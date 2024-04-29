Assassin's Gambit Skill Regular Skill that masks the user's presence at the cost of a self-inflicted wound. Grants near-invisibility and silences footsteps. Useable on small and medium straight swords and thrusting swords.

Barbaric Roar Skill Regular Let loose a bestial roar to rally the spirit and increase attack power. While active, strong attacks change to savage combo attacks. Useable on melee armaments (daggers, thrusting swords, and whips excepted).

Barrage Skill Regular Archery Skill using a bow held horizontally. Ready the bow, then fire off a rapid succession of shots faster than the eye can see. Useable on light bows.

Barricade Shield Skill Regular Focus your energy into your shield, temporarily hardening it to deflect greater blows. It can be used on all types of shield. Useable on all shields.

Beast's Roar Skill Regular Unleash a beastly roar, rending the air as a forward-traveling projectile. Useable on all melee armaments.

Black Flame Tornado Skill Regular Spin armament overhead and then plunge it into the ground to summon a raging vortex of black flames. Hold to create an initial flame tornado while spinning the armament. Useable on polearms and twinblades.

Blood Blade Skill Regular Wound self to coat the armament with blood, then unleash an airborne blood blade that causes hemorrhaging. Can be fired in rapid succession. Useable on small and medium swords.

Blood Tax Skill Regular Blood Oath skill granted by the Lord of Blood. Twist to build power, then unleash a flurry of thrusts that rob the target of both their blood and their HP Useable on armaments capable of thrusting (colossal weapons excepted).

Bloodhound's Step Skill Regular Skill that allows the user to become temporarily invisible while dodging at high speed. Moves faster and travels farther than a regular quickstep. This skill can be used to circle around lock-on targets. Useable on all melee armaments.

Bloody Slash Skill Regular Blood Oath skill granted by the Lord of Blood. From a low stance, coat the blade in your own blood to unleash a rending blood slash in a wide arc. Useable on swords (colossal weapons excepted).

Braggart's Roar Skill Regular Declare your presence with a boastful roar. Raises attack power, defense and stamina recover speed. Useable on melee armaments (daggers, thrusting swords, and whips excepted).

Carian Grandeur Skill Regular Carian royal prestige embodied in a skill. Transform blade into magical greatsword and swing ti down. Can be charged to increase its power by up to two levels. Useable on swords (colossal weapons excepted).

Carian Greatsword Skill Regular Carian royal prestige embodied in a skill. Transform blade into a magical greatsword and swing it down. Can be charged to increase its power. Useable on swords (colossal weapons excepted)

Carian Retaliation Skill Regular Swing the shield to dispel incoming sorceries and incantations, transforming the magic into retaliatory glintblades. Can also be used in the same way as a regular parry. Useable on light and medium shields

Charge Forth Skill Regular Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance Useable on polearms capable of thrusting, heavy thrusting swords, and twinblades.

Chilling Mist Skill Regular Coat armament in frost, and then slash, spreading frigid mist forwards. The armament retains its frost for a while. Useable on melee armaments (whips, fists, and claws excepted).

Cragblade Skill Regular Skill that manipulates gravity. Bury the armament in the ground, pulling rocks from the earth to reinforce it. Increases attack power and makes it easier to break enemy stance. Useable on melee armaments (whips excepted).

Determination Skill Regular Hold the flat of the armament to your face and pledge your resolve, powering up your next attack. Useable on all melee armaments.

Double Slash Skill Regular Skill of superior swordsmen. Perform a crossing slash attack from a low stance. Repeated inputs allow for up to two follow-up attacks. Useable on swords and polearms capable of slashing (colossal weapons excepted).

Earthshaker Skill Regular Thrust armament into the ground, then gather strength to unleash an earth-shaking shockwave. Follow up with a strong attack to swing the armament in a sweeping strike. Useable on greataxes, warhammers, and colossal weapons.

Enchanted Shot Skill Regular Archery skill that enlivens the arrow with spiritual essence. The resulting shot will fly faster than regular shots and change its trajectory to follow the target. Useable on light bows and longbows.

Endure Skill Regular Assume an anchored stance to brace for incoming attacks, briefly boosting poise. Damage taken while using this skill is reduced. Useable on all melee armaments.

Eruption Skill Regular Slam armament into the ground, spawning roiling lava which spouts up upon release. Useable on colossal swords, axes, and hammers.

Flame of the Redmanes Skill Regular Skill of the Redmanes, who fought alongside General Radahn. Produce a powerful burst of flames in a wide frontward arc. Useable on all melee armaments.

