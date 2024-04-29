Inevitably, you'll encounter several NPCs throughout your Elden Ring journey. Some of them will offer you quests and rewards while others will act as merchants. And yet, some of these NPCs can be acquired as summons to aid you in battle. There are many reasons to interact with the denizens of the Lands Between. Below is a listing of all NPCs in the game. Click on a specific NPC for further details.
|
NPC
|
Type
|
Location
|
Lore
|
Gives Key Item
|
Quest, Summon
|
Village of the Albinaurics
|
Albinaurics are lifeforms made by human hands. Thus, many believe them to live impure lives, untouched by the Erdtree's grace.
|
Quest, Summon, Merchant
|
Ordina, Liturgical Town
|
Clad in Blue Silver Armor, these Albinaurics, despite the loss of the use of their legs, are expert marksman.
|
Quest, Summon
|
Smoldering Church
|
Wielding her Butchering Knife, Anastasia seeks to prevent entry to Caelid and the festival that General Radahn hosts.
|
Quest, Summon
|
Mountaintops of the Giants
|
Anastasia seeks revenge against those who defeated her in Limgrave, ambushing travelers up Mt. Gelmir.
|
Quest, Garments Adjuster
|
Siofra River
|
The ancestral followers live a distance from the Erdtree, awaiting new buds. They are certain to sprout from their very flesh, and indeed, their souls.
|
Quest, Merchant, Trainer
|
Siofra River
|
The ancestral followers keep their distance from the Erdtree, awaiting new buds. They are certain to sprout from their very flesh, and indeed, their souls.
|
Quest, Summon, Merchant
|
Raya Lucaria Academy
|
Avionette soldiers were crafted to serve the sorcerers. For a doll, the only thing that matters is that their armor does not break so they can carry out their orders.
|
Quest
|
Crumbling Farum Azula
|
It's clear the beastmen possess knowledge beyond human ken, using an assortment of weaponry to assault their prey.
|
Quest, Summon, Invader
|
Stormveil Castle
|
Knights who, whether by misfortune or misdeed, were forced to abandon their homes. These fierce warriors were each and all accomplished. Perhaps that is why, despite their territorial losses, they were still named knights.
|
Merchant, Finger Reader, Gives Key Item
|
Raya Lucaria Academy
|
Scholars of the Raya Lucaria Academy, their armor is tattered from being worn on the battlefield.
|
Invader
|
Ordina, Liturgical Town
|
The assassins that carried out the deeds of the Night of the Black Knives were all women, and rumored to be Numen who had close ties with Marika herself.
|
Quest
|
Divine Tower of Caelid
|
The Blackflame Monks, enthralled by the god-slaying black flame, became traitors, abandoning their posts as guardians. The seduction of a taboo is never easily spurned.
|
Finger Reader
|
Stormfoot Catacombs
|
Nerijus is a Bloody Finger, one of the noble servants of the Lord of Blood and wields the Reduvia, a weapon perpetually coated in blood.
|
Quest, Merchant
|
Mountaintops of the Giants
|
Okina is a swordsman from the Land of Reeds. Mohg, the Lord of Blood, offered Okina the life of a demon, whose thirst would never go unsated.
|
Quest, Lore
|
Raya Lucaria Academy
|
One of the loyal servants of Mohg, the Lordo Blood. They seek out other Tarnished and lay them low to sate their bloodlust.
|
Quest
|
Guardians' Garrison
|
Skilled and aggressive, Chief Guardian Arghanthy will quickly overwhelm anyone foolish enough to trespass into his garrison.
|
Quest, Merchant
|
Capital Outskirts
|
I'll defile you next. Come to the outer moat.
|
Quest, Special Trader
|
Revenger's Shack
|
Edgar the Revenger is a warrior clad in medium armor and wields a halberd. His moveset involves mostly physical attacks and his poise is easily broken with magic.
|
Merchant
|
Second Church of Marika
|
Her mastery of the sword was such that her onslaught was likened to a whirlwind, but now her legacy is stained by accursed blood.
|
Merchant
|
Quest
|
Church of Inhibition
|
Once a Roundtable Knight, Vyke has succumbed to the yellow flame of frenzy and now attacks Tarnished on the path to the Church of Inhibition.
|
Quest
|
These large imposing creatures are made of stone that once fought in a war against man in the Lands Between before they were quelled.
|
Merchant
|
Merchant
|
These large imposing creatures are made of stone that once fought in a war against man in the Lands Between before they were quelled.
|
Merchant
|
Volcano Manor
|
Inquisitor Ghiza was Volcano Manor's chief torturer. He'd extract information with his giant wheel which he now uses as a weapon.
|
Quest
|
Shack of the Lofty
|
Quest, Summon
|
The peculiar Land Octopus is a rather small but dangerous creature
|
Quest
|
Roundtable Hold
|
A sorcerer driven mad by the remarks and comments received while in service to the Roundtable Hold.
|
Quest, Merchant, Summon, Invader
|
The Shaded Castle
|
With their identity completely shrouded by their mask and long robes. The Marais family has a dual history spanning generations, serving as both executioners and castellans of the Shaded Castle. The sons of House Marais are all sickly born. Little wonder that Maleigh Marais would be so beguiled by the beautiful and fierce goddess who was born into rot.
|
Quest
|
Swamp of Aeonia
|
Ugh. Is there something wrong? Please, cease this at once.
|
Quest, Summon, Maiden
|
Moongrum the Carian Knight is the guardian of Raya Lucaria Academy's Grand Library, he is the last line of defense against intruders who are wanting to slay the head sorcerer of the institute. Just like you, a Tarnished, Moongrum is capable of wielding two different weapons, a shield, can use sorcery, and even use Flasks to recover health. A true warrior of Raya Lucaria.
|
Merchant
|
Mohgwyn Palace
|
The war surgeons were effectively mercy killers. Of the surgeons that were abducted by the Lord of Blood none were able to tame the accursed blood. None but VarrÃ©, that is; though he was an exception.
|
Quest, Summon, Invader
|
Stormhill
|
Quest, Summon, Invader
|
Stormveil Castle
|
An enormous ogre with its horns cut off, although it appears docile, anything that gets close to it, will feel its ferocity.
|
Merchant, Trainer, Lore
|
Quest, Summon
|
Carian Study Hall
|
Preceptor Miriam was one of the sorcerers that served the Carian Royals.
|
Merchant
|
Fort Laiedd
|
The weighty frames of the Prelates symbolized the onus of their grave vows as guardians of the flame. ""Etch this sight upon thine breast. Of my thunderous gravity.""
|
Merchant
|
Crumbling Farum Azula
|
O Greater Will, hear my voice. I am the recusant Bernahl, inheritor of my brother's will, and you will fall to my blade. We refuse to become your pawns. Consider this fair warning.
|
Merchant
|
Stormhill Shack
|
A Recusant of the Volcano Manor, one of Lady Tanith's Tarnished hunters.
|
Merchant
|
Merchant
|
Merchant
|
Liurnia of the Lakes
|
Merchant
|
Stormveil Castle
|
A tree spirit that turned into a monstrosity after being corrupted from the events of the shattering.
|
Merchant
|
Merchant
|
Quest, Merchant, Summon, Field Boss
|
Quest, Merchant
|
Quest, Merchant, Trainer
|
Quest
|
Quest
|
Quest
|
Quest, Spirit Tuner
|
Quest
|
Quest, Summon
|
Quest, Blacksmith
|
Quest, Summon, Merchant
|
Quest, Merchant
|
Quest, Merchant, Summon, Trainer
|
Quest
|
Merchant
|
Quest, Merchant, Blacksmith
|
Quest, Guide