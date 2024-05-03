Elden Ring Ring is a large open-world adventure - something new and fresh to the world of Souls games by From Software. There are plenty of locales to explore and many treasures, bosses, and structures to discover. As you uncover more of the map in Elden Ring, you'll quickly become familiar with the world as you return to locations for specific reasons. Below is a listing of all major locations in the game. Click on a particular location for further details.
Ainsel River
The Ainsel River covers a large underground region. You can access this region one of three ways:
- Take the lift down at the Ainsel River Well . This is located near the west coastline of the Liurnia of the Lakes region. It is directly west of the Church of Vows. This will take you to the southern portion of this map.
- Give Ranni the Witch , the Fingerslayer Blade - an objective during Ranni's questline. The Fingerslayer Blade is located in a chest near a large skeleton in the Night's Sacred Ground area just north of Nokron, Eternal City (underground).
- Take a coffin from the Nameless Eternal City Grace site after killing the twin gargoyle bosses, Valiant Gargoyle & Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade) located at Siofra Aqueduct .
Altus Plateau
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Altus Tunnel
|
The Altus tunnels were once used to supply the lands with quality crystals
|
2
|
Auriza Hero's Grave
|
A tomb found on the outskirts of the Royal Capital. Larger than most catacombs, this was built to honor a fallen champion and is heavily guarded to this day.
|
3
|
Auriza Side Tomb
|
Catacombs full of mystery. It's said to have objects that can teleport you away to the furthest depths of this grim place.
|
4
|
Capital Outskirts
|
5
|
Divine Tower of West Altus
|
The hidden entrance to the Divine Tower.
|
6
|
Dominula, Windmill Village
|
Located in northern Altus Plateau. Adventurers have reported creepy findings of laughter, and euphoric dancing women in robes amongst the flowers in the area.
|
7
|
East Windmill Pasture
|
East Pasture Outskirsts of Windmill Village. True to its name, it can be identified by the still-working windmill placed in the center of the pasture.
|
8
|
Golden Lineage Evergaol
|
An evergaol located within the Altus Plateau.
|
9
|
Hermit Merchant's Shack
|
Nestled on a cliff within the confines of the Royal Capital, this shack is home to a humble merchant, who has chosen a life of seclusion. However, something ominous lurks...
|
10
|
Leyndell, Ashen Capital / Leyndell, Royal Capital
|
11
|
Lux Ruins
|
Long forgotten ruins among golden trees, swarmed with demi-humans protecting the undergound chamber.
|
12
|
Minor Erdtree (Altus Plateau)
|
A towering tree in the heart of the Altus Plateau. Although Minor Erdtrees are typically protected by a Erdtree Avatar, this particular Erdtree is protected by a Woodfolk.
|
13
|
Minor Erdtree Church
|
What's left of the Church of the Minor Erdtree.
|
14
|
Mirage Rise
|
An area with a mystic glow. Adventurers who solve the riddle and touch the Phantom Crests found across the fields will unveil the Mirage Rise and reap its rewards.
|
15
|
Old Altus Tunnel
|
An old mining site, still active to this day. Its tunnels echo with the grunts and groans of the commoners, tirelessly slaving away, grinding at the rich reservoir of crystals deep within.
|
16
|
Perfumer's Grotto
|
The perfumers of the Altus Plateau tend for their gardens, even when they are blighted beyond recovery
|
17
|
Sainted Hero's Grave
|
An omnious grave, found at central Altus Plateau
|
18
|
Sealed Tunnel
|
Not as small or abandoned as it looks.
|
19
|
Second Church of Marika
|
A place for contemplation and a respite for weary travelers from the outskirts of Leyndell, Maidens sometimes pay Tarnished a visit here.
|
20
|
Stormcaller Church
|
A lonely church on a steppe.
|
21
|
Subterranean Shunning-Grounds
|
The unseen underground of the Royal Capital, or what's left of it.