Flaming Strike Skill Regular Skill that emits flame in a wide frontward arc. Follow up with a strong attack to perform a lunging, sweeping strike. This will also coat the armament in fire. Useable on melee armaments (colossal weapons and whips excepted).

Giant Hunt Skill Regular Skill developed for confronting gigantic foes. Step forward from a low stance, carrying the momentum into a sudden upward thrust. Useable on large and colossal weapons capable of thrusting, spears and twinblades.

Glintblade Phalanx Skill Regular Skill used by the enchanted knights who served the Carian royal family. Form an arch of magic glintblades overhead, which will attack foes automatically. Follow up with a strong attack to chain this skill into a lunging thrust. Useable on swords as well as polearms capable of thrusting (colossal weapons excepted)

Glintstone Pebble Skill Regular Skill that employs the glintstone sorcery of the same name. Follow up with a strong attack to chain this skill into a lunging thrust, performed while the armament is still imbued with glintstone. Useable on swords and polearms capable of thrusting (colossal weapons excepted).

Golden Land Skill Regular Thrust armament into the ground, then gather strength to unleash a blast of sacred energy that coalesces into golden darts. Follow up with a strong attack to swing the armament in a sweeping strike. Useable on greataxes, warhammers, and colossal weapons.

Golden Parry Skill Regular Perform an Erdtree incantation and swing the shield to deflect enemy attacks and break their stance. Effective even at a slight distance. Useable on small and medium shields.

Golden Slam Skill Regular Skill of the avatars who protect Minor Erdtrees. Jump up high into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. Useable on all melee armaments.

Golden Vow Skill Regular Skill passed down from antiquity among the knights of the capital. Raise armament aloft and pledge to honor the Erdtree in battle, granting self and nearby allies increased attack power and defense. Useable on all melee armaments.

Gravitas Skill Regular Skill originating from the Alabaster Lords, who had skin of stone. Thrust the armament into the ground to create a gravity well. In addition to dealing damage, this attack pulls enemies in. Useable on all melee armaments that are not small.

Ground Slam Skill Regular Jump up high into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends a powerful shockwave in all directions. Useable on all melee armaments.

Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker Skill Regular A skill where slamming both hands to the ground will unleash a shockwave, following up with another input will enable you to slam the ground again. Useable on all melee armaments.

Hoarfrost Stomp Skill Regular Stomp hard to spread a trail of freezing mist on the ground. The mist applies the frost status effect. Useable on all melee armaments.

Holy Ground Skill Regular Raise shield to create an Erdtree-consecrated area that continuously restores HP and boosts defense for self and allies inside it. Useable on all shields.

Ice Spear Skill Regular Skill of the warriors who served Lunar Princess Ranni. Spin armament to release cold magic, then channel it into a piercing spear of ice. Useable on polearms capable of thrusting and twinblades.

Impaling Thrust Skill Regular Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then lunge forward for a long thrust that pierces an enemy's guard. Useable on armaments capable of thrusting (colossal weapons excepted).

Kick Skill Regular Push an enemy back with a high kick.Effective against enemies who are guarding, and can break a foe's stance. Useable on all melee armaments.

Lifesteal Fist Skill Regular Skill that demonstrates mastery of the art of controlling vital energies. A slow, controlled punch with an energy-infused fist that renders foes unconscious and steals their HP. Only effective against foes of human build Useable on fists and claws.

Lightning Ram Skill Regular Skill inspired by tumbling rams. Let out a bleat, then tumble forwards, clad in lightning. Tumbles can be repeated in rapid succession. Useable on all melee armaments.

Lightning Slash Skill Regular Call down a bolt of lightning into armament, then swing it down to create an explosive shock. The armament retains the lightning enchantment for a while. Useable on swords, axes, and hammers.

Lion's Claw Skill Regular Skill of the Redmanes, who fought alongside the General Radahn. Somersault forwards, striking foes with armament Useable on swords, axes, and hammers (small armaments and thrusting swords excepted).

Loretta's Slash Skill Regular Skill of Loretta the Royal Knight. Leap forward, imbuing the blade with glintstone, then descend, accelerating into a sweeping slash. Useable on polearms and twinblades.

Mighty Shot Skill Regular Archery skill performed from an oblique stance. Ready the bow, then pull the bowstring to its limit to enhance the power of the shot, penetrating the enemy's guard. Useable on light bows and longbows.

