haven't completed yet, so take a moment to help out the Shadow Realm's assortment of NPCs.

3 Help Other Players Through The DLC

As you will know, having beaten Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, the DLC is very hard. But, as you gain more Scadutree Fragments, level up, get your hands on new DLC items, and perfect your new build, things become much easier. However, this is not a luxury that new players to the DLC will have, and they will have to struggle through just as you did when you first arrived via Mohgwyn Palace . But it doesn't have to be that way, because a DLC veteran such as yourself could lend a helping hand.

You can head to the fog gates near certain DLC bosses and can use a Tarnished's Furled Finger to cast a summon sign for players to use. Then you can hop into their world and help them take down a boss that's giving them a hard time, and this just might be the springboard they need to take on the rest of the DLC solo. So, to do a good deed and be a good egg, do your bit and help new DLC players through the content.

2 Play Around In PvP

On the subject of multiplayer in Elden Ring, you can either be a nice person, as discussed above, or you can be more of a chaotic force and test your mettle in Elden Ring's PvP. This has always been an option within Elden Ring, and it may have lost its appeal over time for long-time players as you kept on seeing the same builds over and over, but with the addition of all the new items and weapons within the new DLC, this mode feels like it's had a facelift, and feels more exciting than ever.

You can now face off against players who make use of new and interesting DLC builds, and you can also use this as an opportunity to test out any new builds or items and check how viable your new setup is. It's usually a good litmus test because you'll be humbled pretty quickly if your build isn't up to snuff. Experimenting with the new DLC items is a blast, and with the addition of a human on the other side of the battlefield, it just adds to the replayability. So find a worthy adversary and give this a try.

1 Consider New Game Plus And Do It All Over Again

Lastly, if you've done all the things above, and you still feel like you're not ready to walk away from Elden Ring, then there is one more thing you can do. You can buckle in for another lap around The Lands Between and the Shadow Realm by starting an NG+ run. In this mode, you keep all your items, your DLC Blessings, and your level remains the same, but the enemies and bosses get tougher as a result.

This is a great option for those who want to try out a new build right from the beginning of the game. Not to mention, it's a great way to collect all the items you didn't get in quests and via Remembrances in your first playthrough. Plus, if you just want to tackle the DLC again and not the main game, if you're smart, you can fight Radahn and Mohg to access the DLC campaign in just a handful of hours. So, if you were on the fence, consider this your nudge toward running it back and enduring the pain and the suffering all over again.