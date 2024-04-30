In Elden Ring , there are a number of Key Items that might not necessarily be mandatory, but are often specific items for advancing a side quest, furthering exploration, or character progress. Below is a list of all key items in Elden Ring. Click on a specific item for further details.
Item
Type
Item Effect
Key Item
Key to open the academy's two sealed gates
Key Item
Said to tremble when close to Deathroot
Key Item
Container required for crafting cracked pot items.
Key Item
Enables the practice of item Crafting
Key Item
Beast Clergyman seeks and devours these
Key Item
Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Dectus
Key Item
Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Dectus
Key Item
Key to treasure chest for Carian Princesses
Key Item
Key to the Volcano Manor drawing room
Key Item
Special sewing needle for demigod attire
Key Item
Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Rold
Key Item
Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Rold
Key Item
Unseals sending gate, but disappears upon use
Key Item
Material needed by Rennala to grant rebirth
Key Item
Increases memory slots
Key Item
Simple map taken from an imp statue.
Key Item
Container required for crafting perfume items
Key Item
Container required for crafting ritual pot items.
Key Item
Operates Grand Lift of Rold
Key Item
Opens a locked door in Stormveil Castle
Key Item
Unlocks sewer-gaol door beneath Leyndell
Key Item
Boc the demi-human's prized sewing needle
Key Item
Bell that summons various spirits from ashen items
Key Item
Use to break one imp statue seal.
Key Item
Enables armor adjustment at sites of grace
Key Item
Increases Talisman equip slots.
Key Item
Dagger received from Fia, Deathbed Companion
Prayerbook
Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations
Prayerbook
Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations
Prayerbook
Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations
Prayerbook
Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations
Prayerbook
Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations
Prayerbook
Given to a cleric to acquire new incantations.
Prayerbook
Given to a cleric to acquire new incantations.
Prayerbook
Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake Via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Remembrance
Remembrance
Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader
Whetblade
Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Poison, Blood or Occult)
Whetblade
Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Magic or Frost)
Whetblade
Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Heavy, Keen or Quality)
Whetblade
Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Fire and Fire Art)
Whetblade
Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Sacred or Lightning)
Whetblade
Can add new battle arts and affinities to weapons (Skills)
Clue & Puzzle
Clue & Puzzle