Elden Ring , like all Souls games, can be a tough gauntlet. But there's one saving grace that exists in Elden Ring that brings some fresh support to the table: Spirit Ashes. Spirit Ashes can be acquired by the Tarnished and act as summoned spirits of enemies you might find throughout the Lands Between. However, they will fight for you instead of against you. Like anything, these spirits can be defeated. So, throughout their limited life, you must use them to great effect, even if that effect is simple distraction.
How To Summon Spirits
To even begin summoning spirits into battle you must obtain the Spirit Calling Bell from Renna at the Church of Elleh . She will also grant you your first (most likely) Spirit Ash: Lone Wolf Ashes . Keep in mind that there is an FP cost affixed to each Spirit of Ash - the more powerful the spirit, the steeper the cost. When you use a particular Spirit of Ash in a specific area, you cannot summon that spirit again in that area until you've rested at a Site of Grace or Fast Traveled. There are a few other caveats.
- If you stray to far from a specific boundary where you summoned the spirits, they will vanish.
- Should you decide you want to dismiss the spirit on your own, you can use the Spirit Ashes to remove them from the field.
- They cannot be resummoned in the same encounter or after they've been defeated.
- Some Spirit Ashes may also require HP as a cost, also.
Roderika
is the NPC that can upgrade your Spirit Ashes.
- You must first speak to her at the Stormhill Shack , then collect the Chrysalids' Memento in Stormveil Castle .
- Return the momento to her at Stormhill Shack . After that, she will be at the Roundtable Hold . She will be located first by Smithing Master Hewg .
- Speak to her here until the dialogue is exhausted. Once you then return to the Roundtable Hold , she will sit across from Smithing Master Hewg and be available to upgrade your Spirit Ashes.
Below is a list of all Spirit Ashes in the game. They are ordered in the same order that they will appear in your inventory as you collect them. Click on a specific Spirit for further details.
|
Spirit Ash
|
FP Cost
|
Effect
|
53
|
Summons two Albinauric spirits
|
63
|
Summons ancestral follower spirit
|
108
|
Summons spirit of Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff
|
57
|
Summons three archer spirits
|
67
|
Summon the spirits of two avionette soldiers
|
102
|
Summons two Azula beastman spirits
|
100
|
Summons spirit of Banished Knight Engvall
|
100
|
Summons spirt of Banished Knight Oleg
|
122
|
Summons spirit of Battlemage Hugues
|
132
|
Summons spirit of Black Knife Tiche
|
115
|
Summons spirit of Blackflame Monk Amon
|
95
|
Summons spirit of Bloodhound Knight Floh
|
77
|
Summons two clayman spirits
|
127
|
Summons spirit of Cleanrot Knight Finlay
|
101
|
Summons Crystalian spirit
|
69
|
Summons five demi-human spirits
|
124
|
Summons spirit of Depraved Perfumer Carmaan
|
87
|
Summons spirit of Solores the Sleeping Arrow
|
118
|
Summons spirit of the Dung Eater
|
50
|
Summons two fanged imp spirits.
|
82
|
Summons spirit of Finger Maiden Therolina
|
85
|
Summons Fire Monk spirit
|
-
|
Summons three giant rat spirits
|
49
|
Summons glintstone sorcerer spirit
|
54
|
Summons two Godrick soldier spirits
|
74
|
Summons five greatshield soldier spirits
|
66
|
Summons four Haligtree soldier spirits
|
60
|
Summons Jarwight spirit
|
88
|
Summons Kaiden sellsword spirit
|
73
|
Summons Kindred of Rot spirit
|
Summon three land squirts
|
74
|
Summons spirit of Latenna the Albinauric
|
64
|
Summons two Leyndell soldier spirits
|
104
|
Summons spirit of Lhutel the Headless
|
55
|
Summons three lone wolf spirits.
|
110
|
Summon the spirit of a mad pumpkin head.
|
62
|
Summons man-serpent spirit
|
67
|
Summons two marionette soldier spirits
|
75
|
Summons five mausoleum soldier spirits
|
Summons mimic tear spirit
|
Summon five miranda sprout spirits.
|
90
|
Summons spirit of Nepheli Loux
|
97
|
Summons nightmaiden & swordstress spirits
|
11
|
Summons noble sorcerer spirit.
|
61
|
Summons nomad spirit
|
113
|
Summons the spirit of Omenkiller Rollo.
|
72
|
Summons four Oracle Envoy spirits
|
81
|
Summons page spirit
|
78
|
Summons spirit of Perfumer Tricia
|
40
|
Summons four putrid corpse spirits
|
71
|
Summons two Radahn Soldier spirits
|
59
|
Summons three Raya Lucaria soldier spirits
|
106
|
Summons spirit of Redmane Knight Ogha
|
35
|
Summons rotten stray spirit
|
22
|
Summons skeletal bandit spirit
|
44
|
Summons two skeletal militiaman spirits
|
Summons three little living jar spirits
|
31
|
Summons spirit jellyfish.
|
47
|
Summons spirit of Stormhawk Deenh
|
89
|
Summons Twinsage sorcerer spirit
|
70
|
Summons three vulgar militia spirits
|
28
|
Summons five zombies that engage enemies in melee combat
|
52
|
Summons warhawk spirit
|
37
|
Summons winged misbegotten spirit