|
22
|
The Shaded Castle
|
An abandoned and Decrepit castle found in the northern region between the Mt. Gelmir and the Altus Plateau regions. The castle is half sunken into a poisonous bog, with the air tinged yellow by the fumes.
|
23
|
West Windmill Pasture
|
*Wide Pastures identified from its run down windmill, akin to the areas nearby. *
|
24
|
Woodfolk Ruins
|
Woodfolk Ruins, guarded by Limgrave's creatures, can be found near the Minor Erdtree within Altus Plateau.
|
25
|
Writheblood Ruins
Caelid
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Caelem Ruins
|
A set of perpetually burning ruins in western Caelid. The Caelid Highway cuts through these ruins which are heavily guarded by mobile flamethrowers and swarming with burning reanimated corpses.
|
2
|
Caelid Catacombs
|
3
|
Caelid Waypoint Ruins
|
A set of ruins found in southwest Caelid, along the highway. Long abandoned, the ruins have become home to all manner of creatures that revel in the decay and putrefaction brought on by the scarlet rot.
|
4
|
Cathedral of Dragon Communion
|
The Cathedral of Dragon Communion has long been destroyed, but those who seek to commune with draconic power may yet access its power
|
5
|
Church of the Plague
|
A dilapidated church found in the cliffs east of Sellia, Town of Sorcery.
|
6
|
Redmane Castle
|
A small castle that is heavily guarded at the castle's outskirts by Radahn Knights and Soldiers. The Redmane Castle serves as the gathering point for warriors alike who are wanting to participate in the Radahn Festival.
Consecrated Snowfield
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Albinauric Rise
|
The mysterious Rises scattered throughout the Lands Between offer riddles in exchange for elusive rewards.
|
2
|
Apostate Derelict
|
This derelict church is the resting place of an Albinauric who made the long journey.
|
3
|
Cave of the Forlorn
|
4
|
Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
|
These Catacombs are fiercly guarded by the Erdtree Burial Watchdogs.
|
5
|
Minor Erdtree (Consecrated Snowfield)
|
6
|
Ordina, Liturgical Town
|
The Black Knife Assassins would use this to hide in plain sight for any would-be pursuers.
|
7
|
Yelough Anix Ruins
|
The stench of Frenzy permits these ruins, adventurers who have long since lost their way look to lure others to their doom.
|
8
|
Yelough Anix Tunnel
|
An ice-covered tunnel that hides beneath the ruins where a terror unlike no other makes its nest.
Crumbling Farum Azula
The Crumbling Farum Azula will be unlocked upon progression of the main questline. It will appear on the west side of the world map as seen below.
Dragonbarrow
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Abandoned Cave
|
A cliffside cavern found by traversing roots. Filled with pools of rot, which the inhabitants fervently worship.
|
2
|
Bestial Sanctum
|
3
|
Dragonbarrow Cave
|
4
|
Lenne's Rise
Forbidden Lands
The Forbidden Lands are accessible after making your way through Leyndell, Royal Capital for the first time. It's the only pathway that you can travel to reach the Consecrated Snowfield and Mountaintops of the Giants.
Mountaintops of the Giants
Lake of Rot
The Lake of Rot is an underground region containing a giant red lake that will inflict scarlet rot on any daring enough to touch its crimson waters. It can be reached via the Ainsel River Main.
Limgrave
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Bridge of Sacrifice
|
A busy bridge swarming with iron-clad foes. Be prepared to engage in an array of melee, ranged and artillery attacks or attempt to push past them.
|
2
|
Church of Dragon Communion
|
The dilapidated remains of the Church of Dragon Communion showcase the ruin that came to the land. But could a flame still linger at its altar?
|
3
|
Church of Elleh
|
Church of Elleh is a ruined building that hides a Site of Grace. The rooftop has caved in and offers no protection from the elements, and weeds are overtaking the walls, but this doesn't stop merchants from seeking what little shelter is on offer.
