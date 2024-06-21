* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.

In Elden Ring , you'll always have the option to get up-close and personal with beasts that roam the Lands Between. Is it recommended? Well, that's up to you and your preferred playstyle. Regardless, we've collected all the hand-to-hand weapons you can acquire in Elden Ring. Click on a specific item for further details.

Weapon

Type

Weapon Skill

Attack PHY

Attack MAGIC

Guard PHY

Guard MAGIC

Beast Claw (Weapon)

Beast Claw

Savage Claws

240

-

35

20

Red Bear's Claw

Beast Claw

Red Bear Hunt

104

-

38

22

Bloodhound Claws

Claw

Bloodhound's Step

94

-

38

22

Hookclaws

Claw

Quickstep

89

-

35

20

Venomous Fang

Claw

Quickstep

92

-

36

21

Raptor Talons

Claw

Quickstep

83

-

33

19

Claws of Night

Claw

Scattershot Throw

85

55

33

31

Caestus

Fist

Endure

90

-

35

20

Cipher Pata

Fist

Unblockable Blade

-

-

9

14

Clinging Bone

Fist

Lifesteal

96

-

36

21

Grafted Dragon

Fist

Bear Witness!

89

-

27

18

Iron Ball

Fist

Braggart's Roar

-

-

-

-

Katar

Fist

Impaling Thrust

97

-

36

21

Spiked Caestus

Fist

Endure

91

-

35

20

Star Fist

Fist

Endure

105

-

41

23

Veteran's Prosthesis

Fist

Storm Kick

83

-

30

20

Madding Hand

Fist

Madding Spear-Hand Strike

53

-

20

15

Pata

Fist

Impaling Thrust

104

-

45

26

Poisoned Hand

Fist

Poison Spear-Hand Strike

76

-

33

19

Dane's Footwork

Hand-to-Hand

Palm Blast

196

-

35

20