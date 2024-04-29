The world of Elden Ring is populated by some of gaming's gnarliest bosses. In fact, bosses are completely integral to the proper makeup of a True Souls game. Elden Ring wouldn't be a Souls game without a ton of boss encounters. Bosses often carry some of the game's most sought-after item drops. Refer to the list below for a location and item drop listing for each boss. Click on a specific boss for further details.

Boss

Type

Item Drops

Location

Abductor Virgin Wheel & Swinging Sickle

Field

Malefactor's Evergaol

Adan, Thief of Fire

Field

Royal Grave Evergaol

Alabaster Lord (Royal Grave Evergaol)

Field

Ringleader's Evergaol

Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader

Greater

Siofra River

Ancestor Spirit

Greater

Mt. Gelmir

Ancient Dragon Lansseax

Field

Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave

Ancient Hero of Zamor (Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave)

Field

Sainted Hero's Grave

Ancient Hero of Zamor (Sainted Hero's Grave)

Field

Weeping Evergaol

Ancient Hero of Zamor (Weeping Peninsula)

Legend

Grand Cloister

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Field

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Astel, Stars of Darkness

Field

Sellia Evergaol

Battlemage Hugues

Field

Groveside Cave

Beastman of Farum Azula (Limgrave)

Field

Dragonbarrow

Bell Bearing Hunter (Dragonbarrow)

Field

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Bell Bearing Hunter (Leyndell Royal Capital)

Field

Warmaster's Shack

Bell Bearing Hunter (Limgrave)

Field

Church of Vows

Bell Bearing Hunter (Liurnia of the Lakes)

Field

Bestial Sanctum

Black Blade Kindred (Bestial Sanctum)

Field

Forbidden Lands

Black Blade Kindred (Forbidden Lands)

Field

Black Knife Catacombs

Black Knife Assassin (Black Knife Catacombs)

Field

Deathtouched Catacombs

Black Knife Assassin (Limgrave)

Field

Sage's Cave

Black Knife Assassin (Sage's Cave)

Field

Sainted Hero's Grave

Black Knife Assassin (Sainted Hero's Grave)

Field

Lakeside Crystal Cave

Bloodhound Knight

Field

Forlorn Hound Evergaol

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Field

Cuckoo's Evergaol

Bols, Carian Knight

Greater

Mountaintops of the Giants

Borealis, the Freezing Fog

Field

Black Knife Catacombs

Cemetery Shade (Black Knife Catacombs)

Field

Caelid Catacombs

Cemetery Shade (Caelid Catacombs)

Field

Tombsward Catacombs

Cemetery Shade (Weeping Peninsula)

Field

Stillwater Cave

Cleanrot Knight

Field

Abandoned Cave

Cleanrot Knight (Sickle) & Cleanrot Knight (Spear)

Greater

Castle Sol

Commander Niall

Greater

Swamp of Aeonia

Commander O'Neil

Field

Stormhill Evergaol

Crucible Knight

Field

Auriza Hero's Grave

Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis

Greater

Redmane Castle

Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior

Greater

Deeproot Depths

Crucible Knight Siluria

Field

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Crystalian Ringblade (Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel)

Field

Altus Tunnel

Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Ringblade

Field

Academy Crystal Cave

Crystalian Spear & Staff (Academy Crystal Cave)

Field

Caelid

Death Rite Bird (Caelid)

Field

Mountaintops of the Giants

Death Rite Bird (Mountaintops of the Giants)

Field

Capital Outskirts

Deathbird (Capital Outskirts)

Field

Warmaster's Shack

Deathbird (Limgrave)

Field

Liurnia of the Lakes

Deathbird (Liurnia of the Lakes)

Field

Weeping Peninsula

Deathbird (Weeping Peninsula)

