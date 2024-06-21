* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.

In Elden Ring , you might be inclined to drive a wedge in between you and your enemies - perhaps directly into your enemy. Take an axe or a halberd for the journey. We've collected a listing below of all axes and halberds available in Elden Ring below. Click on a specific item for further details.

Weapon

Type

Weapon Skill

Attack PHY

Attack MAGIC

Guard PHY

Guard MAGIC

Range

Battle Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes

123

-

47

31

Celebrant's Cleaver

Axe

Wild Strike

119

-

47

31

Forked Hatchet

Axe

Quickstep

101

-

40

27

Hand Axe

Axe

Quickstep

113

-

42

28

Highland Axe

Axe

War Cry

123

-

47

31

Icerind Hatchet

Axe

Hoarfrost Stomp

111

-

40

27

Iron Cleaver

Axe

Wild Strikes

120

-

51

34

Jawbone Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes

124

-

49

33

Ripple Blade

Axe

Wild Strikes

70

-

47

31

Rosus' Axe

Axe

Rosus's Summons

106

68

44

44

Sacrificial Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes

128

-

49

33

Stormhawk Axe

Axe

Thunderstorm

130

-

49

33

Warped Axe

Axe

War Cry

118

-

56

37

Death Knight's Twin Axes

Axe

Blinkbolt: Twinaxe

101

-

44

30

Messmer Soldier's Axe

Axe

War Cry

133

-

49

33

Smithscript Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes

131

-

48

32

Axe of Godrick

Greataxe

Command Thee, Kneel!

142

-

50

35

Crescent Moon Axe

Greataxe

War Cry

146

-

-

-

Executioner's Greataxe

Greataxe

War Cry

150

-

57

40

Gargoyle's Black Axe

Greataxe

War Cry

100

-

36

27

Gargoyle's Great Axe

Greataxe

War Cry

123

-

45

31

Great Omenkiller Cleaver

Greataxe

Wild Strike

-

-

-

-

Greataxe

Greataxe

Barbaric Roar

151

-

53

37

Longhaft Axe

Greataxe

War Cry

146

-

52

36

Rusted Anchor

Greataxe

Barbaric Roar

147

-

52

36

Butchering Knife

Greataxe

Barbaric Roar

134

-

45

31

Winged Greathorn

Greataxe

Soul Stifler

130

-

50

35

Death Knight's Longhaft Axe

Greataxe

Blinkbolt: Long-hafted Axe

113

-

61

32

Putrescence Cleaver

Greataxe

Spinning Guillotine

141

42

66

44

Sacred Butchering Knife

Greataxe

Barbaric Roar

258

-

55.1

35.6

Banished Knight's Halberd

Halberd

Charge Forth

125

-

50

35

Commander's Standard

Halberd

Rallying Standard

138

-

58

41

Dragon Halberd

Halberd

Spinning Slash

135

-

52

37

Gargoyle's Black Halberd

Halberd

Spinning Slash

103

-

48

36

Gargoyle's Halberd

Halberd

Spinning Slash

131

-

60

42

Glaive

Halberd

Spinning Slash

132

-

55

38

Golden Halberd

Halberd

Golden Vow

134

-

58

41

Guardian's Swordspear

Halberd

Spinning Slash

139

-

52

36

Halberd

Halberd

Charge Forth

125

-

50

35

Loretta's War Sickle

Halberd

Loretta's Slash

110

71

51

49

Lucerne

Halberd

Charge Forth

121

-

47

33

Nightrider Glaive

Halberd

Spinning Slash

60

42

60

42

Pest's Glaive

Halberd

Spinning Slash

120

-

47

33

Ripple Crescent Halberd

Halberd

Spinning Slash

86

-

51

35

Vulgar Militia Saw

Halberd

Spinning Slash

126

-

50

35

Vulgar Militia Shotel

Halberd

Spinning Slash

121

-

50

35

Poleblade of the Bud

Halberd

Romina's Purification

131

-

60

38

Spirit Glaive

Halberd

Rancor Slash

121

36

47

38