Inevitably, you'll encounter several NPCs throughout your Elden Ring journey. Some of them will offer you quests and rewards while others will act as merchants. And yet, some of these NPCs can be acquired as summons to aid you in battle. There are many reasons to interact with the denizens of the Lands Between. Below is a listing of all NPCs in the game. Click on a specific NPC for further details.

NPC

Type

Location

Lore

Albus

Gives Key Item

Alexander the Iron Fist

Quest, Summon

Village of the Albinaurics

Albinaurics are lifeforms made by human hands. Thus, many believe them to live impure lives, untouched by the Erdtree's grace.

Blackguard Big Boggart

Quest, Summon, Merchant

Ordina, Liturgical Town

Clad in Blue Silver Armor, these Albinaurics, despite the loss of the use of their legs, are expert marksman.

Blaidd

Quest, Summon

Smoldering Church

Wielding her Butchering Knife, Anastasia seeks to prevent entry to Caelid and the festival that General Radahn hosts.

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura

Quest, Summon

Mountaintops of the Giants

Anastasia seeks revenge against those who defeated her in Limgrave, ambushing travelers up Mt. Gelmir.

Boc the Seamster

Quest, Garments Adjuster

Siofra River

The ancestral followers live a distance from the Erdtree, awaiting new buds. They are certain to sprout from their very flesh, and indeed, their souls.

Brother Corhyn

Quest, Merchant, Trainer

Siofra River

The ancestral followers keep their distance from the Erdtree, awaiting new buds. They are certain to sprout from their very flesh, and indeed, their souls.

D, Hunter of the Dead

Quest, Summon, Merchant

Raya Lucaria Academy

Avionette soldiers were crafted to serve the sorcerers. For a doll, the only thing that matters is that their armor does not break so they can carry out their orders.

Diallos

Quest

Crumbling Farum Azula

It's clear the beastmen possess knowledge beyond human ken, using an assortment of weaponry to assault their prey.

Edgar

Quest, Summon, Invader

Stormveil Castle

Knights who, whether by misfortune or misdeed, were forced to abandon their homes. These fierce warriors were each and all accomplished. Perhaps that is why, despite their territorial losses, they were still named knights.

Enia, the Finger Reader

Merchant, Finger Reader, Gives Key Item

Raya Lucaria Academy

Scholars of the Raya Lucaria Academy, their armor is tattered from being worn on the battlefield.

Ensha of the Royal Remains

Invader

Ordina, Liturgical Town

The assassins that carried out the deeds of the Night of the Black Knives were all women, and rumored to be Numen who had close ties with Marika herself.

Fia

Quest

Divine Tower of Caelid

The Blackflame Monks, enthralled by the god-slaying black flame, became traitors, abandoning their posts as guardians. The seduction of a taboo is never easily spurned.

Finger Reader Crone

Finger Reader

Stormfoot Catacombs

Nerijus is a Bloody Finger, one of the noble servants of the Lord of Blood and wields the Reduvia, a weapon perpetually coated in blood.

Gatekeeper Gostoc

Quest, Merchant

Mountaintops of the Giants

Okina is a swordsman from the Land of Reeds. Mohg, the Lord of Blood, offered Okina the life of a demon, whose thirst would never go unsated.

Gideon Ofnir

Quest, Lore

Raya Lucaria Academy

One of the loyal servants of Mohg, the Lordo Blood. They seek out other Tarnished and lay them low to sate their bloodlust.

Goldmask

Quest

Guardians' Garrison

Skilled and aggressive, Chief Guardian Arghanthy will quickly overwhelm anyone foolish enough to trespass into his garrison.

Gowry

Quest, Merchant

Capital Outskirts

I'll defile you next. Come to the outer moat.

Gurranq, Beast Clergyman

Quest, Special Trader

Revenger's Shack

Edgar the Revenger is a warrior clad in medium armor and wields a halberd. His moveset involves mostly physical attacks and his poise is easily broken with magic.

Hermit Merchant (Leyndell)

Merchant

Second Church of Marika

Her mastery of the sword was such that her onslaught was likened to a whirlwind, but now her legacy is stained by accursed blood.

Hermit Merchant (Mountaintops East)

Merchant

Hyetta

Quest

Church of Inhibition

Once a Roundtable Knight, Vyke has succumbed to the yellow flame of frenzy and now attacks Tarnished on the path to the Church of Inhibition.

