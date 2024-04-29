Elden Ring , like all Souls games, can be a tough gauntlet. But there's one saving grace that exists in Elden Ring that brings some fresh support to the table: Spirit Ashes. Spirit Ashes can be acquired by the Tarnished and act as summoned spirits of enemies you might find throughout the Lands Between. However, they will fight for you instead of against you. Like anything, these spirits can be defeated. So, throughout their limited life, you must use them to great effect, even if that effect is simple distraction.

How To Summon Spirits

To even begin summoning spirits into battle you must obtain the Spirit Calling Bell from Renna at the Church of Elleh . She will also grant you your first (most likely) Spirit Ash: Lone Wolf Ashes . Keep in mind that there is an FP cost affixed to each Spirit of Ash - the more powerful the spirit, the steeper the cost. When you use a particular Spirit of Ash in a specific area, you cannot summon that spirit again in that area until you've rested at a Site of Grace or Fast Traveled. There are a few other caveats.

  • If you stray to far from a specific boundary where you summoned the spirits, they will vanish.
  • Should you decide you want to dismiss the spirit on your own, you can use the Spirit Ashes to remove them from the field.
  • They cannot be resummoned in the same encounter or after they've been defeated.
  • Some Spirit Ashes may also require HP as a cost, also.
  • Roderika is the NPC that can upgrade your Spirit Ashes.
    • You must first speak to her at the Stormhill Shack , then collect the Chrysalids' Memento in Stormveil Castle .
    • Return the momento to her at Stormhill Shack . After that, she will be at the Roundtable Hold . She will be located first by Smithing Master Hewg .
    • Speak to her here until the dialogue is exhausted. Once you then return to the Roundtable Hold , she will sit across from Smithing Master Hewg and be available to upgrade your Spirit Ashes.

Below is a list of all Spirit Ashes in the game. They are ordered in the same order that they will appear in your inventory as you collect them. Click on a specific Spirit for further details.

Spirit Ash

FP Cost

Effect

Albinauric Ashes

53

Summons two Albinauric spirits

Ancestral Follower Ashes

63

Summons ancestral follower spirit

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes

108

Summons spirit of Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff

Archer Ashes

57

Summons three archer spirits

Avionette Soldier Ashes

67

Summon the spirits of two avionette soldiers

Azula Beastman Ashes

102

Summons two Azula beastman spirits

Banished Knight Engvall Ashes

100

Summons spirit of Banished Knight Engvall

Banished Knight Oleg Ashes

100

Summons spirt of Banished Knight Oleg

Battlemage Hugues Ashes

122

Summons spirit of Battlemage Hugues

Black Knife Tiche Ashes

132

Summons spirit of Black Knife Tiche

Blackflame Monk Amon Ashes

115

Summons spirit of Blackflame Monk Amon

Bloodhound Knight Floh Ashes

95

Summons spirit of Bloodhound Knight Floh

Clayman Ashes

77

Summons two clayman spirits

Cleanrot Knight Finlay Ashes

127

Summons spirit of Cleanrot Knight Finlay

Crystalian Ashes

101

Summons Crystalian spirit

Demi-Human Ashes

69

Summons five demi-human spirits

Depraved Perfumer Carmaan Ashes

124

Summons spirit of Depraved Perfumer Carmaan

Dolores the Sleeping Arrow Puppet Ashes

87

Summons spirit of Solores the Sleeping Arrow

Dung Eater Puppet Ashes

118

Summons spirit of the Dung Eater

Fanged Imp Ashes

50

Summons two fanged imp spirits.

Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet Ashes

82

Summons spirit of Finger Maiden Therolina

Fire Monk Ashes

85

Summons Fire Monk spirit

Giant Rat Ashes

-

Summons three giant rat spirits

Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes

49

Summons glintstone sorcerer spirit

Godrick Soldier Ashes

54

Summons two Godrick soldier spirits

Greatshield Soldier Ashes

74

Summons five greatshield soldier spirits

Haligtree Soldier Ashes

66

Summons four Haligtree soldier spirits

Jarwight Puppet Ashes

60

Summons Jarwight spirit

Kaiden Sellsword Ashes

88

Summons Kaiden sellsword spirit

Kindred of Rot Ashes

73

Summons Kindred of Rot spirit

Land Squirt Ashes

Summon three land squirts

Latenna the Albinauric Ashes

74

Summons spirit of Latenna the Albinauric

Leyndell Soldier Ashes

64

Summons two Leyndell soldier spirits

Lhutel the Headless Ashes

104

Summons spirit of Lhutel the Headless

Lone Wolf Ashes

55

Summons three lone wolf spirits.

Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes

110

Summon the spirit of a mad pumpkin head.

Man-Serpent Ashes

62

Summons man-serpent spirit

Marionette Soldier Ashes

67

Summons two marionette soldier spirits

Mausoleum Soldier Ashes

75

Summons five mausoleum soldier spirits

Mimic Tear Ashes

Summons mimic tear spirit

Miranda Sprout Ashes

Summon five miranda sprout spirits.

Nepheli Loux Puppet Ashes

90

Summons spirit of Nepheli Loux

Nightmaiden & Swordstress Puppets Ashes

97

Summons nightmaiden & swordstress spirits

Noble Sorcerer Ashes

11

Summons noble sorcerer spirit.

Nomad Ashes

61

Summons nomad spirit

Omenkiller Rollo Ashes

113

Summons the spirit of Omenkiller Rollo.

Oracle Envoy Ashes

72

Summons four Oracle Envoy spirits

Page Ashes

81

Summons page spirit

Perfumer Tricia Ashes

78

Summons spirit of Perfumer Tricia

Putrid Corpse Ashes

40

Summons four putrid corpse spirits

Radahn Soldier Ashes

71

Summons two Radahn Soldier spirits

Raya Lucaria Soldier Ashes

59

Summons three Raya Lucaria soldier spirits

Redmane Knight Ogha Ashes

106

Summons spirit of Redmane Knight Ogha

Rotten Stray Ashes

35

Summons rotten stray spirit

Skeletal Bandit Ashes

22

Summons skeletal bandit spirit

Skeletal Militiaman Ashes

44

Summons two skeletal militiaman spirits

Soldjars of Fortune Ashes

Summons three little living jar spirits

Spirit Jellyfish Ashes

31

Summons spirit jellyfish.

Stormhawk Deenh Ashes

47

Summons spirit of Stormhawk Deenh

Twinsage Sorcerer Ashes

89

Summons Twinsage sorcerer spirit

Vulgar Militia Ashes

70

Summons three vulgar militia spirits

Wandering Noble Ashes

28

Summons five zombies that engage enemies in melee combat

Warhawk Ashes

52

Summons warhawk spirit

Winged Misbegotten Ashes

37

Summons winged misbegotten spirit