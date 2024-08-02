Key Takeaways Elden Ring boasts a wide variety of Greatswords, from simple-looking ones like the Iron Greatsword to spectacular ones like the Blasphemous Blade.

Banished Knight's Greatsword and Iron Greatsword stand out for their sheer power and simplicity, making them underrated yet effective choices.

The Blasphemous Blade shines as one of the best weapons in the game, offering lifesteal and Fire damage to help players through tough battles.

Elden Ring features a truly impressive selection of weapons, from Staves and Katanas to Colossal Swords and everything in between. That last category is particularly popular with players who love absurdly oversized weapons that make you look like an anime character. But if Colossal Swords twice as large as your character don’t sound appealing at all, you may want to try some of the game’s Greatswords instead.

Greatswords are comparable to many Colossal Swords in terms of stats while also having more realistic proportions. There are exactly two dozen of these weapons available in the game right now, including those added in Shadow of the Erdtree. We won’t be ranking all of them today, but we did put together a list of the 10 best Greatswords in Elden Ring. If you’re planning a build that uses a Greatsword as your main weapon, we recommend sticking with one of the ones listed below.

In addition to regular Greatswords, we also took into consideration Light Greatswords - a new category of weapons added in Shadow of the Erdtree - when compiling this list. All three Light Greatswords available in the game are decent weapons, but only one of them was good enough to make our list.

10 Banished Knight’s Greatsword

The Banished Knight's Greatsword is a simple-looking weapon that’s sometimes overlooked by players because it doesn’t come with any of the bells and whistles found on some of the more infamous Greatswords. But you shouldn’t let its humble appearance deceive you because this weapon has the second-highest Physical damage of any Greatsword in the game and comes with a special moveset that can only be found on two other Greatswords.

The Banished Knight’s Greatsword is a solid weapon for pure Strength builds and STR/DEX hybrid builds. This Greatsword has very low requirements and can be wielded effectively without investing any points into Dexterity. The downside is that the Banished Knight’s Greatsword isn’t particularly long and doesn’t come with a unique skill either, though it can be infused with various Ashes of War. Certainly not the best Greatsword in the game, but it is good enough to make our list.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill STR C

DEX D Phys 347

9 Death’s Poker

The Death's Poker doesn’t look like any other Greatsword in the game, or any sword, in general, for that matter. Looks aside, this weapon is a good pick for hybrid builds that incorporate a fair amount of Intelligence in addition to Strength and Dexterity. Having to dump points into three attributes instead of two can be a bit of a hassle but, on the bright side, doing so gets you a weapon that deals Magical damage and inflicts Frostbite buildup.

In addition to dealing a fair amount of damage with basic attacks, the Death’s Poker also comes equipped with a unique skill that gives you access to a medium-range attack and a short-range AoE. To top it all off, the Death’s Poker is also one of the lightest Greatswords in the game. Unfortunately, it’s one of the shortest ones, too. The main drawback here is that this weapon won’t reach its true potential until the endgame. By then, you’ll have access to several other Greatswords that are even better.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Ghostflame Ignition Skill STR C

DEX B

INT D Phys 301

Mag 88

8 Greatsword of Solitude

The Greatsword of Solitude is one of the new weapons introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree, and also happens to be one of the best at the start of the expansion. A main selling point of this weapon is that it comes with a better Guard Boost stat than any other Greatsword. Unfortunately, this is also the heaviest Greatsword in the game, weighing in almost twice as much as the Death’s Poker.

The Greatsword of Solitude is a very good defensive weapon that removes the need to carry around a shield, at least for the most part. As far as its offensive capabilities are concerned, the Greatsword of Solitude’s base damage is a bit on the lower side, however, the weapon makes up for it with excellent Strength scaling and an okay-ish unique skill. There are quite a few pros to using the Greatsword of Solitude, but also some important cons, which is why it only sits at #8 on our list.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Solitary Moon Slash STR A

DEX D Phys 294

7 Iron Greatsword

Moving on, we have the Iron Greatsword , aka possibly the most underrated Greatsword in Elden Ring. The Iron Greatsword is comparable to the Banished Knight’s Greatsword in the sense that it’s a basic-looking weapon that trades flashiness for practicality. There’s no fancy move set, unique skill, or impressive scaling here. However, what the Iron Greatsword does have in abundance is pure power.

Pound for pound, this is the hardest-hitting Greatsword in the game if we’re talking pure Physical damage. The Iron Greatsword hits harder than the Banished Knight’s Greatsword while also being a bit longer and having very similar stat requirements. If you’re looking for a simple, but powerful, piece of metal that you can customize to your liking, there’s no better option in the Greatswords category. It won’t necessarily hold a candle to something like the Blasphemous Blade or Dark Moon Greatsword, but it can still get the job done just fine regardless.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill STR B

DEX E Phys 365

6 Sacred Relic Sword

If you’re a big fan of farming, you’re going to love what the Sacred Relic Sword has to offer. The Sacred Relic Sword has long been considered one of the best farming weapons in the game, and with good reason. This Greatsword comes equipped with a powerful unique skill that deletes whole swats of small enemies in only one or two hits. The skill can be buffed in a wide variety of ways, allow you to create a build that revolves almost entirely around it if you wish.

