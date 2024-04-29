In Elden Ring , runes are the currency by which you obtain stat increases or purchase items from merchants much like the souls from Dark Souls titles. If you die, you will drop your runes in the place of your death. You will have to return to the site of your death in order to claim any unspent runes. If you die again before collecting the runes, they will be lost entirely. There are many different sizes of runes with various levels of value. There are also Mending Runes that are story-related as they're directly involved with the Elden Ring and the endgame scenario. Below is a list of all rune types you can obtain in Elden Ring.