Elden Ring , like all Souls games, can be a tough gauntlet. But there's one saving grace that exists in Elden Ring that brings some fresh support to the table: Spirit Ashes. Spirit Ashes can be acquired by the Tarnished and act as summoned spirits of enemies you might find throughout the Lands Between. However, they will fight for you instead of against you. Like anything, these spirits can be defeated. So, throughout their limited life, you must use them to great effect, even if that effect is simple distraction.

How To Summon Spirits

To even begin summoning spirits into battle you must obtain the Spirit Calling Bell from Renna at the Church of Elleh . She will also grant you your first (most likely) Spirit Ash: Lone Wolf Ashes . Keep in mind that there is an FP cost affixed to each Spirit of Ash - the more powerful the spirit, the steeper the cost. When you use a particular Spirit of Ash in a specific area, you cannot summon that spirit again in that area until you've rested at a Site of Grace or Fast Traveled. There are a few other caveats.

If you stray to far from a specific boundary where you summoned the spirits, they will vanish.

Should you decide you want to dismiss the spirit on your own, you can use the Spirit Ashes to remove them from the field.

They cannot be resummoned in the same encounter or after they've been defeated.

Some Spirit Ashes may also require HP as a cost, also.

Below is a list of all Spirit Ashes in the game. They are ordered in the same order that they will appear in your inventory as you collect them. Click on a specific Spirit for further details.