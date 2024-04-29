The world of Elden Ring is populated by some of gaming's gnarliest bosses. In fact, bosses are completely integral to the proper makeup of a True Souls game. Elden Ring wouldn't be a Souls game without a ton of boss encounters. Bosses often carry some of the game's most sought-after item drops. Refer to the list below for a location and item drop listing for each boss. Click on a specific boss for further details.