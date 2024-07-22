Key Takeaways

  • Elden Ring offers a variety of colossal weapons for Strength-heavy builds, fulfilling all your Unga Bunga needs.
  • This tier list ranks Strength weapons based on a combination of stats, unique skills, and several other factors.
  • The DLC adds exciting new Strength weapons, but classic ones remain unbeatable in the S-Tier.

If you’ve ever wanted to swing around a ridiculously oversized sword of axe like a badass anime character, Elden Ring is the game for you. Elden Ring features an extensive collection of Colossal Swords, Great Hammers, and other equally ginormous weapons that can fulfill all your Unga Bunga needs. As you might imagine, though, wielding such fearsome weapons does require a fair amount of Strength.

elden-ring-best-arcane-weapons-tier-list
Related
Elden Ring: Best Arcane Weapons Tier List

The best weapons for your bleeding, poisoning, and frostbiting needs.

Strength-heavy builds have always been popular in Elden Ring, and that hasn’t changed with the release of Shadow of the Erdtree. The DLC gave us a bunch of exciting new Strength weapons to play around with, including some that work well with hybrid builds. But how do these new additions compare to the iconic Strength weapons from the base game? I’m glad you asked, dear reader, because we just so happened to put together a tier list of every Strength weapon in the game in order to answer that very question.

Our Ranking Criteria

We took into consideration every factor we could think of when putting together this tier list. That includes not just raw stats, but also weight, length, speed, versatility, moveset, and unique skills, if any. Weapon requirements were deemed less important, and we didn’t factor in the difficulty of obtaining these weapons at all. We’re not dismissing the satisfaction of using a hard-earned weapon, but those weapons don’t necessarily perform better than those found randomly during exploration.

It’s also worth noting that we ranked all these weapons based on their max level stats. There’s a major difference between a base level weapon and a fully upgraded weapon. Needless to say, we also assumed that players wielding these weapons would have high enough Strength to get the most out of them. The Strength soft cap is 60 for skills and 80 for weapon scaling. As long as you’re within that range, you’ll be able to use these weapons to their full potential.

The last thing we need to mention is that Strength is the most important attribute for every weapon on this list. Depending on the weapon, this means that investing points into Strength provides the biggest damage boost, skill boost, or both.

S Tier

This is where you’ll find the most devastating Strength weapons in Elden Ring. Whether you’re looking for a massive two-handed sword or a more specialized implement of destruction, you can’t go wrong with any of these weapons. None of the DLC weapons made it into S-Tier but, then again, it’s hard to beat the classics.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Greatsword

Colossal Sword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Starscourge Greatsword

Colossal Sword

Starcaller Cry Skill

Ruins Greatsword

Colossal Sword

Wave of Destruction Skill

Marais Executioner's Sword

Greatsword

Eochaid's Dancing Blade Skill

Ordovis's Greatsword

Greatsword

Ordovis's Vortex Skill

Magma Wyrm's Scalesword

Curved Greatsword

Magma Guillotine Skill

Giant-Crusher

Colossal Weapon

Endure Skill

A Tier

A lot of these weapons almost made it into S-Tier but had one or two drawbacks that prevented them from reaching their full potential. Having said that, any A-Tier weapon can carry you through the entire game and its DLC even if it won’t necessarily one-shot every enemy you come across.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Devonia's Hammer

Colossal Weapon

Devonia's Vortex

Gazing Finger

Colossal Weapon

Kowtower's Resentment

Beastclaw Greathammer

Great Hammer

Regal Beastclaw Skill

Great Stars

Great Hammer

Endure Skill

Siluria's Tree

Great Spear

Siluria's Woe Skill

Freyja's Greatsword

Curved Greatsword

Spinning Slash Skill

Beastman's Cleaver

Curved Greatsword

Spinning Slash Skill

Dismounter

Curved Greatsword

Spinning Slash Skill

Beastman's Curved Sword

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Morning Star

Hammer

Kick Skill

Nox Flowing Hammer

Hammer

Flowing Form Skill (Nox Flowing Hammer)

Banished Knight's Greatsword

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Claymore

Greatsword

Lion's Claw Skill

Greatsword of Solitude

Greatsword

Solitary Moon Slash

Sword Lance

Heavy Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Cleanrot Knight's Sword

Thrusting Sword

Impaling Thrust Skill

Broadsword

Straight Sword

Square Off Skill

Longsword

Straight Sword

Square Off Skill

Nightrider Glaive

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Golden Halberd

Halberd

Golden Vow Skill

Executioner's Greataxe

Greataxe

War Cry Skill

Warped Axe

Axe

War Cry Skill

Gargoyle's Twinblade

Twinblade

Spinning Slash Skill

Lance

Great Spear

Charge Forth Skill

Grave Scythe

Reaper

Spinning Slash Skill

Igon's Greatbow

Greatbow

Igon's Drake Hunt

B Tier

This is where you’ll find (mostly) decent weapons for a balanced gameplay experience. B-Tier weapons aren’t amazing, but they’re not terrible either. With the right build, most of these can perform just as well if not better than some of the A-tier weapons.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Axe of Godfrey

Colossal Weapon

Regal Roar Skill

Prelate's Inferno Crozier

Colossal Weapon

Prelate's Charge Skill

Golem's Halberd

Colossal Weapon

Charge Forth Skill

Troll's Hammer

Colossal Weapon

Troll's Roar Skill

Watchdog's Staff

Colossal Weapon

Sorcery of the Crozier Skill

Grafted Blade Greatsword

Colossal Sword

Oath of Vengeance Skill

Watchdog's Greatsword

Colossal Sword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Troll's Golden Sword

