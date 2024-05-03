Elden Ring Ring is a large open-world adventure - something new and fresh to the world of Souls games by From Software. There are plenty of locales to explore and many treasures, bosses, and structures to discover. As you uncover more of the map in Elden Ring, you'll quickly become familiar with the world as you return to locations for specific reasons. Below is a listing of all major locations in the game. Click on a particular location for further details.

Ainsel River

The Ainsel River covers a large underground region. You can access this region one of three ways:

Take the lift down at the Ainsel River Well Ainsel River Well Liurnia of the Lakes Liurnia of the Lakes

Give Ranni the Witch Fingerslayer Blade Fingerslayer Blade Night's Sacred Ground Night's Sacred Ground

Take a coffin from the Nameless Eternal City Grace site after killing the twin gargoyle bosses, Valiant Gargoyle & Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade) Siofra Aqueduct Siofra Aqueduct

Altus Plateau

Caelid

Number Location Lore Notable Enemies 1 Caelem Ruins A set of perpetually burning ruins in western Caelid. The Caelid Highway cuts through these ruins which are heavily guarded by mobile flamethrowers and swarming with burning reanimated corpses. Mad Pumpkin Head (Hammer) & Mad Pumpkin Head (Flail) 2 Caelid Catacombs Cemetery Shade (Caelid Catacombs) 3 Caelid Waypoint Ruins A set of ruins found in southwest Caelid, along the highway. Long abandoned, the ruins have become home to all manner of creatures that revel in the decay and putrefaction brought on by the scarlet rot. 4 Cathedral of Dragon Communion The Cathedral of Dragon Communion has long been destroyed, but those who seek to commune with draconic power may yet access its power Decaying Ekzykes 5 Church of the Plague A dilapidated church found in the cliffs east of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. 6 Redmane Castle A small castle that is heavily guarded at the castle's outskirts by Radahn Knights and Soldiers. The Redmane Castle serves as the gathering point for warriors alike who are wanting to participate in the Radahn Festival. Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior

Consecrated Snowfield

Number Location Lore Notable Enemies 1 Albinauric Rise The mysterious Rises scattered throughout the Lands Between offer riddles in exchange for elusive rewards. 2 Apostate Derelict This derelict church is the resting place of an Albinauric who made the long journey. 3 Cave of the Forlorn Misbegotten Crusader 4 Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs These Catacombs are fiercly guarded by the Erdtree Burial Watchdogs. Putrid Grave Warden Duelist 5 Minor Erdtree (Consecrated Snowfield) 6 Ordina, Liturgical Town The Black Knife Assassins would use this to hide in plain sight for any would-be pursuers. Black Knife Assassin (Ordina, Liturgical Town)

Albinauric Wolfback Archer 7 Yelough Anix Ruins The stench of Frenzy permits these ruins, adventurers who have long since lost their way look to lure others to their doom. 8 Yelough Anix Tunnel An ice-covered tunnel that hides beneath the ruins where a terror unlike no other makes its nest. Astel, Stars of Darkness

Crumbling Farum Azula

The Crumbling Farum Azula will be unlocked upon progression of the main questline. It will appear on the west side of the world map as seen below.

Dragonbarrow

Forbidden Lands

The Forbidden Lands are accessible after making your way through Leyndell, Royal Capital for the first time. It's the only pathway that you can travel to reach the Consecrated Snowfield and Mountaintops of the Giants.

Mountaintops of the Giants

Lake of Rot

The Lake of Rot is an underground region containing a giant red lake that will inflict scarlet rot on any daring enough to touch its crimson waters. It can be reached via the Ainsel River Main.

Limgrave

Liurnia of the Lakes

Number Location Lore Notable Enemies 1 Ainsel River Well A place filled with trepidation the second you enter this grim area as you traverse though its narrow winding tunnels. 2 Bellum Church A Church that was once the pride and joy of the nearby villages, now it's a dilapidated ruin with a crater in its center. 3 Black Knife Catacombs A catacomb that has confined eerie corridors filled with the undead and other untold horrors. A perfect place for a Black Knife Assassin. Black Knife Assassin (Black Knife Catacombs)

Cemetery Shade (Black Knife Catacombs) 4 Caria Manor A large estate situated far to the north of Liurnia. Heavily guarded by all manner of creatures as well as its eternal warden, the spectral Royal Knight Loretta. 5 Carian Study Hall The Carian Study Hall is a large library that holds many of Liurnia's secrets, as well as being the entry to the Divine Tower. Preceptor Miriam 6 Converted Fringe Tower 7 Grand Lift of Dectus 8 Kingsrealm Ruins Royal Revenant 9 Lakeside Crystal Cave Bloodhound Knight 10 Malefactor's Evergaol Adan, Thief of Fire 11 Minor Erdtree (Liurnia Northeast) 12 Ranni's Rise 13 Renna's Rise 14 Royal Grave Evergaol Alabaster Lord (Royal Grave Evergaol) 15 Ruin-Strewn Precipice A steep precipice with abundant caves in the insides all the way through 16 Seluvis's Rise The tower of Preceptor Seluvis that serves as his personal study where he studies the sorcerous arts. 17 Slumbering Wolf's Shack 18 Stillwater Cave Cleanrot Knight 19 Testu's Rise 20 The Four Belfries 21 Raya Lucaria Academy

Miquella's Haligtree

Miquella's Haligtree is an optional area that is home to the all-powerful Millenia. This difficult boss encounter is not required to complete the main storyline but, of course, loot and the spirit of challenge may persuade you to explore this area that is just north of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Mountaintops of the Giants

Number Location Lore Notable Enemies 1 Castle Sol A castle found in the northeast of the Mountaintops of the Giants. Stronghold of Commander Niall and his spectral knights. Commander Niall 2 Flame Peak The uppermost region of the Mountaintops, littered to the brim with Giant corpses. The many Trolls here are often seen fighting off ravenous creatures. 3 Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave Ancient Hero of Zamor (Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave) 4 Guardians' Garrison Chief Guardian Arghanthy

Mt. Gelmir

Number Location Lore Notable Enemies 1 Fort Laiedd Fort Laiedd sits in the west of Mt. Gelmir. What was once a strong defensible position is now home to the Fire Monks and their Prelate. Skirmishes frequently occur between the nearby Leyndell Knights and the Monks. Prelate 2 Minor Erdtree (Mt. Gelmir) 3 Volcano Cave Demi-Human Queen Margot 4 Seethwater Cave 5 Hermit Village 6 Hermit's Shack 7 Gelmir Hero's Grave 8 Wyndham Catacomb Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Wyndham Catacombs)

Nokron, Eternal City & Mohgwyn Palace

Number Location Lore 1 Night's Sacred Ground 2 Siofra Aqueduct A ruined aqueduct in the Eternal City of Nokron. The waters here seemingly flow downwards to the river below. 3 Nokron, Eternal City 4 Mohgwyn Palace

Weeping Peninsula