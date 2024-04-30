In Elden Ring , Talismans are equippable items that grant boosts or, potentially, different status effects. You will initially begin with one talisman slot available. You can unlock three more slots for a total of four talismans as you progress.

How To Obtain More Talisman Slots

In order to obtain another slot to equip an additional talisman, you must obtain a Talisman Pouch . Talisman Pouches can be obtained from defeating bosses. Below are where you can find the three Talisman Pouches.

Below is a list of all talismans available in Elden Ring. Click on a specific talisman for further details.