The fauna and denizens of the Lands Between are hazardous for your health as a Tarnished. In Elden Ring , you'll constantly need to improve your stats and gear. You'll inevitably want to upgrade your weapons and armor for a greater impact. When visiting Smithing Master Hewg , you'll need to supply the proper upgrade materials for each required upgrade for your chosen gear. Below is a list of all the upgrade materials you can find in Elden Ring. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Item
|
Item Effect
|
Reinforce armaments to +25
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +1
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +2
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +3
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +4
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +5
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +6
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +7
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +8
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +9
|
Strengthen ashes to +1
|
Strengthen ashes to +2
|
Strengthen ashes to +3
|
Strengthen ashes to +4
|
Strengthen ashes to +5
|
Strengthen ashes to +6
|
Strengthen ashes to +7
|
Strengthen ashes to +8
|
Strengthen ashes to +9
|
Strengthens renowned ashes to +10
|
Strengthen ashes to +10
|
Used to duplicate Ashes of War
|
Strengthens armaments up to +3
|
Strengthens armaments up to +6
|
Strengthens armaments up to +9
|
Strengthens armaments up to +12
|
Strengthens armaments up to +15
|
Strengthens armaments up to +18
|
Reinforce armaments up to +21
|
Strengthens armaments up to +24
|
Reinforce special armaments to +10
|
Reinforce special armaments to +1.
|
Reinforce special armaments to +2.
|
Reinforce special armaments to +3.
|
Reinforce special armaments to +4.
|
Reinforce special armaments to +5.
|
Reinforce special armaments to +6.
|
Reinforce special armaments to +7
|
Reinforce special armaments to +8
|
Reinforce special armaments to +9