Field

Cathedral of Dragon Communion

Decaying Ekzykes

Field

Coastal Cave

Demi-Human Chief

Field

Demi-Human Forest Ruins

Demi-Human Queen

Field

Lux Ruins

Demi-Human Queen Gilika

Field

Hermit's Shack

Demi-Human Queen Maggie

Field

Volcano Cave

Demi-Human Queen Margot

Field

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Divine Bridge Golem

Field

Capital Outskirts

Draconic Tree Sentinel (Capital Outskirts)

Greater

Lake of Rot

Dragonkin Soldier (Lake of Rot)

Greater

Siofra River / Nokron, Eternal City

Dragonkin Soldier (Nokron, Eternal City)

Greater

Ainsel River

Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

Legend

Crumbling Farum Azula

Dragonlord Placidusax

God

Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Elden Beast

Field

Fort Faroth

Elder Dragon Greyoll

Greater

The Shaded Castle

Elemer of the Briar

Field

Caelid

Erdtree Avatar (Caelid)

Field

Deeproot Depths

Erdtree Avatar (Deeproot Depths)

Field

Liurnia of the Lakes

Erdtree Avatar (Liurnia of the Lakes - Northeast)

Field

Liurnia of the Lakes

Erdtree Avatar (Liurnia of the Lakes - Southwest)

Field

Minor Erdtree (Weeping Peninsula)

Erdtree Avatar (Weeping Peninsula)

Field

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Cliffbottom Catacombs)

Field

Stormfoot Catacombs

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Limgrave)

Field

Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Minor Erdtree Catacombs)

Field

Impaler's Catacombs

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Weeping Peninsula)

Greater

Wyndham Catacombs

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Wyndham Catacombs)

Field

Leyndell Catacombs

Esgar, Priest of Blood

Field

Altus Plateau

Fallingstar Beast (Altus Plateau)

Field

Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Fallingstar Beast (Caelid)

Field

Capital Outskirts

Fell Twins

Greater

Deeproot Depths

Fia's Champions

Legend

Mountaintops of the Giants

Fire Giant

Greater

Dragon-Burnt Ruins

Flying Dragon Agheel

Greater

Dragonbarrow

Flying Dragon Greyll

Field

Gaol Cave

Frenzied Duelist

Field

Mt. Gelmir

Full-Grown Fallingtsar Beast

Greater

Liurnia of The Lakes

Glintstone Dragon Adula

Greater

Liurnia of the Lakes

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Greater

Volcano Manor

God-Devouring Serpent

Greater

Golden Lineage Evergaol

Godefroy the Grafted

Legend

Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Demi God

Stormveil Castle

Godrick the Grafted

Field

Divine Tower of Caelid

Godskin Apostle (Divine Tower of Caelid)

Field

Dominula, Windmill Village

Godskin Apostle (Dominula, Windmill Village)

Greater

Crumbling Farum Azula

Godskin Duo

Greater

Divine Tower of Liurnia

Godskin Noble (Solo)

Greater

Volcano Manor

Godskin Noble (Volcano Manor)

Field

Chapel of Anticipation

Grafted Scion (Chapel of Anticipation)

Field

Stormveil Castle

Grafted Scion (Stormveil Castle)

Field

Auriza Side Tomb

Grave Warden Duelist (Auriza Side Tomb)

Field

Murkwater Catacombs

Grave Warden Duelist (Limgrave)

Greater

Consecrated Snowfield

Great Wyrm Theodorix

Field

Highroad Cave

Guardian Golem

Legend

Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Hoarah Loux, Warrior

Field

Seethewater Cave

Kindred of Rot (Duo)

Greater

Castle Morne

Leonine Misbegotten

Legend

Deeproot Depths

Lichdragon Fortissax

Field

Stormveil Castle

Lion Guardian

Greater

Miquella's Haligtree

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree

Field

Waypoint Ruins

Mad Pumpkin Head

Field

Caelem Ruins

Mad Pumpkin Head (Hammer) & Mad Pumpkin Head (Flail)

