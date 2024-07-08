Shadow Keep is one of the most important Legacy Dungeons introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring. The Legacy Dungeon houses main bad guy Messmer the Impaler along with a good chunk of his army. Among other things, you can also find quite a few Scadutree Fragments while you’re exploring the area.

Scadutree Fragments are extremely important in Shadow of the Edtree since they serve as the main way of upgrading your offensive and defensive capabilities while you’re in the Realm of Shadow. In other words, it’s a good idea to grab as many of them as you can, which is where this guide comes in. Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on every Scadutree Fragment in Shadow Keep.

Scadutree Fragments in Shadow Keep

#1-2 Main Gate

You can grab two fragments shortly after stepping foot inside Shadow Keep by defeating the Golden Hippopotamus boss located near the entrance.

#3 Fourth Floor

The third fragment is located conveniently right next to the Fourth Floor Site of Grace. However, reaching this Site of Grace can be a bit of a hassle. From the Main Gate, start making your way north over the bridge and use the nearby lift to reach the Specimen Storehouse. Make your way up the stairs to reach the third floor of the storehouse and then use the large specimen in the room to get up to the fourth floor.

#4 Dark Chamber

To get your hands on the the next fragment, continue going up from the Fourth Floor until you reach the Seventh Floor where you’ll find a bridge that leads to Messmer’s Dark Chamber. The fragment can be found next to a statue of Marika that sits by the entrance.

#5 Church District

This next one requires you to first unlock Church District, a region of Shadow Keep that can only be accessed from outside the main keep. To get there, start at the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace and make your way southeast to Bonny Village. From there, travel east past the two bridges and keep following the main road until you eventually reach the Church District Entrance. Progress through the district until you find the device that lets you drain the water flooding the area. Use the device and make your way to the eastern part of the district where, after some careful platforming, you’ll come across a broken statue holding a Scadutree Fragment in one of its hands.

#6 Back Gate

Go back to the area where you found that device that drains the water and take the path that leads to a drawbridge and, past that, a lift. Use the lift to reach a secret portion of the Specimen Storehouse and look for a breach in the wall that takes you to a series of elevators you can use to get to the Back Gate Site of Grace and the fragment.

#7-11 Scadutree Chalice

Leave Shadow Keep through the back gate and start making your way north to reach Scaduview North and the Commander Gaius boss fight. Defeat the Commander and keep going north where you’ll find no fewer than five Scadutree Fragments waiting for you at the base of the Scadutree Chalice.