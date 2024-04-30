During your journey across the Lands Between, you'll be steadily making your way toward the great Erdtree. As you do, you'll undoubtedly have obstacles along the way that require specific items in order to progress. Even non-mandatory side-quests will require the occasional specific loot in order to complete the task. As such, there are a litany of quest items that you'll inevitably collect. Below is a list of quest-specific items in Elden Ring . Click on the specific item for further details.

Item

Item Effect

Amber Draught

Glistening amber draught made for a scheme

Amber Starlight

Ingredient used in special draught.

Black Knifeprint

Mark of the Night of the Black Knives ritual

Carian Inverted Statue

Key revealing the hidden form of Carian Study Hall

Celestial Dew

Carry out Absolution at the Church of Vows

Chrysalids' Memento

Broach wrapped in red velvet

Cursemark of Death

Cursemark carved into Lunar Princess Ranni's discarded flesh

Dancer's Castanets

Castanets used by dancers from distant lands

Dark Moon Ring

Ring of Lunar Princess Ranni's cold oath

Fingerprint Grape

Eyeball of the knight Vyke, inflamed yellow

Fingerslayer Blade

Hidden treasure of the Eternal City of Nokron

Irina's Letter

Letter addressed to the commander of Castle Morne

Letter to Bernahl

Request from Volcano Manor to Bernahl. Examine using the corresponding button

Lord of Blood's Favor

Pure white oath-cloth given by Varré. Bloodied white oath-cloth, dyed in a maiden's blood

Miniature Ranni

Doll resembling Ranni the Witch

Miquella's Needle

Subdues a once-accepted frenzied flame

Rya's Necklace

Rya's necklace, stolen by a blackguard

Seedbed Curse

Curse grown on a body defiled by a Dung Eater

Sellen's Primal Glintstone

Glintstone from within Sellen's body

Sellian Sealbreaker

Can release Master Lusat from his confinement

Seluvis's Introduction

Letter of introduction addressed to Sellen

Seluvis's Potion

Small flask received from Preceptor Seluvis

Serpent's Amnion

Amnion from a womb that bore unintended offspring.

Shabriri Grape

Yellow, oozing eyeball of the infirm

The Stormhawk King

Ashes of a hawk which heeds no summons.

Tonic of Forgetfulness

Tonic that banishes distress and bitter memories

Unalloyed Gold Needle

Snapped intricate needle of unalloyed gold.

Valkyrie's Prosthesis

Golden prosthesis used by the one-armed Valkyrie

Volcano Manor Invitation

Letter of invitation to Volcano Manor.