Greater

Gael Tunnel, Mt. Gelmir

Magma Wyrm

Greater

Gael Tunnel, Caelid

Magma Wyrm (Gael Tunnel)

Greater

Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Magma Wyrm Makar

Legend

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Legend

Crumbling Farum Azula

Maliketh, the Black Blade

Greater

Stormhill

Margit, the Fell Omen

Greater

Nokron, Eternal City

Mimic Tear

Field

Tombsward Cave

Miranda the Blighted Bloom

Field

Cave of the Forlorn

Misbegotten Crusader

Demi God

Mohgwyn Palace

Mohg, Lord of Blood

Greater

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

Mohg, the Omen

Greater

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Morgott, the Omen King

Field

Sage's Cave

Necromancer Garris

Field

Caelid

Night's Cavalry (Altus Plateau)

Field

Caelid

Night's Cavalry (Caelid)

Field

Dragonbarrow

Night's Cavalry (Dragonbarrow)

Field

Limgrave

Night's Cavalry (Limgrave)

Field

Liurnia of the Lakes

Night's Cavalry (Liurnia North)

Field

Liurnia of the Lakes

Night's Cavalry (Liurnia South)

Field

Weeping Peninsula

Night's Cavalry (Weeping Peninsula)

Field

Altus Plateau

Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest

Field

Village of the Albinaurics

Omenkiller

Field

Perfumer's Grotto

Omenkiller & Miranda the Blighted Bloom (Perfumer's Grotto)

Field

Volcano Manor

Omenkiller (Volcano Manor)

Field

Sealed Tunnel

Onyx Lord

Field

Murkwater Cave

Patches (Boss)

Field

Unsightly Catacombs

Perfumer Tricia & Misbegotten Warrior

Field

Dragonbarrow Cave

Putrid Avatar (Dragonbarrow)

Field

Sellia Hideaway

Putrid Crystalian Trio (Sellia Hideaway)

Field

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Putrid Grave Warden Duelist

Field

War-Dead Catacombs

Putrid Tree Spirit

God

Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Radagon of the Golden Order

Greater

Raya Lucaria Academy

Red Wolf of Radagon

Field

Gelmir Hero's Grave

Red Wolf of the Champion

Legend

Nokron, Eternal City

Regal Ancestor Spirit

Legend

Raya Lucaria Academy

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Field

Roundtable Knight Vyke (Lord Contender's Evergaol)

Greater

Caria Manor

Royal Knight Loretta

Field

Kingsrealm Ruins

Royal Revenant

Field

Earthbore Cave

Runebear

Demi God

Mt. Gelmir

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Field

Writheblood Ruins

Sanguine Noble

Field

Morne Tunnel

Scaly Misbegotten

Greater

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Sir Gideon Ofnir, The All-Knowing

Field

Stranded Graveyard

Soldier of Godrick

Field

Road's End Catacombs

Spirit-Caller Snail

Field

Spiritcaller's Cave

Spirit-Caller Snail (Spiritcaller's Cave)

Demi God

Caelid

Starscourge Radahn

Field

Limgrave Tunnels

Stonedigger Troll (Limgrave Tunnels)

Field

Old Altus Tunnel

Stonedigger Troll (Old Altus Tunnels)

Field

Artist's Shack

Tibia Mariner (Liurnia of The Lakes)

Field

Summonwater Village

Tibia Mariner (Summonwater Village)

Field

Wyndham Ruins

Tibia Mariner (Wyndham Ruins)

Field

Limgrave

Tree Sentinel

Field

Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Tree Sentinels (Duo)

Field

Consecrated Snowfield

Twin Erdtree Avatar (Consecrated Snowfield)

Field

Altus Plateau

Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Altus Plateau)

Field

Fringefolk Hero's Grave

Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Limgrave)

Field

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Lower Capital Church)

Field

Mt. Gelmir

Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Mt Gelmir)

Greater

Nokron, Eternal City

Valiant Gargoyle & Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade)

Field

Altus Plateau

Wormface