Key Takeaways Talismans are key in Elden Ring builds, and the new DLC brings unique additions for players to experiment with.

The Defensive Pearl Shield Talisman makes you near invulnerable, and it's especially effective when used with a shield.

Certain Shadow of the Erdtree talismans cater to specific playstyles, such as Aged-One's Exultation for Madness builds.

When it comes to formulating a new and viable build in Elden Ring, talismans play a surprisingly big part in making a build work. Sure, a weapon or incantation is the foundation upon which a build is crafted, but talismans are the glue that binds it together. For the longest time, we have had to make do with the base game's assortment of talismans, but thanks to the new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, we have a new bunch of toys to play around with.

There are quite a few new additions to the game that open up new possibilities and will catch the eye of anyone exploring this new and unforgiving realm, but the question remains: which of these talismans stands alone as the best of the lot? Well, we intend to answer that pressing question right now!

In a bid to make this list packed with new and interesting talismans courtesy of the DLC, we will not be including any Talismans that are buffs on existing base game talismans, like the Crimson Amber Medallion +3 or the Crimson Seed Talisman +1 , for example. These are great, don't get me wrong, but we all know what they do, so let's shine a spotlight on the unique additions instead.

10 Pearl Shield Talisman

Location Ancient Ruins of Rauh Effect Boost all non-physical damage negation while guarding

We kick things off with a defensive talisman that will appeal to all those long-time Souls fans that never grew out of hiding behind a shield like the original Dark Souls taught us to do. The Pearl Shield Talisman vastly increases the amount of physical damage you can tank when hiding behind your shield, and because your shield will negate a lot of that damage to begin with, this talisman can effectively make you near invulnerable, provided your stamina remains full, and your defense is strong.

This can be combined with something like the Fingerprint Stone Shield and a guard poke weapon like the Great Épée , for example, effectively allowing you to block while guarding, making you almost invincible as you chip away at enemies. It's not the most exciting build, but it's damn effective.

9 Crusade Insignia

Location Gravesite Plain Effect Raises attack power after defeating an enemy

Next up, we have a talisman that you'll get your hands on when you deal with Fire Knight Queelign for the first time in the Belurat Tower Settlement, and while this talisman might not be the best when it comes to taking down the various brutal bosses jam-packed into this DLC, it's a wonderful exploration talisman for all those moments in-between.

The Crusade Insignia is ideal when taking on large groups of enemies at once, and raises your attack by 15% for 20 seconds, refilling every time you take down another enemy. This essentially means that in a crowd control situation, you'll effectively have a constant 15% buff as you try to thin out the crowd, which can be the difference between life and death. Plus, you can also use it to refine your rune farming routes and make killing huge groups much faster.

8 Aged-One's Exultation

Location Abyssal Woods Effect Madness in the vicinity increases attack power

In the base game, Frenzied Flame and Madness builds were more of a novelty rather than an actual viable build, and that was mainly down to the lack of items you could use to enhance the power of madness. However, if you head down to the Abyssal Woods, you'll find a few great items that do just that, including the Aged One's Exultation which increases your damage output when Madness is in the vicinity.

This is effectively the sister talisman to similar items like the Lord of Blood's Exultation and the Kindred of Rot's Exultation , allowing you to build into Madness effectively and reap the rewards as you fill that little orange bar again and again. So if you fancy finally creating a madness build worth its salt, then this is a must-have DLC talisman.

7 Blessed Blue Dew Talisman

Location Gravesite Plain Effect Slowly restores FP

If you're a spellcaster, or someone who relies almost entirely on your Ash of War skill to carry you in battle, then you'll want to get your hands on the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman as soon as you can. This little number can be equipped to give you passive FP regeneration, which is great when exploring the world, and in battle as it will lower the amount of Cerulean Flasks that you need to pack when you set off from the Site of Grace.

It's a slow burn, as you will only receive one FP point every two seconds, but it all stacks up pretty fast when you are riding Torrent to your next destination, or meticulously scavenging when working through a Legacy Dungeon. Not to mention, this can be combined with items like the Primal Glintstone Blade , or the Carian Filigreed Crest to make your build very FP conservative. So, if you never want to be caught without the FP needed to cast a spell, this is the Talisman you need.

6 Dried Bouquet

Location Gravesite Plain Effect Raises attack power when summoned spirit dies

If you're someone who believes that using Spirit Ashes is something that cheapens the whole Elden Ring experience, then you'll probably feel a little bit like someone pressing their nose to the glass while everyone else has their fun with using Great Grave Glovewort and summoning cool allies in battle. Well, this can all change, as you can use your weak, under-levelled spirit summons to your advantage and summon them as a sacrifice when the Dried Bouquet is equipped.

