When it comes to weapons, Elden Ring truly offers a little something for everyone. Whether you’re into oversized Unga-Bunga Strength weapons or prefer big-brain Intelligence weapons, the game has you covered. Elden Ring also features an impressive collection of Dexterity weapons designed for players who value stealth and finesse over brute force or gimmicky magic.

Shadow of the Erdtree introduced dozens of new weapons, many of which happen to scale primarily with Dexterity. As is often the case with these things, some of the new additions are much better than others. To help you distinguish between the bad armaments and the good ones, we’ve put together a handy tier list that ranks every Dexterity weapon in Elden Ring, including those added in the DLC. Keep reading to find out how all these weapons stack up against each other as of the current patch.

Our Ranking Criteria

We took into consideration every factor we could think of when putting together this tier list. That includes not just raw stats, but also weight, length, speed, versatility, moveset, and unique skills, if any. Weapon requirements were deemed less important, and we didn’t factor in the difficulty of obtaining these weapons at all. We’re not dismissing the satisfaction of using a hard-earned weapon, but those weapons don’t necessarily perform better than those found randomly during exploration.

It’s also worth noting that we ranked all these weapons based on their max level stats. There’s a major difference between a base level weapon and a fully upgraded one. Needless to say, we also assumed that players wielding these weapons would have high enough Dexterity to get the most out of them. The Dexterity soft cap is 60 for skills and 80 for weapon scaling. As long as you’re within that range, you’ll be able to use these weapons to their full potential.

The last thing we need to mention is that Dexterity is the most important attribute for every weapon on this list. Depending on the weapon, this means that investing points into Dexterity provides the biggest damage boost, skill boost, or both.

S Tier

These are the absolute best Dexterity weapons available right now in Elden Ring. Each of these weapons can comfortably carry you through the entire game, DLC included. In fact, many of these armaments are so good that they could be considered downright broken. You'll find a lot of familiar names in this tier along with a couple of surprisingly powerful weapons introduced more recently by Shadow of the Erdtree.

A Tier

This is where you'll find Dexterity weapons that are not quite as powerful as the S-Tier stuff, but are still very good regardless. In some ways, these weapons can be considered better than their S-Tier counterparts as they allow for a more balanced playthrough where you don't simply one-shot most enemies you come across. If you don't want to make Elden Ring easier by steamrolling over everything, A-Tier weapons are the way to go.

B Tier

This is essentially the Goldilocks Zone of Elden Ring Dexterity weapons. All these weapons can get the job done just fine, but you won't find anything particularly groundbreaking here. If you're still in the early or mid-game, there's nothing wrong with experimenting with these weapons for a while because some of them can be very good in specific situations. Otherwise, we recommend sticking with upper tier Dexterity weapons.

C Tier

This is where you'll find a lot of Dexterity weapons that are almost unusable, along with a few examples of armaments that are currently simply underpowered. With a few buffs and the right build, some of these weapons can easily make it out of C-Tier. Having said that, we still think it's better to get your hands on an objectively better weapon than to go out of your way to try to make one of these work.

D Tier

If you've made it this far down the list, I'm afraid it's time to go back and consider some other options. The only reason to use one of these abysmal weapons is if you're doing some sort of hardcore challenge where you try to make Elden Ring as difficult as possible. But as far as regular playthroughs are concerned, there's no good reason to use these weapons when there are so many better ones out there.