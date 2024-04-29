Albus Gives Key Item

Alexander the Iron Fist Quest, Summon Village of the Albinaurics Albinaurics are lifeforms made by human hands. Thus, many believe them to live impure lives, untouched by the Erdtree's grace.

Blackguard Big Boggart Quest, Summon, Merchant Ordina, Liturgical Town Clad in Blue Silver Armor, these Albinaurics, despite the loss of the use of their legs, are expert marksman.

Blaidd Quest, Summon Smoldering Church Wielding her Butchering Knife, Anastasia seeks to prevent entry to Caelid and the festival that General Radahn hosts.

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura Quest, Summon Mountaintops of the Giants Anastasia seeks revenge against those who defeated her in Limgrave, ambushing travelers up Mt. Gelmir.

Boc the Seamster Quest, Garments Adjuster Siofra River The ancestral followers live a distance from the Erdtree, awaiting new buds. They are certain to sprout from their very flesh, and indeed, their souls.

Brother Corhyn Quest, Merchant, Trainer Siofra River The ancestral followers keep their distance from the Erdtree, awaiting new buds. They are certain to sprout from their very flesh, and indeed, their souls.

D, Hunter of the Dead Quest, Summon, Merchant Raya Lucaria Academy Avionette soldiers were crafted to serve the sorcerers. For a doll, the only thing that matters is that their armor does not break so they can carry out their orders.

Diallos Quest Crumbling Farum Azula It's clear the beastmen possess knowledge beyond human ken, using an assortment of weaponry to assault their prey.

Edgar Quest, Summon, Invader Stormveil Castle Knights who, whether by misfortune or misdeed, were forced to abandon their homes. These fierce warriors were each and all accomplished. Perhaps that is why, despite their territorial losses, they were still named knights.

Enia, the Finger Reader Merchant, Finger Reader, Gives Key Item Raya Lucaria Academy Scholars of the Raya Lucaria Academy, their armor is tattered from being worn on the battlefield.

Ensha of the Royal Remains Invader Ordina, Liturgical Town The assassins that carried out the deeds of the Night of the Black Knives were all women, and rumored to be Numen who had close ties with Marika herself.

Fia Quest Divine Tower of Caelid The Blackflame Monks, enthralled by the god-slaying black flame, became traitors, abandoning their posts as guardians. The seduction of a taboo is never easily spurned.

Finger Reader Crone Finger Reader Stormfoot Catacombs Nerijus is a Bloody Finger, one of the noble servants of the Lord of Blood and wields the Reduvia, a weapon perpetually coated in blood.

Gatekeeper Gostoc Quest, Merchant Mountaintops of the Giants Okina is a swordsman from the Land of Reeds. Mohg, the Lord of Blood, offered Okina the life of a demon, whose thirst would never go unsated.

Gideon Ofnir Quest, Lore Raya Lucaria Academy One of the loyal servants of Mohg, the Lordo Blood. They seek out other Tarnished and lay them low to sate their bloodlust.

Goldmask Quest Guardians' Garrison Skilled and aggressive, Chief Guardian Arghanthy will quickly overwhelm anyone foolish enough to trespass into his garrison.

Gowry Quest, Merchant Capital Outskirts I'll defile you next. Come to the outer moat.

Gurranq, Beast Clergyman Quest, Special Trader Revenger's Shack Edgar the Revenger is a warrior clad in medium armor and wields a halberd. His moveset involves mostly physical attacks and his poise is easily broken with magic.

Hermit Merchant (Leyndell) Merchant Second Church of Marika Her mastery of the sword was such that her onslaught was likened to a whirlwind, but now her legacy is stained by accursed blood.

Hyetta Quest Church of Inhibition Once a Roundtable Knight, Vyke has succumbed to the yellow flame of frenzy and now attacks Tarnished on the path to the Church of Inhibition.

Irina Quest These large imposing creatures are made of stone that once fought in a war against man in the Lands Between before they were quelled.

Isolated Merchant (Raya Lucaria Academy) Merchant These large imposing creatures are made of stone that once fought in a war against man in the Lands Between before they were quelled.

Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula) Merchant Volcano Manor Inquisitor Ghiza was Volcano Manor's chief torturer. He'd extract information with his giant wheel which he now uses as a weapon.

Jar Bairn Quest Shack of the Lofty

Jerren Quest, Summon The peculiar Land Octopus is a rather small but dangerous creature

Kenneth Haight Quest Roundtable Hold A sorcerer driven mad by the remarks and comments received while in service to the Roundtable Hold.

Knight Bernahl Quest, Merchant, Summon, Invader The Shaded Castle With their identity completely shrouded by their mask and long robes. The Marais family has a dual history spanning generations, serving as both executioners and castellans of the Shaded Castle. The sons of House Marais are all sickly born. Little wonder that Maleigh Marais would be so beguiled by the beautiful and fierce goddess who was born into rot.

Latenna Quest Swamp of Aeonia Ugh. Is there something wrong? Please, cease this at once.

Melina Quest, Summon, Maiden Moongrum the Carian Knight is the guardian of Raya Lucaria Academy's Grand Library, he is the last line of defense against intruders who are wanting to slay the head sorcerer of the institute. Just like you, a Tarnished, Moongrum is capable of wielding two different weapons, a shield, can use sorcery, and even use Flasks to recover health. A true warrior of Raya Lucaria.

Merchant Kalé Merchant Mohgwyn Palace The war surgeons were effectively mercy killers. Of the surgeons that were abducted by the Lord of Blood none were able to tame the accursed blood. None but VarrÃ©, that is; though he was an exception.

Millicent Quest, Summon, Invader Stormhill

Milos (Dung Eater) Quest, Summon, Invader Stormveil Castle An enormous ogre with its horns cut off, although it appears docile, anything that gets close to it, will feel its ferocity.

Nepheli Loux Quest, Summon Carian Study Hall Preceptor Miriam was one of the sorcerers that served the Carian Royals.

Nomadic Merchant (Caelid Highway North) Merchant Fort Laiedd The weighty frames of the Prelates symbolized the onus of their grave vows as guardians of the flame. ""Etch this sight upon thine breast. Of my thunderous gravity.""

Nomadic Merchant (Castle Morne Rampart) Merchant Crumbling Farum Azula O Greater Will, hear my voice. I am the recusant Bernahl, inheritor of my brother's will, and you will fall to my blade. We refuse to become your pawns. Consider this fair warning.

Nomadic Merchant (East Limgrave) Merchant Stormhill Shack A Recusant of the Volcano Manor, one of Lady Tanith's Tarnished hunters.

Nomadic Merchant (North Limgrave) Merchant Liurnia of the Lakes

Nomadic Merchant (North Liurna) Merchant Stormveil Castle A tree spirit that turned into a monstrosity after being corrupted from the events of the shattering.

Patches (NPC) Quest, Merchant, Summon, Field Boss

Preceptor Seluvis Quest, Merchant, Trainer

Primeval Sorcerer Azur Quest

Ranni the Witch Quest

Renna Quest

Roderika Quest, Spirit Tuner

Rya Quest

Shabriri Quest, Summon

Smithing Master Hewg Quest, Blacksmith

Sorcerer Rogier Quest, Summon, Merchant

Sorcerer Thops Quest, Merchant

Sorceress Sellen Quest, Merchant, Summon, Trainer

Tanith Quest

Twin Maiden Husks Merchant

War Counselor Iji Quest, Merchant, Blacksmith