This means that when these allies fall in battle, you can add a 20% buff to your overall damage for 30 seconds after they die, which can make the beginning of a fight a whole lot easier for you. And you'll still be technically doing it solo. Or if you do like summoning, having the ability to use this buff after they fall to see the fight out can also be a lifesaver. Either way, the Dried Bouquet is a great DLC talisman worth picking up.

5 Verdigris Discus

Location Ancient Ruins of Rauh (Need Imbued Sword Key ) Effect Raises defense with higher equipment load

As someone who personally uses a colossal weapon and heavy armor melee build almost exclusively in Souls games, the label of 'Heavy Load' is something I'm very used to seeing, but up until now in Elden Ring, there hasn't been an equivalent to the Blue Dancer Charm allowing players to benefit from their stocky build.

But thanks to the new addition, the Verdigris Discus, you can now get a 10% damage increase when running a heavy load, and an even more impressive 20% buff if you're overloaded and don't mind having to fat-roll around.

This works beautifully when you run a high-poise build with a fast-paced and mobile Ash of War. For example, running this with Ironjar Aromatic , and the Dancing Blade of Ranah allows you to effectively chain melee attacks to get around the battlefield while tanking attacks due to your high poise. This is just one of many interesting opportunities this talisman presents. So if you tend to run a heavy build anyway, this is your chance to get rewarded for doing so.

4 Beloved Stardust

Location Scadu Atlas Effect Shortens casting speed for sorcery and incantations by the utmost, but increases damage taken

There are some items added within the DLC that allow melee users to make their character a glass cannon, such as the Rakshasa Set and the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear, to name a few. But if you're someone that tends to run an arcane build more often than not, you'll want to make a beeline toward the Beloved Stardust Talisman, as this will allow you to cast sorceries much faster than normal, but in exchange, the talisman also makes you easier to take down.

This effectively means that if you have an optimized spell-based build, as most arcane users often will, you'll be able to spam your spells and trade blows with bosses and enemies. And thanks to the added speed, chances are you'll be able to tank enough hits and get enough spells off to win the fight quickly.

This works well with spells with long wind-ups like the Impenetrable Thorns for example, making it easy to chain attacks and end fights before they really begin. You may need to add some defensive items to balance this one out a little, but all in all, its an arcane-focused talisman you'll really want to add to your collection.

3 Retaliatory Crossed Tree

Location Scadu Atlas Effect Enhances attacks executed after rolling or backstepping

As aforementioned, I tend to gravitate toward melee builds. This means that I know firsthand just how often you're required to backstep and dodge roll-turning fights if you don't want to end up maimed, pulverized, or impaled by whatever monstrosity is coming at you with full force.

If you're still wondering, it's a lot, and it only becomes more frequent when battling against the fast-moving and relentless bosses within the Elden Ring DLC. So why not make the most of your evasiveness with the Retaliatory Crossed-Tree Talisman?

This talisman gives you a 17% buff for every attack that comes directly after a dodge roll or backstep, which, in case you haven't gathered, essentially means you'll have a constant 17% buff on the first hit of every first attack you land after a spell playing on the defensive. It's a must-have talisman for melee players, and if you're a seat-of-your-pants, reactionary fighter, this will suit you right down to the ground.

2 Two-Headed Turtle Talisman

Location Gravesite Plain Effect Greatly Increases Stamina Recovery Speed

Our runner-up is a talisman that is such a brilliant asset for just about any melee build you could ever dream up. I know I said no talismans that improve on existing ones in the base game, but this upgrade is too good to leave out.

No matter whether you rely on charge attacks to break stance, bulky shields to block incoming attacks, or powerful Ashes of War to land devastating blows, one thing remains constant. You'll need a lot of stamina to make this work, otherwise enemies will break your guard and punish you without hesitation.

The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman helps keep your stamina bar by increasing your stamina regeneration by a whopping 22.5% percent, which is almost enough on its own to allow you to perpetually hide behind a big shield or spam costly Ashes of War. But even if it's not, combining this with items like the Viridian Amber Medallion +3 and the Greenbust Crystal Tear really shores this strategy up. It's a huge improvement on the Green Turtle Talisman , and one you need to add to your arsenal.

1 Two-Handed Sword Talisman

Location Ancient Ruins of Rauh (Rauh Base) Effect Enhances the attacks of two-handed weapons

I'll admit, this one may be colored slightly by my love for this particular talisman, but no one can deny that the Two-Handed Sword Talisman is a wonderful addition to the game, thanks to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This one holds a special place in my heart for allowing me to cast my shield aside, grasp a colossal weapon with both hands, and really put all my time and focus into landing charged attacks and breaking the stance of enemies.

It's a talisman that works amazingly for colossal melee builds, and can be combined with other excellent items like the Axe Talisman , and the Shard of Alexander to really get the most out of this two-handed trinket. The 15% boost this talisman provides is an absolute game-changer, so if you've been looking for a reason to lay down your shield and embrace the art of dodge rolling ad nauseum, then this is the talisman that will tempt you, for sure.