When you enter Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you'll probably be mesmerized by the grand vista that awaits you as soon as you emerge from the initial cave. After you collect yourself and hop on Torrent's back, however, you'll promptly put your game face on and be on the hunt for your first DLC boss. You can fight optional bosses, such as the Blackgaol Knight or the Ghostflame Dragon, but you'll soon realize that the DLC is subtly nudging you toward Belurat, where you will find the Divine Beast Dancing Lion , Shadow of the Erdtree's first mandatory boss fight.

This fight is a tough one that will serve as a good introduction to the difficult tests ahead of you. Plus, the Belurat Tower Settlement area as a whole isn't exactly easy to navigate either. So we want to help you make sense of this fight, and hopefully, take down this big cat before they hunt you down like a wild gazelle.

Where is the Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Divine Beast Dancing Lion can be found in the Belurat Tower Settlement Legacy Dungeon area. You'll need to work your way through this dense area, which is mainly filled with basic Shadow Enemies, but there are a few tough Knight enemies that will test your mettle.

You'll eventually get to the Stagefront Site of Grace, and from here, you can traverse the boss gate, and the cutscene introducing this hulking beast will begin.

How To Prepare For The Fight

This fight is viable for both melee and magic users, but melee would be our suggestion due to the aggression and fast-paced nature of this boss. Generally speaking, you won't need to alter your build too much to take on this beast, but there are some small alterations that you can make.

In terms of Talismans, we'd suggest that you equip the Boltdrake Talisman +2 , as this boss has a particularly hard second stage that makes use of Lightning attacks. Some Thawfrost Boluses would be helpful to have on hand as well, just in case you build up too much Frostbite during the final phase.

Using summons in this fight would make life easier, unless you really want to challenge yourself and solo him. Mimic Tear Ashes is helpful, as even in the DLC, this summon remains as overpowered as ever. Plus, we'd suggest that calling upon Redmane Freyja by using the summon sign outside the boss arena. With two summons in play, this will allow you to get through the Divine Lion's first two phases without too much issue and will help you avoid the RNG lightning attacks.

How to Beat Divine Beast Dancing Lion

The Dancing Lion is a tough fight to get your head around for three reasons. The first is that because they are generally airborne and fluid in their movement, it's hard to actually make sense of their body shape, and in turn, can be hard to initially read their attacks.

Second, it's a tough fight because they're so aggressive, with a varied moveset that will never let you get comfortable or land a series of blows with no reply. Then, thirdly, as you get into the fight, he'll begin to use Frost and Lightning attacks that will make it even harder to get close to them without filling your status bar with something nasty. In short, he's a beast, hence the name.

The battle begins with the Dancing Lion pouncing on you to close the distance in seconds, which inflicts a lot of damage, so either move left or right as you step through the gate or get your shield up if your endurance is high. Then, from there, the beast will generally float around and swoop in to attack you. Watch the head, and as it lifts, this will indicate that they are about to move. It's not easy to spot, but considering it looks as if the thing has no limbs, it's the only tell you have.

They will also use a tornado gust that will see him create a whirlwind and spin around three times. You can get some distance, absorb them with your shield, or you can hop over them like a skipping rope if you time your leaps well enough, opening them up for a counter after the third spin.

He may occasionally attempt a bite attack if you stay close to their head, and if they get you, this is a guaranteed kill unless you have a Wonderous Physik that can save you. This isn't all that well telegraphed, but thankfully, it's an attack we only fell victim to twice, so it's not one that they use all that often. Try to avoid lingering near their jaws and you'll probably never see this one.

He'll work with this moveset until he reaches 75%. At this point, they will stop using gusts and convert those attacks to Lightning attacks. The strategy remains largely the same, but the key difference here is that all the attacks now come with a lightning AOE after effect, which you will need to be mindful of. The best thing to do is watch the ground, and if you're standing in an affected area, dodge and roll out of there fast.

There aren't a lot of opportunities to get near them at this point in the fight as the lightning effects are unpredictable and prevent taking advantage of openings. The best openings tend to be after avoiding his double Lightning spear attacks, and when he fails to grab you with his bite attack.

Whittle away at him during this awkward stage, and at 40% health, he will enter his Frostbite phase, the final phase of the fight. The fight actually gets a lot easier from here as the attacks remain mostly the same in terms of their physical form, but upon impact on the ground, they now all leave icicles behind that inflict Frostbite. So you can't hang around for too long and may need to get away from him and play defensive at some point, but rolling into the attacks and landing hits becomes much safer and easier to pull off.

On his last 10% health, he'll alternate between his three different phases, and will also have access to a new whirlwind ranged attack which he spends an age winding up, so you'll have ample time to run away and dodge it. But just be wary of when he uses lightning attacks again, as these are the most likely to spoil the party in the closing moments. Get those final hits in and you'll have successfully put the big cat to sleep!

Rewards for Defeating Divine Lion Dancing Beast

If you manage to defeat this mandatory boss in Elden Ring, you will earn the following rewards:

Of all these rewards, as you would expect, the Remembrance items are the star of the show. You can use this to get the Enraged Divine Beast Talisman that raises the potency of storms. Alternatively, you can get the Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp , which will mimic the beast's icicle attack from their final phase.