Key Takeaways Elden Ring offers a variety of colossal weapons for Strength-heavy builds, fulfilling all your Unga Bunga needs.

This tier list ranks Strength weapons based on a combination of stats, unique skills, and several other factors.

The DLC adds exciting new Strength weapons, but classic ones remain unbeatable in the S-Tier.

If you’ve ever wanted to swing around a ridiculously oversized sword of axe like a badass anime character, Elden Ring is the game for you. Elden Ring features an extensive collection of Colossal Swords, Great Hammers, and other equally ginormous weapons that can fulfill all your Unga Bunga needs. As you might imagine, though, wielding such fearsome weapons does require a fair amount of Strength.

Strength-heavy builds have always been popular in Elden Ring, and that hasn’t changed with the release of Shadow of the Erdtree. The DLC gave us a bunch of exciting new Strength weapons to play around with, including some that work well with hybrid builds. But how do these new additions compare to the iconic Strength weapons from the base game? I’m glad you asked, dear reader, because we just so happened to put together a tier list of every Strength weapon in the game in order to answer that very question.

Our Ranking Criteria

We took into consideration every factor we could think of when putting together this tier list. That includes not just raw stats, but also weight, length, speed, versatility, moveset, and unique skills, if any. Weapon requirements were deemed less important, and we didn’t factor in the difficulty of obtaining these weapons at all. We’re not dismissing the satisfaction of using a hard-earned weapon, but those weapons don’t necessarily perform better than those found randomly during exploration.

It’s also worth noting that we ranked all these weapons based on their max level stats. There’s a major difference between a base level weapon and a fully upgraded weapon. Needless to say, we also assumed that players wielding these weapons would have high enough Strength to get the most out of them. The Strength soft cap is 60 for skills and 80 for weapon scaling. As long as you’re within that range, you’ll be able to use these weapons to their full potential.

The last thing we need to mention is that Strength is the most important attribute for every weapon on this list. Depending on the weapon, this means that investing points into Strength provides the biggest damage boost, skill boost, or both.

S Tier

This is where you’ll find the most devastating Strength weapons in Elden Ring. Whether you’re looking for a massive two-handed sword or a more specialized implement of destruction, you can’t go wrong with any of these weapons. None of the DLC weapons made it into S-Tier but, then again, it’s hard to beat the classics.

A Tier

A lot of these weapons almost made it into S-Tier but had one or two drawbacks that prevented them from reaching their full potential. Having said that, any A-Tier weapon can carry you through the entire game and its DLC even if it won’t necessarily one-shot every enemy you come across.

B Tier

This is where you’ll find (mostly) decent weapons for a balanced gameplay experience. B-Tier weapons aren’t amazing, but they’re not terrible either. With the right build, most of these can perform just as well if not better than some of the A-tier weapons.

C Tier

Using a C-Tier weapon for an extended amount of time is usually more trouble than it's worth. You can make some of these work by coming up with very gimmicky builds, but it’s hard to justify doing that when there are so many better Strength weapons in Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree.

D Tier

If you want to make a hard game even harder, you can do so by using one of these weapons. Otherwise, we would recommend giving every weapon in this tier a wide berth. Aside from being grossly underpowered, most of these weapons don’t offer anything particularly interesting and are simply boring to use.