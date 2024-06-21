* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.
In Elden Ring , you'll always have the option to get up-close and personal with beasts that roam the Lands Between. Is it recommended? Well, that's up to you and your preferred playstyle. Regardless, we've collected all the hand-to-hand weapons you can acquire in Elden Ring. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Weapon
|
Type
|
Weapon Skill
|
Attack PHY
|
Attack MAGIC
|
Guard PHY
|
Guard MAGIC
|
Beast Claw
|
Savage Claws
|
240
|
-
|
35
|
20
|
Beast Claw
|
Red Bear Hunt
|
104
|
-
|
38
|
22
|
Claw
|
Bloodhound's Step
|
94
|
-
|
38
|
22
|
Claw
|
Quickstep
|
89
|
-
|
35
|
20
|
Claw
|
Quickstep
|
92
|
-
|
36
|
21
|
Claw
|
Quickstep
|
83
|
-
|
33
|
19
|
Claw
|
Scattershot Throw
|
85
|
55
|
33
|
31
|
Fist
|
Endure
|
90
|
-
|
35
|
20
|
Fist
|
Unblockable Blade
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
14
|
Fist
|
Lifesteal
|
96
|
-
|
36
|
21
|
Fist
|
Bear Witness!
|
89
|
-
|
27
|
18
|
Fist
|
Braggart's Roar
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fist
|
Impaling Thrust
|
97
|
-
|
36
|
21
|
Fist
|
Endure
|
91
|
-
|
35
|
20
|
Fist
|
Endure
|
105
|
-
|
41
|
23
|
Fist
|
Storm Kick
|
83
|
-
|
30
|
20
|
Fist
|
Madding Spear-Hand Strike
|
53
|
-
|
20
|
15
|
Fist
|
Impaling Thrust
|
104
|
-
|
45
|
26
|
Fist
|
Poison Spear-Hand Strike
|
76
|
-
|
33
|
19
|
Hand-to-Hand
|
Palm Blast
|
196
|
-
|
35
|
20