The world of Elden Ring is populated by some of gaming's gnarliest bosses. In fact, bosses are completely integral to the proper makeup of a True Souls game. Elden Ring wouldn't be a Souls game without a ton of boss encounters. Bosses often carry some of the game's most sought-after item drops. Refer to the list below for a location and item drop listing for each boss. Click on a specific boss for further details.
|
Boss
|
Type
|
Item Drops
|
Location
|
Field
|
Malefactor's Evergaol
|
Field
|
Royal Grave Evergaol
|
Field
|
Ringleader's Evergaol
|
Greater
|
Siofra River
|
Greater
|
Mt. Gelmir
|
Field
|
Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave
|
Field
|
Sainted Hero's Grave
|
Field
|
Weeping Evergaol
|
Legend
|
Grand Cloister
|
Field
|
Yelough Anix Tunnel
|
Field
|
Sellia Evergaol
|
Field
|
Groveside Cave
|
Field
|
Dragonbarrow
|
Field
|
Leyndell, Royal Capital
|
Field
|
Warmaster's Shack
|
Field
|
Church of Vows
|
Field
|
Bestial Sanctum
|
Field
|
Forbidden Lands
|
Field
|
Black Knife Catacombs
|
Field
|
Deathtouched Catacombs
|
Field
|
Sage's Cave
|
Field
|
Sainted Hero's Grave
|
Field
|
Lakeside Crystal Cave
|
Field
|
Forlorn Hound Evergaol
|
Field
|
Cuckoo's Evergaol
|
Greater
|
Mountaintops of the Giants
|
Field
|
Black Knife Catacombs
|
Field
|
Caelid Catacombs
|
Field
|
Tombsward Catacombs
|
Field
|
Stillwater Cave
|
Field
|
Abandoned Cave
|
Greater
|
Castle Sol
|
Greater
|
Swamp of Aeonia
|
Field
|
Stormhill Evergaol
|
Field
|
Auriza Hero's Grave
|
Greater
|
Redmane Castle
|
Greater
|
Deeproot Depths
|
Field
|
Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel
|
Field
|
Altus Tunnel
|
Field
|
Academy Crystal Cave
|
Field
|
Caelid
|
Field
|
Mountaintops of the Giants
|
Field
|
Capital Outskirts
|
Field
|
Warmaster's Shack
|
Field
|
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Field
|
Weeping Peninsula
|
Field
|
Cathedral of Dragon Communion
|
Field
|
Coastal Cave
|
Field
|
Demi-Human Forest Ruins
|
Field
|
Lux Ruins
|
Field
|
Hermit's Shack
|
Field
|
Volcano Cave
|
Field
|
Leyndell, Royal Capital
|
Field
|
Capital Outskirts
|
Greater
|
Lake of Rot
|
Greater
|
Siofra River / Nokron, Eternal City
|
Greater
|
Ainsel River
|
Legend
|
Crumbling Farum Azula
|
God
|
Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|
Field
|
Fort Faroth
|
Greater
|
The Shaded Castle
|
Field
|
Caelid
|
Field
|
Deeproot Depths
|
Field
|
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Field
|
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Field
|
Minor Erdtree (Weeping Peninsula)
|
Field
|
Cliffbottom Catacombs
|
Field
|
Stormfoot Catacombs
|
Field
|
Minor Erdtree Catacombs
|
Field
|
Impaler's Catacombs
|
Greater
|
Wyndham Catacombs
|
Field
|
Leyndell Catacombs
|
Field
|
Altus Plateau
|
Field
|
Sellia Crystal Tunnel
|
Field
|
Capital Outskirts
|
Greater
|
Deeproot Depths
|
Legend
|
Mountaintops of the Giants
|
Greater
|
Dragon-Burnt Ruins
|
Greater
|
Dragonbarrow
|
Field
|
Gaol Cave
|
Field
|
Mt. Gelmir
|
Greater
|
Liurnia of The Lakes
|
Greater
|
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Greater
|
Volcano Manor
|
Greater
|
Golden Lineage Evergaol
|
Legend
|
Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|
Demi God
|
Stormveil Castle
|
Field
|
Divine Tower of Caelid
|
Field
|
Dominula, Windmill Village
|
Greater
|
Crumbling Farum Azula
|
Greater
|
Divine Tower of Liurnia
|
Greater
|
Volcano Manor
|
Field
|
Chapel of Anticipation
|
Field
|
Stormveil Castle
|
Field
|
Auriza Side Tomb
|
Field
|
Murkwater Catacombs
|
Greater
|
Consecrated Snowfield
|
Field
|
Highroad Cave
|
Legend
|
Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|
Field
|
Seethewater Cave
|
Greater
|
Castle Morne
|
Legend
|
Deeproot Depths
|
Field
|
Stormveil Castle
|
Greater
|
Miquella's Haligtree
|
Field
|
Waypoint Ruins
|
Field
|
Caelem Ruins
|
Greater
|
Gael Tunnel, Mt. Gelmir
|
Greater
|
Gael Tunnel, Caelid
|
Greater
|
Ruin-Strewn Precipice
|
Legend
|
Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
|
Legend
|
Crumbling Farum Azula
|
Greater
|
Stormhill
|
Greater
|
Nokron, Eternal City
|
Field
|
Tombsward Cave
|
Field
|
Cave of the Forlorn
|
Demi God
|
Mohgwyn Palace
|
Greater
|
Subterranean Shunning-Grounds
|
Greater
|
Leyndell, Royal Capital
|
Field
|
Sage's Cave
|
Field
|
Caelid
|
Field
|
Caelid
|
Field
|
Dragonbarrow
|
Field
|
Limgrave
|
Field
|
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Field
|
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Field
|
Weeping Peninsula
|
Field
|
Altus Plateau
|
Field
|
Village of the Albinaurics
|
Field
|
Perfumer's Grotto
|
Field
|
Volcano Manor
|
Field
|
Sealed Tunnel
|
Field
|
Murkwater Cave
|
Field
|
Unsightly Catacombs
|
Field
|
Dragonbarrow Cave
|
Field
|
Sellia Hideaway
|
Field
|
Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
|
Field
|
War-Dead Catacombs
|
God
|
Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|
Greater
|
Raya Lucaria Academy
|
Field
|
Gelmir Hero's Grave
|
Legend
|
Nokron, Eternal City
|
Legend
|
Raya Lucaria Academy
|
Field
|
Greater
|
Caria Manor
|
Field
|
Kingsrealm Ruins
|
Field
|
Earthbore Cave
|
Demi God
|
Mt. Gelmir
|
Field
|
Writheblood Ruins
|
Field
|
Morne Tunnel
|
Greater
|
Leyndell, Royal Capital
|
Field
|
Stranded Graveyard
|
Field
|
Road's End Catacombs
|
Field
|
Spiritcaller's Cave
|
Demi God
|
Caelid
|
Field
|
Limgrave Tunnels
|
Field
|
Old Altus Tunnel
|
Field
|
Artist's Shack
|
Field
|
Summonwater Village
|
Field
|
Wyndham Ruins
|
Field
|
Limgrave
|
Field
|
Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|
Field
|
Consecrated Snowfield
|
Field
|
Altus Plateau
|
Field
|
Fringefolk Hero's Grave
|
Field
|
Leyndell, Royal Capital
|
Field
|
Mt. Gelmir
|
Greater
|
Nokron, Eternal City
|
Field
|
Altus Plateau