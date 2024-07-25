When it comes to weapons, Elden Ring truly offers a little something for everyone. Whether you’re into oversized Unga-Bunga Strength weapons or prefer big-brain Intelligence weapons, the game has you covered. Elden Ring also features an impressive collection of Dexterity weapons designed for players who value stealth and finesse over brute force or gimmicky magic.

Shadow of the Erdtree introduced dozens of new weapons, many of which happen to scale primarily with Dexterity. As is often the case with these things, some of the new additions are much better than others. To help you distinguish between the bad armaments and the good ones, we’ve put together a handy tier list that ranks every Dexterity weapon in Elden Ring, including those added in the DLC. Keep reading to find out how all these weapons stack up against each other as of the current patch.

Our Ranking Criteria

We took into consideration every factor we could think of when putting together this tier list. That includes not just raw stats, but also weight, length, speed, versatility, moveset, and unique skills, if any. Weapon requirements were deemed less important, and we didn’t factor in the difficulty of obtaining these weapons at all. We’re not dismissing the satisfaction of using a hard-earned weapon, but those weapons don’t necessarily perform better than those found randomly during exploration.

It’s also worth noting that we ranked all these weapons based on their max level stats. There’s a major difference between a base level weapon and a fully upgraded one. Needless to say, we also assumed that players wielding these weapons would have high enough Dexterity to get the most out of them. The Dexterity soft cap is 60 for skills and 80 for weapon scaling. As long as you’re within that range, you’ll be able to use these weapons to their full potential.

The last thing we need to mention is that Dexterity is the most important attribute for every weapon on this list. Depending on the weapon, this means that investing points into Dexterity provides the biggest damage boost, skill boost, or both.

S Tier

These are the absolute best Dexterity weapons available right now in Elden Ring. Each of these weapons can comfortably carry you through the entire game, DLC included. In fact, many of these armaments are so good that they could be considered downright broken. You'll find a lot of familiar names in this tier along with a couple of surprisingly powerful weapons introduced more recently by Shadow of the Erdtree.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Fire Knight's Greatsword

Colossal Sword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Bloodhound's Fang

Curved Greatsword

Bloodhound's Finesse Skill

Morgott's Cursed Sword

Great Curved Sword

Cursed-Blood Slice Skill

Scavenger's Curved Sword

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Bandit's Curved Sword

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Nagakiba

Katana

Unsheathe Skill

Uchigatana

Katana

Unsheathe Skill

Hand of Malenia

Katana

Waterfowl Dance Skill

Rakshasa's Great Katana

Great Katana

Weed Cutter

Bolt of Gransax

Spear

Ancient Lightning Spear Skill

Backhand Blade

Backhand Blade

Ash of War: Blind Spot

Black Bow

Bow

Barrage Skill

A Tier

This is where you'll find Dexterity weapons that are not quite as powerful as the S-Tier stuff, but are still very good regardless. In some ways, these weapons can be considered better than their S-Tier counterparts as they allow for a more balanced playthrough where you don't simply one-shot most enemies you come across. If you don't want to make Elden Ring easier by steamrolling over everything, A-Tier weapons are the way to go.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Zweihander

Colossal Sword

S Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Dragon King's Cragblade

Heavy Thrusting Sword

Thundercloud Form Skill

Queelign's Greatsword

Heavy Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Estoc

Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Antspur Rapier

Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Falx

Curved Sword

Revenger's Blade

Sword of St. Trina

Straight Sword

Mists of Slumber Skill

Noble's Slender Sword

Straight Sword

Square Off Skill

Great Katana

Great Katana

Overhead Stance

Star-Lined Sword

Katana

Onze's Line of Stars

Milady

Light Greatsword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Godskin Peeler

Twinblade

Black Flame Tornado Skill

Black Steel Twinblade

Twinblade

Spinning Slash Skill

Butchering Knife

Greataxe

Barbaric Roar Skill

Stormhawk Axe

Axe

Thunderstorm Skill

Guardian's Swordspear

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Loretta's War Sickle

Halberd

Loretta's Slash Skill

Cross-Naginata

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Miséricorde

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Smithscript Cirque

Backhand Blade

Ash of War: Blind Spot

Hoslow's Petal Whip

Whip

Kick Skill

Thorned Whip

Whip

Kick Skill

Pata

Fist Weapon

Impaling Thrust Skill

Claws of Night

Claw Weapon

Scattershot Throw

Ansbach's Longbow

Bow

Fan Shot

Albinauric Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot Skill

Longbow

Bow

Mighty Shot Skill

Dueling Shield

Thrusting Shield

Shield Strike

B Tier

This is essentially the Goldilocks Zone of Elden Ring Dexterity weapons. All these weapons can get the job done just fine, but you won't find anything particularly groundbreaking here. If you're still in the early or mid-game, there's nothing wrong with experimenting with these weapons for a while because some of them can be very good in specific situations. Otherwise, we recommend sticking with upper tier Dexterity weapons.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Great Épée

