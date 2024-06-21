* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.

In Elden Ring , Magic can be wielded to the detriment of your enemies. It's a classic mainstay of all "swords and sorcery" properties in the fantasy genre. With the proper equipment, you can cast repeated, ranged magical spells (at the cost of FP) at your enemies to great effect. Below is a list of all the weapons that can afford you the opportunity to cast spells. Click on a specific item for further details.

Weapon

Type

Weapon Skill

Attack PHY

Attack MAGIC

Guard PHY

Guard MAGIC

Academy Glintstone Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

25

-

25

15

Albinauric Staff

Glintstone Staff

No Skill

17

-

23

14

Astrologer's Staff

Glintstone Staff

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Azur's Glintstone Staff

Glintstone Staff

No Skill

24

-

25

15

Carian Glintblade Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

22

-

23

14

Carian Glintstone Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

25

-

25

15

Carian Regal Scepter

Glintstone Staff

Spinning Weapon

24

-

25

15

Crystal Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

31

-

28

17

Demi-Human Queen's Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

31

-

25

15

Digger's Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

38

-

28

17

Glintstone Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

25

-

25

15

Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

24

-

25

15

Meteorite Staff

Glintstone Staff

No Skill

39

-

28

17

Prince of Death's Staff

Glintstone Staff

None

25

-

25

15

Rotten Crystal Staff

Glintstone Staff

No Skill

42

-

28

17

Staff of Loss

Glintstone Staff

None

22

-

23

14

Staff of the Guilty

Glintstone Staff

No Skill

38

-

28

17

Gelmir Glintstone Staff

Glintstone Staff

No Skill

29

-

23

14

Maternal Staff

Glintstone Staff

-

26

-

22

14

Staff of the Great Beyond

Glintstone Staff

-

27

-

26

16

Clawmark Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

31

-

25

15

Dragon Communion Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Erdtree Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Finger Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Frenzied Flame Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Giant's Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Godslayer's Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Golden Order Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

24

-

25

15

Gravel Stone Seal

Sacred Seal

No Skill

25

-

25

15

Dryleaf Seal

Sacred Seal

-

25

-

25

15

Fire Knight's Seal

Sacred Seal

-

25

-

25

15