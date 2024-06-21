* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.

In Elden Ring , there's no better way to knock an enemy into last week than with a blunt or striking weapon like a hammer or a flail. As far as striking weapons go, we have you covered with a collection of all striking-type weapons listed below. Be sure to click on a specific item for further details.

Weapon

Type

Weapon Skill

Attack PHY

Attack MAGIC

Guard PHY

Guard MAGIC

Axe of Godfrey

Colossal Weapon

Regal Roar

165

-

60

45

Dragon Greatclaw

Colossal Weapon

Endure

120

-

52

40

Duelist Greataxe

Colossal Weapon

Endure

170

-

63

47

Envoy's Greathorn

Colossal Weapon

Great Oracular Bubble

121

-

55

43

Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Colossal Weapon

Gravity Bolt

131

85

-

-

Ghiza's Wheel

Colossal Weapon

Spinning Wheel

156

-

58

43

Giant-Crusher

Colossal Weapon

Endure

155

-

70

52

Golem's Halberd

Colossal Weapon

Charge Forth

158

-

60

45

Great Club

Colossal Weapon

Golden Land

154

-

57

42

Prelate's Inferno Crozier

Colossal Weapon

Prelate's Charge

156

-

66

49

Rotten Greataxe

Colossal Weapon

Endure

162

-

63

47

Rotten Staff

Colossal Weapon

Erdtree Slam

165

-

60

45

Staff of the Avatar

Colossal Weapon

Erdtree Slam

113

-

57

45

Troll's Hammer

Colossal Weapon

Troll's Roar

153

-

52

41

Watchdog's Staff

Colossal Weapon

Sorcery of the Crozier

165

-

60

45

Anvil Hammer

Colossal Weapon

Smithing Art Spears

131

-

80

43

Bloodfiend's Arm

Colossal Weapon

Endure

147

-

76

46

Devonia's Hammer

Colossal Weapon

Devonia's Vortex

147

-

73

45

Gazing Finger

Colossal Weapon

Kowtower's Resentment

133

86

66

50

Shadow Sunflower Blossom

Colossal Weapon

Shadow Sunflower Headbutt

114

-

55

37

Bastard's Stars

Flail

Nebula

65

78

32

48

Chainlink Flail

Flail

Spinning Chain

109

-

43

28

Family Heads

Flail

Familial Rancor

87

56

37

36

Flail

Flail

Spinning Chain

109

-

36

24

Nightrider Flail

Flail

Spinning Chain

112

-

37

25

Serpent Flail

Flail

Flare, O Serpent

77

-

34

25

Battle Hammer

Great Hammer

Braggart's Roar

131

-

52

36

Beastclaw Greathammer

Great Hammer

Regal Beastclaw

116

-

47

33

Brick Hammer

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar

57

40

57

40

Celebrant's Skull

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar

138

-

48

34

Cranial Vessel Candlestand

Great Hammer

Surge of Faith

98

-

54

37

Curved Great Club

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar

145

-

52

36

Devourer's Scepter

Great Hammer

Devourer of Worlds

107

-

47

33

Envoy's Long Horn

Great Hammer

Bubble Shower

120

-

44

31

Great Mace

Great Hammer

Endure

134

-

55

38

Great Stars

Great Hammer

Strike

135

-

52

36

Greathorn Hammer

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar

134

-

50

35

Large Club

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar

131

-

46

32

Pickaxe

Great Hammer

Sacred Blade

144

-

52

36

Rotten Battle Hammer

Great Hammer

Braggart's Roar

126

-

52

36

Smithscript Greathammer

Great Hammer

Endure

141

-

65

35

Club

Hammer

Barbaric Roar

103

-

41

27

Curved Club

Hammer

Barbaric Roar

114

-

45

30

Envoy's Horn

Hammer

Oracular Bubble

96

-

38

26

Hammer

Hammer

Kick

124

-

51

34

Mace

Hammer

Kick

115

-

45

30

Marika's Hammer

Hammer

Gold Breaker

101

-

44

30

Monk's Flamemace

Hammer

Kick

126

-

49

33

Morning Star

Hammer

Kick

118

-

47

31

Nox Flowing Hammer

Hammer

Silver Scourge

122

-

51

34

Ringed Finger

Hammer

Claw Flick

121

-

38

26

Scepter of the All-Knowing

Hammer

Knowledge Above All

99

64

36

36

Spiked Club

Hammer

Barbaric Roar

114

-

-

-

Stone Club

Hammer

Kick

122

-

52

35

Varré's Bouquet

Hammer

Blood Tax

46

-

38

25

Warpick

Hammer

Kick

108

-

-

-

Flowerstone Gavel

Hammer

Flower Dragonbolt

121

-

49

33

Grave Scythe

Reaper

Spinning Slash

144

-

49

33

Halo Scythe

Reaper

Miquella's Ring of Light

118

-

42

29

Scythe

Reaper

Spinning Slash

125

-

45

30

Winged Scythe

Reaper

Angel's Wings

87

-

30

25

Beast-Repellent Torch

Torch

Torch Attack

58

-

21

15

Ghostflame Torch

Torch

Torch Attack

50

90

21

42

Sentry's Torch

Torch

Torch Attack

56

-

30

21

St. Trina's Torch

Torch

Fires of Slumber

51

-

25

15

Steel-Wire Torch

Torch

Firebreather

61

-

25

18

Torch

Torch

Torch Attack

54

-

21

15

Lamenting Visage

Torch

Blindfold of Happiness

71

-

29

17

Nanaya's Torch

Torch

Feeble Lord's Frenzied Flame

55

-

25

18

Giant's Red Braid

Whip

Flame Dance

82

-

24

12

Hoslow's Petal Whip

Whip

Kick

110

-

28

17

Magma Whip Candlestick

Whip

Sea of Magma

72

-

21

10

Thorned Whip

Whip

Kick

102

-

26

15

Urumi

Whip

Kick

101

-

27

16

Whip

Whip

Kick

100

-

25

15

Tooth Whip

Whip

Painful Strike

106

-

27

16