No Skill Regular This armament has no skill. If the armament in the other hand has a skill, that skill will be used instead. Usable on shields and torches Useable on shields and torches.

Parry Skill Regular Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that foe's stance. This provides an opening to perform a critical hit. Useable on daggers, curved swords, thrusting swords, fists, claws, and small and medium shields.

Phantom Slash Skill Regular Skill inspired by the fond remembrances of the Night's Cavalry. Creates an apparition of the knights' former instructor who guides a joint lunging upward swing. Additional input allows for a follow-up attack. Useable on polearms and twinblades (great spears excepted).

Piercing Fang Skill Regular Skill used by Yura, the Bloody Finger Hunter. Starting with the blade held horizontally, make a powerful thrust that cannot be blocked. Useable on medium and large armaments capable of thrusting.

Poison Moth Flight Skill Regular Slash with a poison-infused blade. If the follow-up strike lands on a poisoned foe, it will deal significant damage. Useable on small and medium swords (twinblades excepted).

Poisonous Mist Skill Regular Bathe armament in poison, and then slash, spreading toxic mist forwards. The armament retain its poison for a while. Useable on certain melee armaments (whips, fists, and claws excepted).

Prayerful Strike Skill Regular Raise armament aloft in prayer, then slam it into the ground. This inspired blow restores HP to the self and nearby allies if it successfully hits. Useable on axes and hammers.

Prelate's Charge Skill Regular Slam armament into the ground to create a surge of flames, then charge in. Hold to continue the charge Useable on large and colossal axes and hammers.

Quickstep Skill Regular Skill prized by the crafty and fleet of foot. Perform a quickstep maneuver that allows for circling around lock-on targets. Useable on all melee armaments.

Rain of Arrows Skill Regular Archery skill performed from a low stance. Ready the bow, then fire a burst of arrows into the sky to shower the enemy with projectiles. Useable on all bows.

Raptor of the Mists Skill Regular Duck into a low stance, momentarily vanishing. If an enemy attack connects, avian wings will allow for a quick escape into the air Useable on all melee armaments

Repeating Thrust Skill Regular Twist to build power, then unleash a flurry of thrusts. Useable on all thrusting weapons. (colossal weapons excepted).

Royal Knight's Resolve Skill Regular Skill of the knights who once served the Elden Lord. Hold the flat of the armament to your face and pledge your resolve, greatly powering up your next attack. Useable on all melee armaments.

Sacred Blade Skill Regular Grants armament's attacks holy essence and fires off a golden blade projectile. The armament retains its holy essence for awhile. Useable on all melee armaments (whips, fists, and claws excepted).

Sacred Order Skill Regular Skill of the Golden Order fundamentalist knights. Perform a salute and grant the armament holy essence. Highly effective against Those Who Live in Death. Useable on all melee armaments.

Sacred Ring of Light Skill Regular Skill used by the commanders of the Cleanrot Knights. Gather a sacred ring of light in the armament, and then fire it forwards. Can be fired in rapid succession. Useable on polearms (great spears excepted).

Seppuku Skill Regular A forbidden technique used by swordsmen from the Land of Reeds. Plunge the blade into your stomach to stain it with blood. Increases attack power and improves ability to inflict blood loss. Useable on swords as well as polearms capable of thrusting (small and colossal weapons excepted).

Shared Order Skill Regular Skill of the Golden Order fundamentalist knights. Grant the armament and those of nearby allies holy essence. Highly effective against Those Who Live in Death. Useable on all melee armaments.

Shield Bash Skill Regular Brace behind shield before using bodyweight to ram foes while maintaining guarding stance. Weaker enemies will be shoved backwards, and can even be staggered. Useable on all shields.

Shield Crash Skill Regular Two-hand the shield and charge forwards while maintaining guard. Weaker enemies will be shoved backwards and can even be staggered. Hold to extend the duration of the charge forwards. Useable on all shields.

Sky Shot Skill Regular Archery skill performed from a low stance. Ready the bow, then fire an arrow high up into the air, arcing so as to strike the enemy from abose when it comes down. Useable on light bows and longbows.

Spectral Lance Skill Regular Skill of the headless Mausoleum Knights. Hurl a phantasmic spear at foes. Useable on polearms (reapers excepted).

Spinning Chain Skill Regular Spins the striking part of a flail at high speed to attack. Follow up with a normal or strong attack to link the momentum of this skill into a successful attack. Useable on flails.

Spinning Slash Skill Regular Skill favored by dexterous warriors. Slash foes as your body spins. Additional input allows for a follow-up attack. Useable on swords, axes, and polearms (colossal weapons excepted).