|
4
|
Coastal Cave
|
Coastal Cave is a dark opening on the side of a cliff. Its mossy depths are overrun by hostile humanoid creatures, but those who brave it may find passage to new lands.
|
5
|
Deathtouched Catacombs
|
Catacombs filled with the stench of death, Skeletons dwell in the shadows.
|
6
|
Divine Tower of Limgrave
|
Closed with a giant set of doors. It looks like you need some pieces to interact with the tower.
|
7
|
Dragon-Burnt Ruins
|
Dragon-Burnt Ruins are what remains of the housing area among Agheel Lake, long lost to the deadly attacks of the fierce Agheel Dragon
|
8
|
Forlorn Hound Evergaol
|
The Evergaols of the Lands Between imprison the most deadly and destructive beings and the Forlorn Hound Evergaol is no different. Beware those who step foot inside without help.
|
9
|
Fort Haight
|
The overrun fort of Kenneth Haight, the alleged next ruler of Limgrave.
|
10
|
Fringefolk Hero's Grave
|
Fringefolk Hero's Grave is a dark and secluded location within the Cave of Knowledge. The confused and aimless dwell within.
|
11
|
Gatefront Ruins
|
Gatefront Ruins is what remains of the now destroyed barracks near the fortification. Despite its poor state, it is a heavily guarded location by those loyal to Stormveil.
|
12
|
Groveside Cave
|
Groveside Cave is a small refuge for wildlife in Limgrave. Its proximity to water and ease of access make it a sought-after shelter against bad weather, but those who venture in don't seem to return.
|
13
|
Highroad Cave
|
A cave that houses a tomb, deep within. It is situated at the northmost part of Limgrave. It has been inhabited by a pack of Wolves, Land Octopuses, and Giant Bats.
|
14
|
Limgrave Tunnels
|
Limgrave Tunnels are a mine for harvesting Glintstone. Its zealous miners don't dare venture into its hidden chambers, for fear of the hoarder Troll within
|
15
|
Minor Erdtree (Mistwood)
|
A towering tree in the heart of the Mistwood of Limgrave, the Minor Erdtrees are typically protected by an Erdtree Avatar. What happened to the Avatar of this Minor Erdtree remains a mystery.
|
16
|
Mistwood
|
Amidst the dense forests and thickets a mysterious howling can be heard near the old Mistwood Ruins. What, or who, could it be?
|
17
|
Mistwood Ruins
|
Concealed by the thriving growth of vegetation, these ruins are kept out of sight by the veil of nature itself. But there's more to it than meets the eye.
|
18
|
Murkwater Catacombs
|
An underground cemetery that is located up river north of Lake Agheel in Limgrave. Once a place of peaceful rest for fallen heroes, it is now infested by goblins.
|
19
|
Murkwater Cave
|
Halfway up the Murkwater River lies the Murkwater Cave, now home to a group of bandits who have set up traps for unwitting adventurers. Their leader seems familiar...
|
20
|
Siofra River Well
|
A mystical underground region filled with its own set of skies and stars. Beware, it is teeming with creatures big and small alike.
|
21
|
Smoldering Church
|
The last bastion of hope for the Golden Order, now in ruins as the chaos of Caelid slowly consumes the Church and surrounding area.
|
22
|
Stormfoot Catacombs
|
Stormfoot Catacombs were meant as a restful place for the deceased, but its now overrun by Goblins. Its deepest secrets are guarded by the Guardian of the Burial Tree.
|
23
|
Stormgate
|
The Stormgate is a heavily guarded area that marks the border within Limgrave and Stormhill. Only the foolhardy would rush in against such odds.
|
24
|
Stormhill
|
Stormhill is a stormy region with unrelenting north winds, its inclement weather keeping most settlements at bay, and allowing for the proliferation of wildlife and other, sturdier creatures. Its tall cliffs are favored by Eagles, but boars and wolves also roam. Since the breaking, spectral Spirit Jellyfish guard the graves on the upper cliffs.