Colossal Sword

Troll's Roar Skill

Iron Greatsword

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Lordsworn's Greatsword

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Greatsword of Damnation

Greatsword

Golden Crux

Omen Cleaver

Curved Greatsword

Spinning Slash Skill

Axe of Godrick

Greataxe

I Command Thee, Kneel! Skill

Rusted Anchor

Greataxe

Barbaric Roar Skill

Great Omenkiller Cleaver

Greataxe

Wild Strikes Skill

Bonny Butchering Knife

Greataxe

Hone Blade

Curved Great Club

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar Skill

Brick Hammer

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar Skill

Rotten Battle Hammer

Great Hammer

Braggart's Roar Skill

Smithscript Greathammer

Great Hammer

Endure Skill

Commander's Standard

Halberd

Rallying Standard Skill

Dragon Halberd

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Glaive

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Serpent-God's Curved Sword

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Grossmesser

Curved Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Highland Axe

Axe

War Cry Skill

Iron Cleaver

Axe

Wild Strikes Skill

Smithscript Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes Skill

Rotten Crystal Sword

Straight Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Stone-Sheathed Sword

Straight Sword

Square Off Skill

Meteoric Ore Blade

Katana

Gravitas Skill

Ringed Finger

Hammer

Claw Flick Skill

Marika's Hammer

Hammer

Gold Breaker Skill

Spiked Club

Hammer

Barbaric Roar Skill

Serpent-Hunter

Great Spear

Great-Serpent Hunt Skill

Bloodfiend's Fork

Spear

Barbaric Roar Skill

Gargoyle's Black Blades

Twinblade

Spinning Slash Skill

Twinned Knight Swords

Twinblade

Spinning Slash Skill

Chainlink Flail

Flail

Spinning Chain Skill

Bloodstained Dagger

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Cinquedea

Dagger

Quickstep Skill

Bloodhound Claws

Claw Weapon

Bloodhound's Step Skill

Beast Claw (Weapon)

Beast Claw

Ash of War: Savage Claws

Golem Greatbow

Greatbow

Through and Through Skill

Star Fist

Fist Weapon

Endure Skill

Beast-Repellent Torch

Torch

Torch Attack Skill

Lamenting Visage

Torch

Blindfold of Happiness

C Tier

Using a C-Tier weapon for an extended amount of time is usually more trouble than it's worth. You can make some of these work by coming up with very gimmicky builds, but it’s hard to justify doing that when there are so many better Strength weapons in Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Great Club

Colossal Weapon

Golden Land Skill

Staff of the Avatar

Colossal Weapon

Erdtree Slam Skill

Bastard Sword

Greatsword

Stamp (Upward Cut) Skill

Gargoyle's Greatsword

Greatsword

Vacuum Slice Skill

Greataxe

Greataxe

Barbaric Roar Skill

Longhaft Axe

Greataxe

War Cry Skill

Greathorn Hammer

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar Skill

Battle Hammer

Great Hammer

Braggart's Roar Skill

Large Club

Great Hammer

Barbaric Roar Skill

Great Mace

Great Hammer

Endure Skill

Gargoyle's Black Halberd

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Gargoyle's Halberd

Halberd

Spinning Slash Skill

Halberd

Halberd

Charge Forth Skill

Sacrificial Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes Skill

Crystal Sword

Straight Sword

Spinning Slash Skill

Hammer

Hammer

Kick Skill

Club

Hammer

Barbaric Roar Skill

Clayman's Harpoon

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Partisan

Spear

Impaling Thrust Skill

Veteran's Prosthesis

Fist Weapon

Storm Kick Skill

Spiked Caestus

Fist Weapon

Endure Skill

Golem Fist

Fist Weapon

Endure Skill

Red Bear's Claw

Beast Claw

Red Bear Hunt

Torch

Torch

Torch Attack Skill

Misbegotten Shortbow

Light Bow

Barrage Skill

D Tier

If you want to make a hard game even harder, you can do so by using one of these weapons. Otherwise, we would recommend giving every weapon in this tier a wide berth. Aside from being grossly underpowered, most of these weapons don’t offer anything particularly interesting and are simply boring to use.

Weapon Name

Weapon Type

Weapon Skill

Dragon Greatclaw

Colossal Weapon

Endure Skill

Rotten Staff

Colossal Weapon

Erdtree Slam Skill

Gargoyle's Great Axe

Greataxe

War Cry Skill

Gargoyle's Black Axe

Greataxe

War Cry Skill

Pickaxe

Great Hammer

Endure Skill

Jawbone Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes Skill

Celebrant's Cleaver

Axe

Wild Strikes Skill

Battle Axe

Axe

Wild Strikes Skill

Stone Club

Hammer

Kick Skill

Curved Club

Hammer

Barbaric Roar Skill

Mace

Hammer

Kick Skill

Pike

Spear

Charge Forth Skill

Iron Spear

Spear

Charge Forth Skill

Caestus

Fist Weapon

Endure Skill

Iron Ball

Fist Weapon

Endure Skill

elden-ring-best-faith-weapons-tier-list
Related
Elden Ring: Best Faith Weapons Tier List

Have faith that some of these weapons will carry you through the entirety of Elden Ring and its DLC.

1