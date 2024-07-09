Key Takeaways Consider focusing on Intelligence for powerful weapons with skills rivaling top sorceries in Elden Ring.

Weapons scaling with Intelligence are effective against Armored enemies in the game.

This tier list ranks Intelligence weapons based on max level stats, assuming high Intelligence for best performance.

While most Elden Ring players tend to favor Strength and Dexterity when developing their favorite builds, there are plenty of reasons to consider focusing on Intelligence instead. Weapons that scale primarily with Intelligence often come equipped with skills that rival some of the best Sorceries in the game. They’re also very good at dealing Magic damage, which is highly effective against Armored enemies.

Many of the best Intelligence weapons in Elden Ring come in the form of Glintstone Staves, however, this category includes several other weapon types as well. With that in mind, we decided to put together a handy tier list that ranks every Intelligence weapon found in the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

About Our Ranking Criteria

We took into consideration every factor we could think of when putting together this list. That includes not just raw stats, but also weight, length, speed, versatility, moveset, and unique stats. Weapon requirements were deemed less important, and we didn’t factor in the difficulty of obtaining these weapons at all. We’re not dismissing the satisfaction of using a hard-earned weapon, but those weapons don’t necessarily perform better than those found randomly during exploration.

It’s also worth noting that we ranked all these weapons based on their max level stats. There’s a major difference between a base level weapon and a fully upgraded weapon. Needless to say, we also assumed that players wielding these weapons would have high enough Intelligence to get the most out of them. The Intelligence soft cap is 60 for skills and 80 for weapon scaling. As long as you’re within that range, you’ll be able to use these weapons to their full potential.

The last thing we need to mention is that Intelligence is the most important attribute for every weapon on this list. Depending on the weapon, this means that investing points into Intelligence provides the biggest damage boost, skill boost, or Sorcery scaling. We excluded most split-scaling weapons, but there are a couple we just had to add to our list since they’re so iconic to Intelligence builds.

S Tier

These are the best Intelligence weapons in Elden Ring right now, and not by a small margin either. Most of these are late-game weapons that require a significant investment into Intelligence along with other stats. However, once you get your hands on one of these weapons, it will serve you well for the rest of your playthrough and even NG+.

A Tier

While not the best of the best, these INT weapons are definitely very powerful in their own right and should not be overlooked. Depending on your stats and build, a few of these weapons can even rival some of their S-Tier counterparts. That said, they’re generally just a tad weaker.

B Tier

Decent middle-of-the-pack weapons that can get the job done if given the chance. Some of these weapons have interesting gimmicks that give them an edge in specific scenarios or against specific types of enemies. This tier also includes a handful of weapons that are fantastic up to a certain level, after which they start falling off fast.

C Tier

This is where you’ll find a bunch of starter weapons, as well as several weapons that tend to underperform compared to most other armaments in the game. None of these are necessarily irredeemable, but they would need a lot of buffs before they could hold a candle to the weapons found in the higher tiers.

D Tier

Every RPG has good and bad weapons, and Elden Ring is no exception. Do yourself a favor and stay away from these ones because they’re arguably the worst Intelligence weapons in the entire game.