|
25
|
Stormhill Evergaol
|
The Brave and Foolish alike dare venture into the Stormhill Evergaol and face its relentless knight in battle.
|
26
|
Stormhill Shack
|
The Stormhill Shack is a dilapidated shelter formerly used to house hunters in the area. A Site of Grace offers a needed moment of rest for those traveling nearby
|
27
|
Summonwater Village
|
A submerged village now overrun by the dead who are at the behest of their leader, the Tibia Mariner, who sails the waters of the village, raising fallen villagers to do his bidding.
|
28
|
Third Church of Marika
|
A place for contemplation and a respite for weary travelers from the Mistwood, Maidens sometimes pay Tarnished a visit here.
|
29
|
Warmaster's Shack
|
A lone dwelling, home to a veteran knight who longs to pass on his battle arts to one worthy of impressive feats.
|
30
|
Waypoint Ruins
|
Broken buildings and abandoned campsites, which poisonous flowers now call their home are all that's left here but the cellar beneath holds an even darker secret.
|
31
|
Stormveil Castle
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Ainsel River Well
|
A place filled with trepidation the second you enter this grim area as you traverse though its narrow winding tunnels.
|
2
|
Bellum Church
|
A Church that was once the pride and joy of the nearby villages, now it's a dilapidated ruin with a crater in its center.
|
3
|
Black Knife Catacombs
|
A catacomb that has confined eerie corridors filled with the undead and other untold horrors. A perfect place for a Black Knife Assassin.
|
4
|
Caria Manor
|
A large estate situated far to the north of Liurnia. Heavily guarded by all manner of creatures as well as its eternal warden, the spectral Royal Knight Loretta.
|
5
|
Carian Study Hall
|
The Carian Study Hall is a large library that holds many of Liurnia's secrets, as well as being the entry to the Divine Tower.
|
6
|
Converted Fringe Tower
|
7
|
Grand Lift of Dectus
|
8
|
Kingsrealm Ruins
|
9
|
Lakeside Crystal Cave
|
10
|
Malefactor's Evergaol
|
11
|
Minor Erdtree (Liurnia Northeast)
|
12
|
Ranni's Rise
|
13
|
Renna's Rise
|
14
|
Royal Grave Evergaol
|
15
|
Ruin-Strewn Precipice
|
A steep precipice with abundant caves in the insides all the way through
|
16
|
Seluvis's Rise
|
The tower of Preceptor Seluvis that serves as his personal study where he studies the sorcerous arts.
|
17
|
Slumbering Wolf's Shack
|
18
|
Stillwater Cave
|
19
|
Testu's Rise
|
20
|
The Four Belfries
|
21
|
Raya Lucaria Academy
Miquella's Haligtree
Miquella's Haligtree is an optional area that is home to the all-powerful Millenia. This difficult boss encounter is not required to complete the main storyline but, of course, loot and the spirit of challenge may persuade you to explore this area that is just north of the Mountaintops of the Giants.
Mountaintops of the Giants
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Castle Sol
|
A castle found in the northeast of the Mountaintops of the Giants. Stronghold of Commander Niall and his spectral knights.
|
2
|
Flame Peak
|
The uppermost region of the Mountaintops, littered to the brim with Giant corpses. The many Trolls here are often seen fighting off ravenous creatures.
|
3
|
Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave
|
4
|
Guardians' Garrison
Mt. Gelmir
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Fort Laiedd
|
Fort Laiedd sits in the west of Mt. Gelmir. What was once a strong defensible position is now home to the Fire Monks and their Prelate. Skirmishes frequently occur between the nearby Leyndell Knights and the Monks.