If you remove Wave of Gold from the equation, the Sacred Relic Sword becomes significantly less powerful, but definitely not useless. This is the longest Greatsword in the game and weighs slightly less than the Iron Greatsword. Damage-wise, the Sacred Relic Sword isn’t the best but it’s not the worst either. The extra Holy damage can come in handy when fighting undead, however, it’s not very useful against most bosses. An excellent farming tool, but a bit weak as a weapon compared to our next entries.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Wave of Gold Skill STR D

DEX B

FTH C Phys 289

Holy 186

5 Rellana’s Twin Blades

Rellana's Twin Blades are a pair of Light Greatswords that can only be obtained in Shadow of the Erdtree. As you can probably tell by now, this is a paired weapon, and a damn good one at that. Rellana’s Twin Blades work similar to the iconic Sword of Night and Flame in that they scale with four stats and are capable of unleashing both Magical and Fire attacks with their unique skill. Their basic attacks are infused with elemental damage as well.

The split scaling can be a turn-off for some players, but at least the stat requirements aren’t too bad in the grand scheme of things. If you were already using the Sword of Night and Flame, you’re generally better off sticking with that, otherwise Rellana’s Twin Blades are a good pick for those running complex split-scaling builds. The weapon skill animations are a bit slow, though, and can be difficult to land, so try not to rely on them too much.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Moon-and-Fire Stance STR C

DEX C

INT C

FTH C Phys 252

Mag 161

Fire 161

4 Ordovis’s Greatsword

We’re finally starting to reach the small handful of Greatswords that can be considered S-Tier status. All the Greatswords on this list are good weapons, but the top four are in a league of their own. The first such weapon we need to talk about is Ordovis's Greatsword , a lean, mean, killing machine that comes with excellent Strength scaling, decent Faith scaling, a devastating unique skill, and some nice bonus Holy damage.

Much like with the Sacred Relic Sword, the Holy damage is a bit hit or miss since it won’t do much against most bosses. However, it’s important to point out that the unique skill deals mostly Physical damage, and you’ll find yourself using the AoW a lot more than the basic attacks. Admittedly, the weapon is a bit of a one-trick pony, but as long as you have enough FP you can breeze through good chunks of the game just spamming the skill. Not very exciting, but definitely very effective.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Ordovis's Vortex Skill STR A

DEX E

FTH C Phys 262

Holy 169

3 Marais Executioner’s Sword

Marais Executioner's Sword is the only Greatsword in the game that scales with Arcane, for better or worse. It’s unfortunate that Arcane enjoyers don’t have more options at their disposal but, on the bright side, the one option they do have is top-notch. Marais Executioner’s Swords is one of the nine Legendary Armaments and sports one of the most insane skills in Elden Ring. The skill is technically not unique because it can also be found on the Regalia of Eochaid , but that doesn’t make it any less badass.

Stats-wise, things could be better. The weapon doesn’t deal as much Physical damage as other Greatswords and there’s no Blood Loss buildup in spite of the Arcane scaling. The weight, speed, and length aren’t anything to write home about either. The Magical damage can come in handy, though. But, frankly speaking, that’s neither here nor there since you can simply use the skill to stunlock most types of enemies and finish them afterward at your leisure. Probably best to avoid trying that with bosses because it won’t work in the majority of cases.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Eochaid's Dancing Blade Skill STR B

DEX E Phys 230

Mag 149

2 Dark Moon Greatsword

The Dark Moon Greatsword is not only one of the best Greatswords in Elden Ring, it’s also one of the best weapons in general. If you’re running a STR/DEX/INT build and want to incorporate a powerful weapon into your arsenal, there are few other better choices out there. Even pure INT builds can get away with using this weapon since both its basic attacks and its unique skill scale better with Intelligence. Same goes for the passive ability.

The Dark Moon Greatsword deals less Physical damage compared to other weapons in its class, but it more than makes up for that by dealing a significant amount of Magical damage. The Greatsword also inflicts Frostbite buildup and comes with a unique skill that buffs the weapon and allows it to unleash powerful ranged attacks. These attacks aren’t as powerful as they used to be prior to patch 1.12 but, overall, the Dark Moon Greatsword continues to be a beast of a weapon in spite of that. Not quite as strong as our number one pick, though.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Moonlight Greatsword Skill STR D

DEX D

INT B Phys 200

Mag 240

1 Blasphemous Blade

Blasphemous Blade has long been touted as being one of the best weapons in Elden Ring, and it’s easy to see why. The unique skill alone can carry you through most of the game and then there’s also the fact that this bad boy deals Fire damage and comes with lifesteal. The Physical damage isn’t amazing and the weapon is definitely on the heavier side for a Greatsword, but there are no other real drawbacks aside from those.

Probably the biggest selling point of this weapon is the lifesteal, which comes in the form of a hidden passive ability. Any time an enemy dies in the vicinity, the wielder of this weapon gains a little HP regardless of whether or not they used the Blasphemous Blade to strike the killing blow. Moreover, players also recover a big chunk of HP whenever they hit enemies with the unique skill. The healing even stacks with similar effects from items and other weapons. If you know what you're doing, you can use the Blasphemous Blade to constantly replenish your health pool simply by fighting enemies.

Weapon Skill Max Scaling Max Damage Taker's Flames Skill STR C

DEX C

FTH B Phys 296

Fire 191