Irina

Quest

These large imposing creatures are made of stone that once fought in a war against man in the Lands Between before they were quelled.

Isolated Merchant (Dragonbarrow)

Merchant

Isolated Merchant (Raya Lucaria Academy)

Merchant

These large imposing creatures are made of stone that once fought in a war against man in the Lands Between before they were quelled.

Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula)

Merchant

Volcano Manor

Inquisitor Ghiza was Volcano Manor's chief torturer. He'd extract information with his giant wheel which he now uses as a weapon.

Jar Bairn

Quest

Shack of the Lofty

Jerren

Quest, Summon

The peculiar Land Octopus is a rather small but dangerous creature

Kenneth Haight

Quest

Roundtable Hold

A sorcerer driven mad by the remarks and comments received while in service to the Roundtable Hold.

Knight Bernahl

Quest, Merchant, Summon, Invader

The Shaded Castle

With their identity completely shrouded by their mask and long robes. The Marais family has a dual history spanning generations, serving as both executioners and castellans of the Shaded Castle. The sons of House Marais are all sickly born. Little wonder that Maleigh Marais would be so beguiled by the beautiful and fierce goddess who was born into rot.

Latenna

Quest

Swamp of Aeonia

Ugh. Is there something wrong? Please, cease this at once.

Melina

Quest, Summon, Maiden

Moongrum the Carian Knight is the guardian of Raya Lucaria Academy's Grand Library, he is the last line of defense against intruders who are wanting to slay the head sorcerer of the institute. Just like you, a Tarnished, Moongrum is capable of wielding two different weapons, a shield, can use sorcery, and even use Flasks to recover health. A true warrior of Raya Lucaria.

Merchant Kalé

Merchant

Mohgwyn Palace

The war surgeons were effectively mercy killers. Of the surgeons that were abducted by the Lord of Blood none were able to tame the accursed blood. None but VarrÃ©, that is; though he was an exception.

Millicent

Quest, Summon, Invader

Stormhill

Milos (Dung Eater)

Quest, Summon, Invader

Stormveil Castle

An enormous ogre with its horns cut off, although it appears docile, anything that gets close to it, will feel its ferocity.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows

Merchant, Trainer, Lore

Nepheli Loux

Quest, Summon

Carian Study Hall

Preceptor Miriam was one of the sorcerers that served the Carian Royals.

Nomadic Merchant (Caelid Highway North)

Merchant

Fort Laiedd

The weighty frames of the Prelates symbolized the onus of their grave vows as guardians of the flame. ""Etch this sight upon thine breast. Of my thunderous gravity.""

Nomadic Merchant (Castle Morne Rampart)

Merchant

Crumbling Farum Azula

O Greater Will, hear my voice. I am the recusant Bernahl, inheritor of my brother's will, and you will fall to my blade. We refuse to become your pawns. Consider this fair warning.

Nomadic Merchant (East Limgrave)

Merchant

Stormhill Shack

A Recusant of the Volcano Manor, one of Lady Tanith's Tarnished hunters.

Nomadic Merchant (Liurnia Lake Shore)

Merchant

Nomadic Merchant (Mt. Gelmir)

Merchant

Nomadic Merchant (North Limgrave)

Merchant

Liurnia of the Lakes

Nomadic Merchant (North Liurna)

Merchant

Stormveil Castle

A tree spirit that turned into a monstrosity after being corrupted from the events of the shattering.

Nomadic Merchant (West Altus Plateau)

Merchant

Nomadic Merchant (West Limgrave)

Merchant

Patches (NPC)

Quest, Merchant, Summon, Field Boss

Pidia, Carian Servent

Quest, Merchant

Preceptor Seluvis

Quest, Merchant, Trainer

Primeval Sorcerer Azur

Quest

Ranni the Witch

Quest

Renna

Quest

Roderika

Quest, Spirit Tuner

Rya

Quest

Shabriri

Quest, Summon

Smithing Master Hewg

Quest, Blacksmith

Sorcerer Rogier

Quest, Summon, Merchant

Sorcerer Thops

Quest, Merchant

Sorceress Sellen

Quest, Merchant, Summon, Trainer

Tanith

Quest

Twin Maiden Husks

Merchant

War Counselor Iji

Quest, Merchant, Blacksmith

White Mask Varré

Quest, Guide