During your journey across the Lands Between, you'll be steadily making your way toward the great Erdtree. As you do, you'll undoubtedly have obstacles along the way that require specific items in order to progress. Even non-mandatory side-quests will require the occasional specific loot in order to complete the task. As such, there are a litany of quest items that you'll inevitably collect. Below is a list of quest-specific items in Elden Ring . Click on the specific item for further details.
|
Item
|
Item Effect
|
Glistening amber draught made for a scheme
|
Ingredient used in special draught.
|
Mark of the Night of the Black Knives ritual
|
Key revealing the hidden form of Carian Study Hall
|
Carry out Absolution at the Church of Vows
|
Broach wrapped in red velvet
|
Cursemark carved into Lunar Princess Ranni's discarded flesh
|
Castanets used by dancers from distant lands
|
Ring of Lunar Princess Ranni's cold oath
|
Eyeball of the knight Vyke, inflamed yellow
|
Hidden treasure of the Eternal City of Nokron
|
Letter addressed to the commander of Castle Morne
|
Request from Volcano Manor to Bernahl. Examine using the corresponding button
|
Pure white oath-cloth given by Varré. Bloodied white oath-cloth, dyed in a maiden's blood
|
Doll resembling Ranni the Witch
|
Subdues a once-accepted frenzied flame
|
Rya's necklace, stolen by a blackguard
|
Curse grown on a body defiled by a Dung Eater
|
Glintstone from within Sellen's body
|
Can release Master Lusat from his confinement
|
Letter of introduction addressed to Sellen
|
Small flask received from Preceptor Seluvis
|
Amnion from a womb that bore unintended offspring.
|
Yellow, oozing eyeball of the infirm
|
Ashes of a hawk which heeds no summons.
|
Tonic that banishes distress and bitter memories
|
Snapped intricate needle of unalloyed gold.
|
Golden prosthesis used by the one-armed Valkyrie
|
Letter of invitation to Volcano Manor.