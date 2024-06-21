* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.

In Elden Ring , keeping your distance from the denizens and hostiles of the Lands Between might be the best strategy. It might even make you "feel" safe - which is valid. If you prefer to do combat over a wide range, you might like one of the weapons below. Click on a specific item for further details.

Weapon

Type

Weapon Skill

Attack PHY

Attack MAGIC

Guard PHY

Guard MAGIC

Range

Hand Ballista

Ballista

Kick

135

-

-

-

50

Jar Cannon

Ballista

Kick

192

-

-1

-

50

Rabbath's Cannon

Ballista

Kick

135

135

-

-

50

Albinauric Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot

82

-

-

-

50

Black Bow

Bow

Barrage

70

-

-

-

50

Erdtree Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot

40

-

-

-

50

Horn Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot

65

30

-

-

50

Longbow

Bow

Mighty Shot

80

-

-

-

50

Pulley Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot

77

-

-

-

55

Serpent Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot

75

-

-

-

50

Arbalest

Crossbow

Kick

69

-

-

-

42

Crepus's Black-Key Crossbow

Crossbow

Kick

68

-

-

-

47

Full Moon Crossbow

Crossbow

Kick

50

50

-

-

42

Heavy Crossbow

Crossbow

Kick

64

-

-

-

42

Light Crossbow

Crossbow

Kick

58

-

-

-

42

Pulley Crossbow

Crossbow

Kick

65

-

-

-

42

Soldier's Crossbow

Crossbow

Kick

54

-

-

-

42

Repeating Crossbow

Crossbow

Repeating Fire

74

-

-

-

42

Spread Crossbow

Crossbow

Kick

68

-

-

-

42

Erdtree Greatbow

Greatbow

Through and Through

60

-

-

-

50

Golem Greatbow

Greatbow

Through and Through

130

-

-

-

50

Greatbow

Greatbow

Through and Through

125

-

-

-

50

Lion Greatbow

Greatbow

Radahn's Rain

120

-

-

-

50

Igon's Greatbow

Greatbow

Igon's Drake Hunt

120

-

-

-

50

Harp Bow

Light Bow

Barrage

62

-

-

-

29

Misbegotten Shortbow

Light Bow

Barrage

68

-

-

-

25

Shortbow

Light Bow

Barrage

65

-

-

-

Composite Bow

Light Bow

Mighty Shot

65

-

-

-

29

Red Branch Shortbow

Light Bow

Barrage

65

-

-

-

29

Bone Bow

Light Bow

Rancor Shot

66

-

-

-

29