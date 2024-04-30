In Elden Ring , there are a number of Key Items that might not necessarily be mandatory, but are often specific items for advancing a side quest, furthering exploration, or character progress. Below is a list of all key items in Elden Ring. Click on a specific item for further details.

Item

Type

Item Effect

Academy Glintstone Key

Key Item

Key to open the academy's two sealed gates

Beast Eye

Key Item

Said to tremble when close to Deathroot

Cracked Pot

Key Item

Container required for crafting cracked pot items.

Crafting Kit

Key Item

Enables the practice of item Crafting

Deathroot

Key Item

Beast Clergyman seeks and devours these

Dectus Medallion (Left)

Key Item

Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Dectus

Dectus Medallion (Right)

Key Item

Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Dectus

Discarded Palace Key

Key Item

Key to treasure chest for Carian Princesses

Drawing-Room Key

Key Item

Key to the Volcano Manor drawing room

Gold Sewing Needle

Key Item

Special sewing needle for demigod attire

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left)

Key Item

Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Rold

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right)

Key Item

Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Rold

Imbued Sword Key

Key Item

Unseals sending gate, but disappears upon use

Larval Tear

Key Item

Material needed by Rennala to grant rebirth

Memory Stone

Key Item

Increases memory slots

Mirage Riddle

Key Item

Simple map taken from an imp statue.

Perfume Bottle

Key Item

Container required for crafting perfume items

Ritual Pot

Key Item

Container required for crafting ritual pot items.

Rold Medallion

Key Item

Operates Grand Lift of Rold

Rusty Key

Key Item

Opens a locked door in Stormveil Castle

Sewer-Gaol Key

Key Item

Unlocks sewer-gaol door beneath Leyndell

Sewing Needle

Key Item

Boc the demi-human's prized sewing needle

Spirit Calling Bell

Key Item

Bell that summons various spirits from ashen items

Stonesword Key

Key Item

Use to break one imp statue seal.

Tailoring Tools

Key Item

Enables armor adjustment at sites of grace

Talisman Pouch

Key Item

Increases Talisman equip slots.

Weathered Dagger

Key Item

Dagger received from Fia, Deathbed Companion

Ancient Dragon Prayerbook

Prayerbook

Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Assassin's Prayerbook

Prayerbook

Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Dragon Cult Prayerbook

Prayerbook

Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Fire Monks' Prayerbook

Prayerbook

Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Giant's Prayerbook

Prayerbook

Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Godskin Prayerbook

Prayerbook

Given to a cleric to acquire new incantations.

Golden Order Principia

Prayerbook

Given to a cleric to acquire new incantations.

Two Fingers Prayerbook

Prayerbook

Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Elden Remembrance

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of Hoarah Loux

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Black Blade

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake Via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Blasphemous

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Blood Lord

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Dragonlord

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Fire Giant

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Grafted

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Lichdragon

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Naturalborn

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Omen King

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Rot Goddess

Remembrance

Remembrance of the Starscourge

Remembrance

Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Black Whetblade

Whetblade

Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Poison, Blood or Occult)

Glintstone Whetblade

Whetblade

Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Magic or Frost)

Iron Whetblade

Whetblade

Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Heavy, Keen or Quality)

Red-Hot Whetblade

Whetblade

Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Fire and Fire Art)

Sanctified Whetblade

Whetblade

Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Sacred or Lightning)

Whetstone Knife

Whetblade

Can add new battle arts and affinities to weapons (Skills)

Meeting Place Map

Clue & Puzzle

Weathered Map

Clue & Puzzle