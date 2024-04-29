In Elden Ring , runes are the currency by which you obtain stat increases or purchase items from merchants much like the souls from Dark Souls titles. If you die, you will drop your runes in the place of your death. You will have to return to the site of your death in order to claim any unspent runes. If you die again before collecting the runes, they will be lost entirely. There are many different sizes of runes with various levels of value. There are also Mending Runes that are story-related as they're directly involved with the Elden Ring and the endgame scenario. Below is a list of all rune types you can obtain in Elden Ring.

Item

Item Effect

Golden Rune [10]

Use to gain 5,000 runes.

Golden Rune [11]

Use to gain 6,250 runes.

Golden Rune [12]

Use to gain 7,500 runes.

Golden Rune [13]

Use to gain 10,000 runes.

Golden Rune [1]

Use to gain 200 runes.

Golden Rune [2]

Use to gain 400 runes.

Golden Rune [3]

Use to gain 800 runes.

Golden Rune [4]

Use to gain 1,200 runes.

Golden Rune [5]

Use to gain 1,600 runes.

Golden Rune [6]

Use to gain 2,000 runes.

Golden Rune [7]

Use to gain 2,500 runes.

Golden Rune [8]

Use to gain 3,000 runes.

Golden Rune [9]

Use to gain 3,800 runes.

Hero's Rune [1]

Use to gain 15,000 runes.

Hero's Rune [2]

Use to gain 20,000 runes

Hero's Rune [3]

Use to gain 25,000 runes.

Hero's Rune [4]

Use to gain 30,000 runes.

Hero's Rune [5]

Use to gain 35,000 runes.

Lands Between Rune

Use to gain 3,000 runes.

Lord's Rune

Use to gain 50,000 runes.

Numen's Rune

Use to gain 12,500 runes.

Mending Rune of Perfect Order

Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring.

Mending Rune of the Death-Prince

Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring

Mending Rune of the Fell Curse

Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring.

Godrick's Great Rune

Raises all attributes

Great Rune of the Unborn

Used to perfect rebirth

Malenia's Great Rune

Attacks recover HP after damage is taken.

Mohg's Great Rune

Grants a blessing of blood to phantoms

Morgott's Great Rune

Greatly raises maximum HP

Radahn's Great Rune

Raises maximum HP, FP and Stamina

Rykard's Great Rune

Restores HP upon defeating enemies.