Spinning Strikes Skill Regular Polearm skill that performs continuous spinning attacks. Hold to continue the attack. Can be followed up with a normal or strong attack. Nullifies projectiles such as arrows while spinning. Useable on polearms (great spears excepted).

Spinning Weapon Skill Regular Defensive skill employed by Carian princesses. Lifts armament into mid-air, then makes it spin violently. Those it touches will suffer successive attacks. Useable on small and medium swords, axes, hammers, polearms, staves (great spears excepted)

Square Off Skill Regular Slash up through enemy guards with a normal attack, or run and thrust with a strong attack. Useable on straight swords.

Stamp (Sweep) Skill Regular Brace armament and step into a low stance that prevents recoil from most enemy attacks. Follow up with a strong attack for a sweeping strike. Useable on swords,axes, and hammers (small and medium swords excepted).

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill Regular Brace armament and step into a low stance that prevents recoil from most enemy attacks. Follow up with a strong attack for an upward strike. Useable on swords, axes, and hammers, (small and medium swords excepted).

Storm Assault Skill Regular One of the skills that channel the tempests of Stormveil. Leap forward through surrounding storm winds and thrust armament downward. The attack will produce more storm winds at the point of impact. Useable on polearms capable of thrusting, heavy thrusting swords, and twinblades.

Storm Blade Skill Regular Lost skill of Stormveil. Surround armament with shearing storm winds that can be fired forward. Can be fired in rapid succession. Useable on swords (colossal weapons and twinblades excepted)

Storm Stomp Skill Regular One of the skills that channel the tempests of Stormveil. Stomp hard on the ground to kick up a momentary storm. Useable on all melee armaments.

Storm Wall Skill Regular Swing the shield to create a wall of storm winds in front of you, deflecting arrows and other such physical projectiles. Can also be used in the same way as a regular parry. Useable on small and medium shields

Stormcaller Skill Regular One of the skills that channel the tempests of Stormveil. Spin armament to create surrounding storm winds. Repeated inputs allow for up to two follow-up attacks. Useable on swords capable of slashing, axes, hammers, and polearms (small and colossal weapons excepted).

Sword Dance Skill Regular Quickly close in to perform a series of spinning upward slashes. Follow up with an additional input to finish with a downward slash. Useable on swords, axes, and polearms capable of slashing (colossal weapons and great spears excepted).

Thops's Barrier Skill Regular Erect a magical forcefield while swinging the shield to deflect sorceries and incantations. Can also be used in the same way as a regular parry. Useable on small and medium shields.

Through and Through Skill Regular Powerful archery skill using a greatbow held in an oblique stance. Ready the greatbow, then twist the bowstring to fire a mighty greatarrow that can penetrate through enemies. Useable on greatbows.

Thunderbolt Skill Regular Skill used by the capital's ancient dragon cult. Raise armament aloft to call down a bolt of lightning. Can be fired in rapid succession. Useable on all melee armaments.

Troll's Roar Skill Regular Look into the distance and let out an intense roar, generating a powerful shockwave that blows back surrounding foes. Follow up with a strong attack to slam the armament down. Useable on large and colossal swords, axes, and hammers.

Unsheathe Skill Regular Skill of swordsmen from the Land of Reeds. Sheathe blade, holding it at the hip in a composed stance. Follow up with a normal or strong attack to perform a swift slash attack. Useable on katanas.

Vacuum Slice Skill Regular Lost skill of ancient heroes. Hold the armament aloft to surround it with a shearin vacuum, then launch it forwards as a blade-like projectile. Useable on swords and axes (small and colossal axes excepted).

Vow of the Indomitable Skill Regular Skill of the ancient warriors of the Erdtree. Hold shield aloft to imbue yourself with golden power, granting momentary invincibility. Useable on all shields.

War Cry Skill Regular Give a war cry to rally the spirit and increase attack power.While active, strong attacks change to charging attacks. Useable on melee armaments (daggers, thrusting swords, and whips excepted).

Waves of Darkness Skill Regular Plunge armament into the ground to release three waves of darkness. Follow up with a strong attack to swing the armament in a sweeping strike. Useable on greataxes, warhammers, and colossal weapons.

White Shadow's Lure Skill Regular Hold armament in a brief, silent prayer to create a white shadow. The apparition lures in foes of human build who are not in combat, drawing their aggression. Effective on demi-humans even if they are already in a combat state. Useable on all melee armaments.