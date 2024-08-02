In Elden Ring , bosses are a dime a dozen. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is no different despite being a DLC. If you're hungry for a challenge, there are plenty of feats to overcome with this DLC. Below is a list of all the bosses you will find in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree . Click on a specific boss for further details including locations and guides.

Type

Item Drops

Mandatory / Optional

Location

Ancient Dragon Senessax

Greater

Optional

Jagged Peak

Ancient Dragon-Man

Greater

Optional

Jagged Peak

Bayle the Dread

Legend

Optional

Jagged Peak

Black Knight Edredd

Field

Optional

Scadu Altus

Black Knight Garrew

Greater

Optional

Fog Rift Fort, Scadu Altus

Blackgaol Knight

Greater

Optional

Western Nameless Mausoleum, Gravesite Plain

Chief Bloodfiend

Greater

Optional

Rivermouth Cave, Gravesite Plain

Commander Gaius

Legend

Optional

Scaduview

Count Ymir, Mother of Fingers

Greater

Optional

Cathedral of Manus Metyr, Scadu Altus

Curseblade Labirith

Field

Optional

Bonny Gaol, Scadu Altus

Dancer of Ranah

Greater

Optional

Southern Nameless Mausoleum

Death Knight

Field

Optional

Fog Rift Catacombs, Scadu Altus

Death Rite Bird

Field

Optional

Charo's Hidden Grave

Demi-Human Queen Marigga

Field

Optional

Cerulean Coast

Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze

Greater

Optional

Belurat Gaol, Gravesite Plain

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Legend

Optional

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Dryleaf Dane

Greater

Optional

Moorth Ruins, Scadu Altus

Ghostflame Dragon Cerulean Coast

Field

Optional

Cerulean Coast

Ghostflame Dragon Gravesite Plain

Field

Optional

Gravesite Plain

Ghostflame Dragon Moorth Highway

Field

Optional

Moorth Highway

Golden Hippopotamus

Greater

Optional

Shadow Keep Scadu Altus

Jagged Peak Drake

Greater

Optional

Jagged Peak

Jori, Elder Inquisitor

Greater

Optional

Abyssal Woods

Lamenter

Greater

Optional

Lamenter's Gaol, Gravesite Plain

Leda and Allies

Legend

Mandatory

Enir-Ilim

Messmer the Impaler

Demigod

Mandatory

Shadow Keep, Scadu Altus

Metyr, Mother of Fingers

Legend

Optional

Finger Ruins of Miyr, Scadu Altus

Midra Lord of Frenzied Flame

Legend

Optional

Abyssal Woods

Promised Consort Radahn

Legend

Mandatory

Promised Consort Radahn

Putrescent Knight

Legend

Optional

Cerulean Coast

Rakshasa

Field

Optional

Eastern Nameless Mausoleum, Scadu Altus

Ralva the Great Red Bear

Field

Optional

Scadu Altus

Red Bear

Greater

Optional

Northern Nameless Mausoleum, Gravesite Plain

Rellana Twin Moon Knight

Legend

Optional

Castle Ensis, Gravesite Plain

Romina, Saint of the Bud

Legend

Mandatory

Church of the Bud

Rugalea the Great Red Bear

Field

Optional

Rauh Base

Scadutree Avatar

Legend

Optional

Scadutree Base