* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.
In Elden Ring , you might be inclined to drive a wedge in between you and your enemies - perhaps directly into your enemy. Take an axe or a halberd for the journey. We've collected a listing below of all axes and halberds available in Elden Ring below. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Weapon
|
Type
|
Weapon Skill
|
Attack PHY
|
Attack MAGIC
|
Guard PHY
|
Guard MAGIC
|
Range
|
Axe
|
Wild Strikes
|
123
|
-
|
47
|
31
|
Axe
|
Wild Strike
|
119
|
-
|
47
|
31
|
Axe
|
Quickstep
|
101
|
-
|
40
|
27
|
Axe
|
Quickstep
|
113
|
-
|
42
|
28
|
Axe
|
War Cry
|
123
|
-
|
47
|
31
|
Axe
|
Hoarfrost Stomp
|
111
|
-
|
40
|
27
|
Axe
|
Wild Strikes
|
120
|
-
|
51
|
34
|
Axe
|
Wild Strikes
|
124
|
-
|
49
|
33
|
Axe
|
Wild Strikes
|
70
|
-
|
47
|
31
|
Axe
|
Rosus's Summons
|
106
|
68
|
44
|
44
|
Axe
|
Wild Strikes
|
128
|
-
|
49
|
33
|
Axe
|
Thunderstorm
|
130
|
-
|
49
|
33
|
Axe
|
War Cry
|
118
|
-
|
56
|
37
|
Axe
|
Blinkbolt: Twinaxe
|
101
|
-
|
44
|
30
|
Axe
|
War Cry
|
133
|
-
|
49
|
33
|
Axe
|
Wild Strikes
|
131
|
-
|
48
|
32
|
Greataxe
|
Command Thee, Kneel!
|
142
|
-
|
50
|
35
|
Greataxe
|
War Cry
|
146
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Greataxe
|
War Cry
|
150
|
-
|
57
|
40
|
Greataxe
|
War Cry
|
100
|
-
|
36
|
27
|
Greataxe
|
War Cry
|
123
|
-
|
45
|
31
|
Greataxe
|
Wild Strike
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Greataxe
|
Barbaric Roar
|
151
|
-
|
53
|
37
|
Greataxe
|
War Cry
|
146
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Greataxe
|
Barbaric Roar
|
147
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Greataxe
|
Barbaric Roar
|
134
|
-
|
45
|
31
|
Greataxe
|
Soul Stifler
|
130
|
-
|
50
|
35
|
Greataxe
|
Blinkbolt: Long-hafted Axe
|
113
|
-
|
61
|
32
|
Greataxe
|
Spinning Guillotine
|
141
|
42
|
66
|
44
|
Greataxe
|
Barbaric Roar
|
258
|
-
|
55.1
|
35.6
|
Halberd
|
Charge Forth
|
125
|
-
|
50
|
35
|
Halberd
|
Rallying Standard
|
138
|
-
|
58
|
41
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
135
|
-
|
52
|
37
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
103
|
-
|
48
|
36
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
131
|
-
|
60
|
42
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
132
|
-
|
55
|
38
|
Halberd
|
Golden Vow
|
134
|
-
|
58
|
41
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
139
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Halberd
|
Charge Forth
|
125
|
-
|
50
|
35
|
Halberd
|
Loretta's Slash
|
110
|
71
|
51
|
49
|
Halberd
|
Charge Forth
|
121
|
-
|
47
|
33
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
60
|
42
|
60
|
42
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
120
|
-
|
47
|
33
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
86
|
-
|
51
|
35
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
126
|
-
|
50
|
35
|
Halberd
|
Spinning Slash
|
121
|
-
|
50
|
35
|
Halberd
|
Romina's Purification
|
131
|
-
|
60
|
38
|
Halberd
|
Rancor Slash
|
121
|
36
|
47
|
38