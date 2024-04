Weapons are a dime a dozen in Elden Ring . As the Legend of Zelda once taught us, it's dangerous to go alone. Take a weapon. Each weapon handles differently, and the right selection for you will be the attack patterns that fit your playstyle the best. Of course, the stats of each weapon play an integral part, as well. You'll want a weapon with real power. Some weapons can be pushed to their limits with strong or follow-up strikes. Below is a listing of all weapons available in Elden Ring organized alphabetically by Type. Click on a specific weapon for further details.