Whips are not exactly the first weapon of choice that comes to mind when charging into battles in Elden Ring, but don’t underestimate them. They're more than a stylish option. Whether you want to keep enemies at arm’s length or love watching them bleed out slowly to death, whips can come in handy. And the cool thing is you can wield them with a bit of finesse and flair.

But the truth is, not all whips are created equal. Some pack a bleeding punch, while others spew fire. Some also deliver a devastating slashing attack that’ll make your enemies think twice before closing in. So let’s look at which whips you should be cracking and which ones might leave you feeling underwhelmed.

6 Whip

Classic Whip That Gets The Job Done

The Whip is as classic as it gets -- no fancy gimmicks, just pure whipping action. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense weapon to keep enemies at a distance while dealing decent damage, this whip comes in handy.

You'll find the Whip early in the game, so it’s a great starter weapon if you want to start using whips right away. To get the Whip, head to Castle Morne in the Weeping Peninsula. You will find the Whip around this area.

5 Urumi

Acts More Like A Razor-Sharp Blade Than A Whip

Unlike other whips, the Urumi whip is like having a razor-sharp blade in whip form and it’s here to slice your enemies to ribbons. One of its standout features is the charged heavy attack. When you wind up for it, the Urumi whip goes full-on slingshot mode. This turns it into a devastating slash that has insane reach and power.

The Urumi is perfect for keeping enemies at bay while slicing them up from a distance. If you want to snag this cutting-edge whip, make your way to the Carian Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes.

4 Thorned Whip

Covered in Spikes and Deals Heavy Amount of Bleed Damage

The Thorned Whip is all about inflicting severe pain—and not just from whipping enemies. This whip is covered in spikes that will leave your enemies bleeding and begging for mercy. This whip is for those who lean on Dexterity. So if you're quick on your feet and love bleeding your enemies dry, it’s right up your alley. No Faith needed here -- just skill and a taste for extra bloodshed!

This whip builds up bleed with every strike. So if you can land a few fast hits, your enemies will be gushing blood in no time. To grab this spiked beauty, look for the Fire Prelate enemies -- they are the big, tough guys with flaming pots on their heads. These Fire Prelates have a chance to drop the Thorned Whip after you defeat them.

3 Magma Whip Candlestick

Turn Your Enemies Into Molten Lava

The Magma Whip Candlestick is a scorching hot choice for those who want to whip their enemies into molten lava. This whip is tailor-made for Faith builds with a bit of Dexterity thrown in for good measure. Each swing releases fiery magma, and the Ash of War, Sea of Magma, lets you spew molten lava all around you. This creates a pool of destruction that can melt enemies that aren’t fire-resistant. It’s perfect if you like a whip with some extra oomph, or should I say whoosh!

If you're drooling over this whip, you'll have to get your hands dirty. The Magma Whip Candlestick is a reward for taking on Patches’ questline! You have to go after Great Horned Tragoth. You can find Tragoth’s red invasion sign near Mt. Gelmir. Defeat Tragoth, and as a reward, you'll be given the Magma Whip Candlestick!

2 Hoslow's Petal Whip

Don’t Let The Floral Petal Design Fool You; This is a Blood Explosive Device

Hoslow’s Petal Whip is one stylish and deadly weapon in Elden Ring. It’s perfect for those who like a little flair with their pain. This whip is made for dexterous people, but you still need minor strength to wield it. The Hoslow’s Petal Whip isn’t just any ordinary whip. This beauty can inflict some serious bleed buildup on your enemies. Every swing with this whip gets you closer to that satisfying blood explosion!

Plus it looks awesome with its floral petal design -- it’s all about style and substance here. If you want this whip, you’re going to have to cross paths with Juno Hoslow, who is a knight from the Volcano Manor questline.

1 Giant's Red Braid

A Flaming Whip That Roasts Anything In Its Path

The Giant’s Red Braid whip is a fiery beast of a weapon and it’s not just for show. If you're looking to wield a whip that burns through enemies, this one’s for you. You'll need a solid bit of strength, some nimble dexterity and a whole lot of faith to make the most of this Remembrance weapon .

To be specific, you'll need Strength 18, and Faith 21. This whip scales primarily with Faith (B scaling), which means if you’ve been stacking those faith points, you'll love this thing. And the Ash of War, Flame Dance, allows you to spin the whip around like a fiery whirlwind, roasting anything in your path. To get the Giant's Red Braid, you'll have to face off against the giant Fire Giant boss. Once you have taken him down, head to Enia at the Roundtable Hold. And then trade the Fire Giant’s Remembrance for the Giant’s Red Braid.