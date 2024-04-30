During your journey across the Lands Between, you'll be steadily making your way toward the great Erdtree. As you do, you'll undoubtedly have obstacles along the way that require specific items in order to progress. Even non-mandatory side-quests will require the occasional specific loot in order to complete the task. As such, there are a litany of quest items that you'll inevitably collect. Below is a list of quest-specific items in Elden Ring . Click on the specific item for further details.