Heavy Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Rogier's Rapier

Thrusting Sword

Glintblade Phalanx Skill

Frozen Needle

Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Zamor Curved Sword

Curved Greatsword

Zamor Ice Storm Skill

Flowing Curved Sword

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Dancing Blade of Ranah

Curved Sword

Unending Dance

Sword of Milos

Greatsword

Shriek of Milos Skill

Knight's Greatsword

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Lizard Greatsword

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Warhawk's Talon

Straight Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Ornamental Straight Sword

Straight Sword

Golden Tempering Skill

Leda's Sword

Light Greatsword

Needle Piercer

Dragonscale Blade

Katana

Ice Lightning Sword Skill

Twinblade

Twinblade

Spinning Slash Skill

Crescent Moon Axe

Greataxe

War Cry Skill

Icerind Hatchet

Axe

Hoarfrost Stomp Skill

Banished Knight's Halberd

Halberd

Charge Forth Skill

Vyke's War Spear

Great Spear

Frenzyflame Thrust Skill

Family Heads

Flail

Familial Rancor Skill

Fire Knight's Shortsword

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Scorpion's Stinger

Dagger

Repeating Thrust Skill

Raptor Talons

Claw Weapon

Quickstep Skill

Venomous Fang

Claw Weapon

Quickstep Skill

Thiollier's Hidden Needle

Fist Weapon

Sleep Evermore

Urumi

Whip

Kick Skill

Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle

Perfume Bottle

Kick Skill

Serpent Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot Skill

Bone Bow

Light Bow

Rancor Shot

C Tier

This is where you'll find a lot of Dexterity weapons that are almost unusable, along with a few examples of armaments that are currently simply underpowered. With a few buffs and the right build, some of these weapons can easily make it out of C-Tier. Having said that, we still think it's better to get your hands on an objectively better weapon than to go out of your way to try to make one of these work.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Rotten Greataxe

Colossal Weapon

Endure Skill

Monk's Flameblade

Curved Greatsword

Kick Skill

Scimitar

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Shamshir

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Nox Flowing Sword

Curved Sword

Flowing Form Skill (Nox Flowing Sword)

Flamberge

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Rapier

Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Serpentbone Blade

Katana

Double Slash Skill

Vulgar Militia Saw

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Pest's Glaive

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Monk's Flamemace

Hammer

Kick Skill

Nightrider Flail

Flail

Spinning Chain Skill

Rotten Crystal Spear

Spear

Charge Forth Skill

Smithscript Spear

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Obsidian Lamina

Reaper

Dynastic Sickleplay

Scythe

Reaper

Spinning Slash Skill

Hand Axe

Axe

Quickstep Skill

Main-gauche

Dagger

Parry Skill

Wakizashi

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Dagger

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Great Knife

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Katar

Fist Weapon

Impaling Thrust Skill

Clinging Bone

Fist Weapon

Lifesteal Fist Skill

Hookclaws

Claw Weapon

Quickstep Skill

Curseblade's Cirque

Backhand Blade

Deadly Dance

Horn Bow

Bow

Mighty Shot Skill

Tooth Whip

Whip

Painful Strike

Smithscript Dagger

Throwing Blade

Ash of War: Piercing Throw

Firespark Perfume Bottle

Perfume Bottle

Kick Skill

Steel-Wire Torch

Torch

Firebreather Skill

D Tier

If you've made it this far down the list, I'm afraid it's time to go back and consider some other options. The only reason to use one of these abysmal weapons is if you're doing some sort of hardcore challenge where you try to make Elden Ring as difficult as possible. But as far as regular playthroughs are concerned, there's no good reason to use these weapons when there are so many better ones out there.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Duelist Greataxe

Colossal Weapon

Endure Skill

Forked Greatsword

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Mantis Blade

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Shotel

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Cane Sword

Straight Sword

Square Off Skill

Short Sword

Straight Sword

Kick Skill

Weathered Straight Sword

Straight Sword

Square Off Skill

Vulgar Militia Shotel

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Lucerne

Halberd

Charge Forth Skill

Crystal Spear

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Celebrant's Rib-Rake

Spear

Barbaric Roar Skill

Spear

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Swift Spear

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Short Spear

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Forked Hatchet

Axe

Quickstep Skill

Forked-Tongue Hatchet

Axe

Dragonform Flame

Flail

Flail

Spinning Chain Skill

Celebrant's Sickle

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Parrying Dagger

Dagger

Parry Skill

Ivory Sickle

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Whip

Whip

Kick Skill

Composite Bow

Light Bow

Mighty Shot Skill

Red Branch Shortbow

Light Bow

Barrage Skill

Harp Bow

Light Bow

Barrage Skill