|
2
|
Minor Erdtree (Mt. Gelmir)
|
3
|
Volcano Cave
|
4
|
Seethwater Cave
|
5
|
Hermit Village
|
6
|
Hermit's Shack
|
7
|
Gelmir Hero's Grave
|
8
|
Wyndham Catacomb
Nokron, Eternal City & Mohgwyn Palace
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
1
|
Night's Sacred Ground
|
2
|
Siofra Aqueduct
|
A ruined aqueduct in the Eternal City of Nokron. The waters here seemingly flow downwards to the river below.
|
3
|
Nokron, Eternal City
|
4
|
Mohgwyn Palace
Weeping Peninsula
|
Number
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Notable Enemies
|
1
|
Ailing Village
|
A small, abandoned village nestled within a forested area north of the Castle Morne Rampart. This village is host to long-dilapidated dwellings, inhabited only by maddened fanatics gripped by a strange frenzy.
|
2
|
Callu Baptismal Church
|
A dilapidated church, presumably frequented by the former residents of the nearby Ailing Village. Now it lies in ruin, its congregation replaced by a family of mutant vermin feasting on the remains of unfortunate travelers.
|
3
|
Castle Morne
|
Remants of a chaos-swept castle, teeming with iron-clad enemies and now engulfed with fire, piles of remains and ruin.
|
4
|
Church of Pilgrimage
|
People once came far and wide to gaze on the splendor of the golden light from the Erdtree at the Church of Pilgrimage. Now, even with the walls and roof destroyed, pilgrims still make the journey to visit this church and are fiercely protective of it.
|
5
|
Demi-Human Forest Ruins
|
Demi-Humans have gathered here, hidden deep within a dense forest now ruled over by their frightful queen.
|
6
|
Earthbore Cave
|
Deep inside the cliffs that divide Limgrave and Weeping Peninsula, one might be able to hear the squeaks of rats and the snoring of a large beast within if you listen closely.
|
7
|
Forest Lookout Tower
|
A crumbling and broken former lookout post to guard against the encroachment of the Demi-Humans who dwell deep in the forests nearby. The Tower is still manned to this day though its defenses are not what they once were.
|
8
|
Fourth Church of Marika
|
The ruins of a lonely church, sitting atop a plateau west of the peninsula. Despite its current state, the altar remains intact and ghostly knights still roam the fields nearby, perhaps restless and duty-bound to safeguard the area...
|
9
|
Impaler's Catacombs
|
Once a peaceful resting place for the dead, the catacombs have since become overrun by Imps who now act in service to the tomb's guardian Burial Watchdog.
|
10
|
Isolated Merchant's Shack
|
Found at the western edge of the Weeping Peninsula, this lonesome hut is home to but a single person who has long adapted to a life of seclusion.
|
11
|
Minor Erdtree (Weeping Peninsula)
|
A giant tree that shines with golden light, one of the many Minor Erdtrees scattered throughout the Lands Between. Considered sacred, the tree is heavily guarded by its mighty Avatar from those who would come to steal its precious light.
|
12
|
Morne Tunnel
|
A dark and hidden tunnel that is inhabited by Misbegottens and Miners who perhaps once worked for the denizens of Castle Morne.
|
13
|
Oridys's Rise
|
A lone observation tower atop a plateau in the east of the Weeping Peninsula. Long since abandoned, the entrance is barred by a seal, presenting travelers with a little puzzle to break it open and discover what lies within.
|
14
|
Tombsward Catacombs
|
Once filled with the bodies of the dead, armed skeletons now rise to chase away those that wish to explore its depths and a great darkness awaits those who reach its end.
|
15
|
Tombsward Cave
|
A large cave hidden away in a forest, poison has seeped into the very fabric of the stones and even the shamans inside worship the rot.
|
16
|
Weeping Evergaol
|
Standing tall on the cliffs in the west of Weeping Peninsula, Tarnished may wish to test their mettle with the ancient warrior who is imprisoned within.
|
17
|
Witchbane Ruins
|
A set of ruins found in western Weeping Peninsula. Overgrown with thick shrubs and poisonous flowers, this decrepit landmark invites only misery and dread and even worse lies beneath.