In Elden Ring , runes are the currency by which you obtain stat increases or purchase items from merchants much like the souls from Dark Souls titles. If you die, you will drop your runes in the place of your death. You will have to return to the site of your death in order to claim any unspent runes. If you die again before collecting the runes, they will be lost entirely. There are many different sizes of runes with various levels of value. There are also Mending Runes that are story-related as they're directly involved with the Elden Ring and the endgame scenario. Below is a list of all rune types you can obtain in Elden Ring.
Item
Item Effect
Use to gain 5,000 runes.
Use to gain 6,250 runes.
Use to gain 7,500 runes.
Use to gain 10,000 runes.
Use to gain 200 runes.
Use to gain 400 runes.
Use to gain 800 runes.
Use to gain 1,200 runes.
Use to gain 1,600 runes.
Use to gain 2,000 runes.
Use to gain 2,500 runes.
Use to gain 3,000 runes.
Use to gain 3,800 runes.
Use to gain 15,000 runes.
Use to gain 20,000 runes
Use to gain 25,000 runes.
Use to gain 30,000 runes.
Use to gain 35,000 runes.
Use to gain 3,000 runes.
Use to gain 50,000 runes.
Use to gain 12,500 runes.
Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring.
Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring
Can be used to mend the shattered Elden Ring.
Raises all attributes
Used to perfect rebirth
Attacks recover HP after damage is taken.
Grants a blessing of blood to phantoms
Greatly raises maximum HP
Raises maximum HP, FP and Stamina
Restores HP upon defeating enemies.