* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.
In Elden Ring , keeping your distance from the denizens and hostiles of the Lands Between might be the best strategy. It might even make you "feel" safe - which is valid. If you prefer to do combat over a wide range, you might like one of the weapons below. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Weapon
|
Type
|
Weapon Skill
|
Attack PHY
|
Attack MAGIC
|
Guard PHY
|
Guard MAGIC
|
Range
|
Ballista
|
Kick
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Ballista
|
Kick
|
192
|
-
|
-1
|
-
|
50
|
Ballista
|
Kick
|
135
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Bow
|
Mighty Shot
|
82
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Bow
|
Barrage
|
70
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Bow
|
Mighty Shot
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Bow
|
Mighty Shot
|
65
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Bow
|
Mighty Shot
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Bow
|
Mighty Shot
|
77
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
Bow
|
Mighty Shot
|
75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
69
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
68
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
50
|
50
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
64
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
58
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
54
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Crossbow
|
Repeating Fire
|
74
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Crossbow
|
Kick
|
68
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
Greatbow
|
Through and Through
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Greatbow
|
Through and Through
|
130
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Greatbow
|
Through and Through
|
125
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Greatbow
|
Radahn's Rain
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Greatbow
|
Igon's Drake Hunt
|
120
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Light Bow
|
Barrage
|
62
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
Light Bow
|
Barrage
|
68
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
Light Bow
|
Barrage
|
65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Light Bow
|
Mighty Shot
|
65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
Light Bow
|
Barrage
|
65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
Light Bow
|
Rancor Shot
|
66
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29