In Elden Ring , Talismans are equippable items that grant boosts or, potentially, different status effects. You will initially begin with one talisman slot available. You can unlock three more slots for a total of four talismans as you progress.

How To Obtain More Talisman Slots

In order to obtain another slot to equip an additional talisman, you must obtain a Talisman Pouch . Talisman Pouches can be obtained from defeating bosses. Below are where you can find the three Talisman Pouches.

Below is a list of all talismans available in Elden Ring. Click on a specific talisman for further details.

Item

Item Effect

Ancestral Spirit's Horn

Restores FP upon defeating enemies

Arrow's Reach Talisman

Increases bow effective range.

Arrow's Sting Talisman

Raises attack power of arrows and bolts.

Arsenal Charm

Raises maximum equipment load

Arsenal Charm +1

Assassin's Cerulean Dagger

Critical hits restore FP

Assassin's Crimson Dagger

Critical hits restore HP.

Axe Talisman

Enhances charge attacks.

Blessed Dew Talisman

Slowly restores HP.

Blue Dancer Charm

Raises attack power with lower equipment load

Blue-Feathered Branchsword

Raises defense when HP is low

Boltdrake Talisman

Reduces damage taken from Lightning attacks by 13% .

Boltdrake Talisman +1

Reduces damage taken from Lightning attacks by 17%.

Boltdrake Talisman +2

Reduces damage taken from Lightning attacks by 20%.

Bull-Goat's Talisman

Raises Poise (+1/3)

Carian Filigreed Crest

Lowers FP consumed by skills

Cerulean Amber Medallion

Raises maximum FP

Cerulean Amber Medallion +1

Raises Maximum FP by 9%

Cerulean Amber Medallion +2

Cerulean Seed Talisman

Boosts FP restoration from Flask of Cerulean Tears

Clarifying Horn Charm

Raises Focus.

Clarifying Horn Charm +1

Raises Focus.

Claw Talisman

Enhances jump attacks.

Companion Jar

Raises potency of throwing pots

Concealing Veil

Conceals wearer while crouching away from foes

Crepus's Vial

Eliminates all sound made by the wearer during movement

Crimson Amber Medallion

Raises maximum HP by 6%.

Crimson Amber Medallion +1

Raises maximum HP by 7%.

Crimson Amber Medallion +2

Raises maximum HP by 8%.

Crimson Seed Talisman

Boosts HP regeneration from Flask of Crimson Tears

Crucible Feather Talisman

Improves dodge rolling but increases damage taken.

Crucible Knot Talisman

Reduces damage and impact of headshots

Crucible Scale Talisman

Reduces damage taken from critical hits

Curved Sword Talisman

Enhances guard counters.

Daedicar's Woe

Increases damage taken

Dagger Talisman

Enhances critical hits. (+17%)

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Enormously boosts physical damage negation

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman

Reduces damage taken from physical attacks by 10% .

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +1

Reduces damage taken from physical attacks by 13%

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2

Reduces damage taken from physical attacks by 17%

Entwining Umbilical Cord

Changes demeanour of wearer's actions.

Erdtree's Favor

Raises maximum HP, stamina and equip load

Erdtree's Favor +1

Erdtree's Favor +2

Raises maximum health by 4%, stamina by 9.6%, and equip load by 8%.

Faithful's Canvas Talisman

Raises potency of Incantations

Fire Scorpion Charm

Raises fire attack, but lowers damage negation

Flamedrake Talisman

Boosts fire damage negation.

Flamedrake Talisman +1

Flamedrake Talisman +2

Flock's Canvas Talisman

Greatly raises potency of Incantations.

Furled Finger's Trick-Mirror

Take on appearance of a Host of Fingers

Godfrey Icon

Enhances charged spells and skills.

Godskin Swaddling Cloth

Successive attacks restore HP

Gold Scarab

Increases runes obtained from defeated enemies

Graven-Mass Talisman

Greatly raises potency of sorceries.

Graven-School Talisman

Raises potency of sorceries.

Great-Jar's Arsenal

Vastly Raises maximum equip load (~19%)

Greatshield Talisman

Boosts guarding ability.

Green Turtle Talisman

Raises stamina recovery speed.

Haligdrake Talisman

Boosts holy damage negation.

Haligdrake Talisman +1

Boosts holy damage negation.

Haligdrake Talisman +2

Boosts holy damage negation.

Hammer Talisman

Enhances stamina-reducing attacks against blockers

Host's Trick-Mirror

Take on appearance of a cooperator.

Immunizing Horn Charm

Raises Immunity

Immunizing Horn Charm +1

Raises Immunity.

Kindred of Rot's Exultation

Poisoning or rot in vicinity increases attack power

Lance Talisman

Enhances attacks on horseback.

Lightning Scorpion Charm

Raises lightning attack, but lowers damage negation

Longtail Cat Talisman

Renders the wearer immune to fall damage

Lord of Blood's Exultation

Blood loss in vicinity increases attack power

Magic Scorpion Charm

Raises magic attack, but lowers damage negation.

Marika's Scarseal

Raises attributes, but also increases damage taken

Marika's Soreseal

Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

Millicent's Prosthesis

Boosts dexterity (+5), raises attack power with successive attacks.

Moon of Nokstella

Increases memory slots by 2

Mottled Necklace

Raises Robustness, Immunity, and Focus

Mottled Necklace +1

Raises Robustness, Immunity, and Focus

Old Lord's Talisman

Extends spell effect duration.

Pearldrake Talisman

Boosts non-physical damage negation.

Pearldrake Talisman +1

Boosts non-physical damage negation.

Pearldrake Talisman +2

Boosts non-physical damage negation.

Perfumer's Talisman

Raises potency of perfume items.

Primal Glintstone Blade

Spells consume less FP, but maximum HP is reduced.

Prince of Death's Cyst

Greatly raises vitality.

Prince of Death's Pustule

Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom

Raises dexterity by 5.

Radagon Icon

Shortens spell casting time.

Radagon's Scarseal

Raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

Radagon's Soreseal

Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

Red-Feathered Branchsword

Raises attack power when HP is low.

Ritual Shield Talisman

Raises defense when HP is at maximum.

Ritual Sword Talisman

Raises attack power when HP is at maximum

Roar Medallion

Enhances roars and breath attacks.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Greatly raises attack power with successive attacks.

Sacred Scorpion Charm

Raises holy attack, but lowers damage negation.

Sacrificial Twig

Will be lost on death in place of runes.

Shabriri's Woe

Constantly attracts enemies' aggression.

Shard of Alexander

Boosts the attack power of skills with a 15% Damage Increase.

Silver Scarab

Raises item discovery.

Spear Talisman

Enhances counterattacks unique to thrusting weapons.

Spelldrake Talisman

Boosts magical damage negation.

Spelldrake Talisman +1

Spelldrake Talisman +2

Vastly boosts magical damage negation

Stalwart Horn Charm

Raises robustness by +90

Stalwart Horn Charm +1

Raises robustness by +140

Stargazer Heirloom

Raises intelligence by 5.

Starscourge Heirloom

Raises strength.

Taker's Cameo

Restores HP upon defeating enemies.

Twinblade Talisman

Enhances final hit of chain attacks.

Two Fingers Heirloom

Raises faith by 5.

Viridian Amber Medallion

Raises maximum stamina

Viridian Amber Medallion +1

Viridian Amber Medallion +2

Vastly raises maximum stamina

Warrior Jar Shard

Winged Sword Insignia

Raises attack power with successive attacks