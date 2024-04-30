The fauna and denizens of the Lands Between are hazardous for your health as a Tarnished. In Elden Ring , you'll constantly need to improve your stats and gear. You'll inevitably want to upgrade your weapons and armor for a greater impact. When visiting Smithing Master Hewg , you'll need to supply the proper upgrade materials for each required upgrade for your chosen gear. Below is a list of all the upgrade materials you can find in Elden Ring. Click on a specific item for further details.

Item

Item Effect

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Reinforce armaments to +25

Ghost Glovewort [1]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +1

Ghost Glovewort [2]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +2

Ghost Glovewort [3]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +3

Ghost Glovewort [4]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +4

Ghost Glovewort [5]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +5

Ghost Glovewort [6]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +6

Ghost Glovewort [7]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +7

Ghost Glovewort [8]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +8

Ghost Glovewort [9]

Strengthens renowned ashes to +9

Grave Glovewort [1]

Strengthen ashes to +1

Grave Glovewort [2]

Strengthen ashes to +2

Grave Glovewort [3]

Strengthen ashes to +3

Grave Glovewort [4]

Strengthen ashes to +4

Grave Glovewort [5]

Strengthen ashes to +5

Grave Glovewort [6]

Strengthen ashes to +6

Grave Glovewort [7]

Strengthen ashes to +7

Grave Glovewort [8]

Strengthen ashes to +8

Grave Glovewort [9]

Strengthen ashes to +9

Great Ghost Glovewort

Strengthens renowned ashes to +10

Great Grave Glovewort

Strengthen ashes to +10

Lost Ashes of War

Used to duplicate Ashes of War

Smithing Stone [1]

Strengthens armaments up to +3

Smithing Stone [2]

Strengthens armaments up to +6

Smithing Stone [3]

Strengthens armaments up to +9

Smithing Stone [4]

Strengthens armaments up to +12

Smithing Stone [5]

Strengthens armaments up to +15

Smithing Stone [6]

Strengthens armaments up to +18

Smithing Stone [7]

Reinforce armaments up to +21

Smithing Stone [8]

Strengthens armaments up to +24

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Reinforce special armaments to +10

Somber Smithing Stone [1]

Reinforce special armaments to +1.

Somber Smithing Stone [2]

Reinforce special armaments to +2.

Somber Smithing Stone [3]

Reinforce special armaments to +3.

Somber Smithing Stone [4]

Reinforce special armaments to +4.

Somber Smithing Stone [5]

Reinforce special armaments to +5.

Somber Smithing Stone [6]

Reinforce special armaments to +6.

Somber Smithing Stone [7]

Reinforce special armaments to +7

Somber Smithing Stone [8]

Reinforce special armaments to +8

Somber Smithing Stone [9]

Reinforce special armaments to +9