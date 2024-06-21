* This listing does include Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.
In Elden Ring , there's no better way to knock an enemy into last week than with a blunt or striking weapon like a hammer or a flail. As far as striking weapons go, we have you covered with a collection of all striking-type weapons listed below. Be sure to click on a specific item for further details.
|
Weapon
|
Type
|
Weapon Skill
|
Attack PHY
|
Attack MAGIC
|
Guard PHY
|
Guard MAGIC
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Regal Roar
|
165
|
-
|
60
|
45
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Endure
|
120
|
-
|
52
|
40
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Endure
|
170
|
-
|
63
|
47
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Great Oracular Bubble
|
121
|
-
|
55
|
43
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Gravity Bolt
|
131
|
85
|
-
|
-
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Spinning Wheel
|
156
|
-
|
58
|
43
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Endure
|
155
|
-
|
70
|
52
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Charge Forth
|
158
|
-
|
60
|
45
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Golden Land
|
154
|
-
|
57
|
42
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Prelate's Charge
|
156
|
-
|
66
|
49
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Endure
|
162
|
-
|
63
|
47
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Erdtree Slam
|
165
|
-
|
60
|
45
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Erdtree Slam
|
113
|
-
|
57
|
45
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Troll's Roar
|
153
|
-
|
52
|
41
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Sorcery of the Crozier
|
165
|
-
|
60
|
45
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Smithing Art Spears
|
131
|
-
|
80
|
43
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Endure
|
147
|
-
|
76
|
46
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Devonia's Vortex
|
147
|
-
|
73
|
45
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Kowtower's Resentment
|
133
|
86
|
66
|
50
|
Colossal Weapon
|
Shadow Sunflower Headbutt
|
114
|
-
|
55
|
37
|
Flail
|
Nebula
|
65
|
78
|
32
|
48
|
Flail
|
Spinning Chain
|
109
|
-
|
43
|
28
|
Flail
|
Familial Rancor
|
87
|
56
|
37
|
36
|
Flail
|
Spinning Chain
|
109
|
-
|
36
|
24
|
Flail
|
Spinning Chain
|
112
|
-
|
37
|
25
|
Flail
|
Flare, O Serpent
|
77
|
-
|
34
|
25
|
Great Hammer
|
Braggart's Roar
|
131
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Great Hammer
|
Regal Beastclaw
|
116
|
-
|
47
|
33
|
Great Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
57
|
40
|
57
|
40
|
Great Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
138
|
-
|
48
|
34
|
Great Hammer
|
Surge of Faith
|
98
|
-
|
54
|
37
|
Great Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
145
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Great Hammer
|
Devourer of Worlds
|
107
|
-
|
47
|
33
|
Great Hammer
|
Bubble Shower
|
120
|
-
|
44
|
31
|
Great Hammer
|
Endure
|
134
|
-
|
55
|
38
|
Great Hammer
|
Strike
|
135
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Great Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
134
|
-
|
50
|
35
|
Great Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
131
|
-
|
46
|
32
|
Great Hammer
|
Sacred Blade
|
144
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Great Hammer
|
Braggart's Roar
|
126
|
-
|
52
|
36
|
Great Hammer
|
Endure
|
141
|
-
|
65
|
35
|
Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
103
|
-
|
41
|
27
|
Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
114
|
-
|
45
|
30
|
Hammer
|
Oracular Bubble
|
96
|
-
|
38
|
26
|
Hammer
|
Kick
|
124
|
-
|
51
|
34
|
Hammer
|
Kick
|
115
|
-
|
45
|
30
|
Hammer
|
Gold Breaker
|
101
|
-
|
44
|
30
|
Hammer
|
Kick
|
126
|
-
|
49
|
33
|
Hammer
|
Kick
|
118
|
-
|
47
|
31
|
Hammer
|
Silver Scourge
|
122
|
-
|
51
|
34
|
Hammer
|
Claw Flick
|
121
|
-
|
38
|
26
|
Hammer
|
Knowledge Above All
|
99
|
64
|
36
|
36
|
Hammer
|
Barbaric Roar
|
114
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hammer
|
Kick
|
122
|
-
|
52
|
35
|
Hammer
|
Blood Tax
|
46
|
-
|
38
|
25
|
Hammer
|
Kick
|
108
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hammer
|
Flower Dragonbolt
|
121
|
-
|
49
|
33
|
Reaper
|
Spinning Slash
|
144
|
-
|
49
|
33
|
Reaper
|
Miquella's Ring of Light
|
118
|
-
|
42
|
29
|
Reaper
|
Spinning Slash
|
125
|
-
|
45
|
30
|
Reaper
|
Angel's Wings
|
87
|
-
|
30
|
25
|
Torch
|
Torch Attack
|
58
|
-
|
21
|
15
|
Torch
|
Torch Attack
|
50
|
90
|
21
|
42
|
Torch
|
Torch Attack
|
56
|
-
|
30
|
21
|
Torch
|
Fires of Slumber
|
51
|
-
|
25
|
15
|
Torch
|
Firebreather
|
61
|
-
|
25
|
18
|
Torch
|
Torch Attack
|
54
|
-
|
21
|
15
|
Torch
|
Blindfold of Happiness
|
71
|
-
|
29
|
17
|
Torch
|
Feeble Lord's Frenzied Flame
|
55
|
-
|
25
|
18
|
Whip
|
Flame Dance
|
82
|
-
|
24
|
12
|
Whip
|
Kick
|
110
|
-
|
28
|
17
|
Whip
|
Sea of Magma
|
72
|
-
|
21
|
10
|
Whip
|
Kick
|
102
|
-
|
26
|
15
|
Whip
|
Kick
|
101
|
-
|
27
|
16
|
Whip
|
Kick
|
100
|
-
|
25
|
15
|
Whip
|
Painful Strike
|
106
|
-
|
27
|
16