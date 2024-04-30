Academy Glintstone Key Key Item Key to open the academy's two sealed gates

Beast Eye Key Item Said to tremble when close to Deathroot

Cracked Pot Key Item Container required for crafting cracked pot items.

Crafting Kit Key Item Enables the practice of item Crafting

Deathroot Key Item Beast Clergyman seeks and devours these

Dectus Medallion (Left) Key Item Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Dectus

Dectus Medallion (Right) Key Item Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Dectus

Discarded Palace Key Key Item Key to treasure chest for Carian Princesses

Drawing-Room Key Key Item Key to the Volcano Manor drawing room

Gold Sewing Needle Key Item Special sewing needle for demigod attire

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) Key Item Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Rold

Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) Key Item Join medallions to operate Grand Lift of Rold

Imbued Sword Key Key Item Unseals sending gate, but disappears upon use

Larval Tear Key Item Material needed by Rennala to grant rebirth

Memory Stone Key Item Increases memory slots

Mirage Riddle Key Item Simple map taken from an imp statue.

Perfume Bottle Key Item Container required for crafting perfume items

Ritual Pot Key Item Container required for crafting ritual pot items.

Rold Medallion Key Item Operates Grand Lift of Rold

Rusty Key Key Item Opens a locked door in Stormveil Castle

Sewer-Gaol Key Key Item Unlocks sewer-gaol door beneath Leyndell

Sewing Needle Key Item Boc the demi-human's prized sewing needle

Spirit Calling Bell Key Item Bell that summons various spirits from ashen items

Stonesword Key Key Item Use to break one imp statue seal.

Tailoring Tools Key Item Enables armor adjustment at sites of grace

Talisman Pouch Key Item Increases Talisman equip slots.

Weathered Dagger Key Item Dagger received from Fia, Deathbed Companion

Ancient Dragon Prayerbook Prayerbook Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Assassin's Prayerbook Prayerbook Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Dragon Cult Prayerbook Prayerbook Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Fire Monks' Prayerbook Prayerbook Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Giant's Prayerbook Prayerbook Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Godskin Prayerbook Prayerbook Given to a cleric to acquire new incantations.

Golden Order Principia Prayerbook Given to a cleric to acquire new incantations.

Two Fingers Prayerbook Prayerbook Give to a learned cleric to acquire new incantations

Elden Remembrance Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of Hoarah Loux Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Black Blade Remembrance Take the power of its namesake Via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Blasphemous Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Blood Lord Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Dragonlord Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Fire Giant Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Grafted Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Lichdragon Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Naturalborn Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Omen King Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Remembrance of the Rot Goddess Remembrance

Remembrance of the Starscourge Remembrance Take the power of its namesake via Finger Reader

Black Whetblade Whetblade Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Poison, Blood or Occult)

Glintstone Whetblade Whetblade Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Magic or Frost)

Iron Whetblade Whetblade Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Heavy, Keen or Quality)

Red-Hot Whetblade Whetblade Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Fire and Fire Art)

Sanctified Whetblade Whetblade Grants choice of affinity upgrade to weapon (Sacred or Lightning)

Whetstone Knife Whetblade Can add new battle arts and affinities to weapons (Skills)

Meeting Place Map Clue & Puzzle