In Elden Ring , bosses are a dime a dozen. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is no different despite being a DLC. If you're hungry for a challenge, there are plenty of feats to overcome with this DLC. Below is a list of all the bosses you will find in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree . Click on a specific boss for further details including locations and guides.
|
Type
|
Item Drops
|
Mandatory / Optional
|
Location
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Jagged Peak
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Jagged Peak
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Jagged Peak
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Scadu Altus
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Fog Rift Fort, Scadu Altus
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Western Nameless Mausoleum, Gravesite Plain
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Rivermouth Cave, Gravesite Plain
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Scaduview
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Cathedral of Manus Metyr, Scadu Altus
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Bonny Gaol, Scadu Altus
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Southern Nameless Mausoleum
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Fog Rift Catacombs, Scadu Altus
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Charo's Hidden Grave
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Cerulean Coast
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Belurat Gaol, Gravesite Plain
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Belurat, Tower Settlement
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Moorth Ruins, Scadu Altus
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Cerulean Coast
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Gravesite Plain
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Moorth Highway
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Shadow Keep Scadu Altus
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Jagged Peak
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Abyssal Woods
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Lamenter's Gaol, Gravesite Plain
|
Legend
|
Mandatory
|
Enir-Ilim
|
Demigod
|
Mandatory
|
Shadow Keep, Scadu Altus
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Finger Ruins of Miyr, Scadu Altus
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Abyssal Woods
|
Legend
|
Mandatory
|
Promised Consort Radahn
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Cerulean Coast
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Eastern Nameless Mausoleum, Scadu Altus
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Scadu Altus
|
Greater
|
Optional
|
Northern Nameless Mausoleum, Gravesite Plain
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Castle Ensis, Gravesite Plain
|
Legend
|
Mandatory
|
Church of the Bud
|
Field
|
Optional
|
Rauh Base
|
Legend
|
Optional
|
Scadutree Base