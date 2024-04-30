In Elden Ring , Talismans are equippable items that grant boosts or, potentially, different status effects. You will initially begin with one talisman slot available. You can unlock three more slots for a total of four talismans as you progress.
How To Obtain More Talisman Slots
In order to obtain another slot to equip an additional talisman, you must obtain a Talisman Pouch . Talisman Pouches can be obtained from defeating bosses. Below are where you can find the three Talisman Pouches.
- Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen in Stormhill or Morgott, the Omen King in Leyndell, Royal Capital .
- Obtain two Great Runes. These are acquired from defeating Demigods (mainline quest bosses). Then speak to Enia, the Finger Reader in the Roundtable Hold . Below is a list of all Great Runes:
- Defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord in Leyndell, Royal Capital .
Below is a list of all talismans available in Elden Ring. Click on a specific talisman for further details.
|
Item
|
Item Effect
|
Restores FP upon defeating enemies
|
Increases bow effective range.
|
Raises attack power of arrows and bolts.
|
Raises maximum equipment load
|
Critical hits restore FP
|
Critical hits restore HP.
|
Enhances charge attacks.
|
Slowly restores HP.
|
Raises attack power with lower equipment load
|
Raises defense when HP is low
|
Reduces damage taken from Lightning attacks by 13% .
|
Reduces damage taken from Lightning attacks by 17%.
|
Reduces damage taken from Lightning attacks by 20%.
|
Raises Poise (+1/3)
|
Lowers FP consumed by skills
|
Raises maximum FP
|
Raises Maximum FP by 9%
|
Boosts FP restoration from Flask of Cerulean Tears
|
Raises Focus.
|
Raises Focus.
|
Enhances jump attacks.
|
Raises potency of throwing pots
|
Conceals wearer while crouching away from foes
|
Eliminates all sound made by the wearer during movement
|
Raises maximum HP by 6%.
|
Raises maximum HP by 7%.
|
Raises maximum HP by 8%.
|
Boosts HP regeneration from Flask of Crimson Tears
|
Improves dodge rolling but increases damage taken.
|
Reduces damage and impact of headshots
|
Reduces damage taken from critical hits
|
Enhances guard counters.
|
Increases damage taken
|
Enhances critical hits. (+17%)
|
Enormously boosts physical damage negation
|
Reduces damage taken from physical attacks by 10% .
|
Reduces damage taken from physical attacks by 13%
|
Reduces damage taken from physical attacks by 17%
|
Changes demeanour of wearer's actions.
|
Raises maximum HP, stamina and equip load
|
Raises maximum health by 4%, stamina by 9.6%, and equip load by 8%.
|
Raises potency of Incantations
|
Raises fire attack, but lowers damage negation
|
Boosts fire damage negation.
|
Greatly raises potency of Incantations.
|
Take on appearance of a Host of Fingers
|
Enhances charged spells and skills.
|
Successive attacks restore HP
|
Increases runes obtained from defeated enemies
|
Greatly raises potency of sorceries.
|
Raises potency of sorceries.
|
Vastly Raises maximum equip load (~19%)
|
Boosts guarding ability.
|
Raises stamina recovery speed.
|
Boosts holy damage negation.
|
Boosts holy damage negation.
|
Boosts holy damage negation.
|
Enhances stamina-reducing attacks against blockers
|
Take on appearance of a cooperator.
|
Raises Immunity
|
Raises Immunity.
|
Poisoning or rot in vicinity increases attack power
|
Enhances attacks on horseback.
|
Raises lightning attack, but lowers damage negation
|
Renders the wearer immune to fall damage
|
Blood loss in vicinity increases attack power
|
Raises magic attack, but lowers damage negation.
|
Raises attributes, but also increases damage taken
|
Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.
|
Boosts dexterity (+5), raises attack power with successive attacks.
|
Increases memory slots by 2
|
Raises Robustness, Immunity, and Focus
|
Raises Robustness, Immunity, and Focus
|
Extends spell effect duration.
|
Boosts non-physical damage negation.
|
Boosts non-physical damage negation.
|
Boosts non-physical damage negation.
|
Raises potency of perfume items.
|
Spells consume less FP, but maximum HP is reduced.
|
Greatly raises vitality.
|
Raises dexterity by 5.
|
Shortens spell casting time.
|
Raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.
|
Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.
|
Raises attack power when HP is low.
|
Raises defense when HP is at maximum.
|
Raises attack power when HP is at maximum
|
Enhances roars and breath attacks.
|
Greatly raises attack power with successive attacks.
|
Raises holy attack, but lowers damage negation.
|
Will be lost on death in place of runes.
|
Constantly attracts enemies' aggression.
|
Boosts the attack power of skills with a 15% Damage Increase.
|
Raises item discovery.
|
Enhances counterattacks unique to thrusting weapons.
|
Boosts magical damage negation.
|
Vastly boosts magical damage negation
|
Raises robustness by +90
|
Raises robustness by +140
|
Raises intelligence by 5.
|
Raises strength.
|
Restores HP upon defeating enemies.
|
Enhances final hit of chain attacks.
|
Raises faith by 5.
|
Raises maximum stamina
|
Vastly raises maximum stamina
|
Raises attack power with successive attacks