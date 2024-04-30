In Elden Ring, Tools are often classified as reusable items that can help in combat situations or throughout the course of your journey. For instance, a Memory of Grace allows you to return to the last site of grace that you visited (you'll lose all runes currently in-hand, however). It's a tool every player begins the game with. Below is a listing of all reusable tools and their effects. Click on a specific tool for further details.
Item
Item Effect
Uses FP to spray spirit vapor
Deflects the power of the Black Blade
Allows demigod garb alteration at sites of grace
Attach to waist to illuminate surroundings.
Lose all runes, return to last site of lost grace visited.
Uses FP to mimic nearby objects.
Uses FP to unleash wraiths that chase down foes.
Emits a voice that says ""Apologies""
Emits a voice that says ""Hello""
Emits a voice that says ""Let's Get to It""
Emits a voice that says ""My Beloved""
Emits a voice that says ""Please help""
Emits a voice that says ""Thank you""
Emits a voice that says ""Wonderful""
Emits a voice that says ""You're Beautiful""
Uses FP to unleash many wraiths that chase down foes
Summon and ride spectral steed Torrent.
Allows viewer to see faraway things
Uses FP to ring bell and calls prowling wraiths