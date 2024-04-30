In Elden Ring, Tools are often classified as reusable items that can help in combat situations or throughout the course of your journey. For instance, a Memory of Grace allows you to return to the last site of grace that you visited (you'll lose all runes currently in-hand, however). It's a tool every player begins the game with. Below is a listing of all reusable tools and their effects. Click on a specific tool for further details.

Item

Item Effect

Ancestral Infant's Head

Uses FP to spray spirit vapor

Blasphemous Claw

Deflects the power of the Black Blade

Golden Tailoring Tools

Allows demigod garb alteration at sites of grace

Lantern

Attach to waist to illuminate surroundings.

Margit's Shackle

Memory of Grace

Lose all runes, return to last site of lost grace visited.

Mimic's Veil

Uses FP to mimic nearby objects.

Mohg's Shackle

Omen Bairn

Uses FP to unleash wraiths that chase down foes.

Prattling Pate "Apologies"

Emits a voice that says ""Apologies""

Prattling Pate "Hello"

Emits a voice that says ""Hello""

Prattling Pate "Let's Get to It"

Emits a voice that says ""Let's Get to It""

Prattling Pate "My Beloved"

Emits a voice that says ""My Beloved""

Prattling Pate "Please help"

Emits a voice that says ""Please help""

Prattling Pate "Thank you"

Emits a voice that says ""Thank you""

Prattling Pate "Wonderful"

Emits a voice that says ""Wonderful""

Prattling Pate "You're Beautiful"

Emits a voice that says ""You're Beautiful""

Regal Omen Bairn

Uses FP to unleash many wraiths that chase down foes

Spectral Steed Whistle

Summon and ride spectral steed Torrent.

Telescope

Allows viewer to see faraway things

Wraith Calling Bell

Uses FP to ring bell and calls prowling wraiths