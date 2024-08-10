Key Takeaways Remembrances in Elden Ring are essential for obtaining powerful weapons and spells, rewarding careful selection.

Remembrances are some of the most sought-after items in Elden Ring, and it’s easy to see why. Some of the most powerful weapons and spells in the game can only be obtained by trading Remembrances dropped by bosses with Enia, the Finger Reader at Roundtable Hold. Each Remembrance can be traded for one of two items, so it’s important to choose carefully. Remembrances can be duplicated to enable you to obtain both rewards, but you can only do so a handful of times per playthrough.

As with all things in Elden Ring, some Remembrance rewards are much better than others. You’ll notice this when it comes to weapons, in particular. With that in mind, we decided to put together a list ranking every Remembrance weapon in Elden Ring, including those added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Keep reading to find out which of these weapons are must-haves and which can be skipped.

27 Giant’s Red Braid

We think most people would probably agree that the Giant's Red Braid is the worst Remembrance weapon in Elden Ring. Whips, in general, are not very good weapons and this one is no exception. The unique skill is decent enough, but the damage output doesn’t justify using the Giant’s Red Braid over other weapons unless you’re going for a gimmicky build.

To make matters worse for the Giant’s Red Braid, the alternative reward you get for trading in the Remembrance of the Fire Giant is considerably better. Don’t get me wrong, Burn, O Flame! is definitely not the best Incantation in the game, but it’s worth picking up even if you don’t play a caster. The Incantation only requires 27 Faith points whereas the Whip requires 21. Not a massive difference in the grand scheme of things.

26 Winged Greathorn

The Winged Greathorn is another subpar Remembrance weapon that could have just as easily been a random trash mob drop. This weapon is pretty bad even compared to other weapons in its class, to the point where you’re much better off using a basic Greataxe instead. The unique skill can come in handy in very specific scenarios, but there are several other skills and spells that provide similar, if not better, debuffs.

This weapon’s only saving grace is that the alternative reward is arguably even worse. Ancestral Spirit's Horn was pretty bad even before the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, but now that we have the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman , it’s downright useless. In other words, you’ll probably end up picking the weapon even if you won’t use it just because the talisman is a waste of inventory space.

25 Bastard’s Stars

This one really stings. Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is one of the most memorable bosses in the base game and can be quite challenging to beat. Naturally, you would expect to receive an amazing reward when you eventually manage to pull it off. Instead, you get the Bastard's Stars , an underwhelming flail that does a poor job of mimicking one of Astel’s most iconic attacks with its unique skill. It doesn’t help that the weapon also has steep requirements.

Pretty much the only scenario where this weapon can come in handy is when you’re being invaded by other players. With good timing, the unique skill can stagger enemies and leave them vulnerable to follow-up attacks. That said, you could instead trade Astel’s Remembrance for the Ash of War: Waves of Darkness to gain access to a skill that’s even better at dealing with invaders.

24 Axe of Godrick

The Axe of Godrick is not a terrible weapon considering you can pick it as a reward for beating one of the first bosses in the game. Compared to the other Remembrance weapons we talked about so far, this one seems like an appropriate reward. Unfortunately, you probably won’t have enough Strength and/or Dexterity to use it right away if you’re making a B-line for Stormveil Castle as soon as you start the game, which sort of devalues the whole thing.

If you’re on NG+ and want to try something new, the Axe of Godrick is a decent weapon that can easily carry you through the early game. The unique skill can be somewhat difficult to land, but it’s certainly not impossible provided you have good timing. If you don’t, well, you can just repeatedly smash the trigger button and hope for the best. This skill has one of the largest areas of effect in the game, so you’re bound to hit your target at least once or twice before you get punished for it.

23 Axe of Godfrey

The Axe of Godfrey is a little better than the Axe of Godrick, but you’ll need to complete most of the base game to get your hands on this one. This is one of the shortest Colossal Weapons in the game, but it makes up for that with extremely high Physical damage and a reasonably powerful unique skill that buffs the player and allows them to perform a series of special follow-up attacks.

The alternative reward you can get by trading the Remembrance of Horah Loux is an Ash of War that’s not too dissimilar from the weapon art found on the Axe of Godfrey. Unless you want to give a specific weapon a ground slam attack, we would recommend sticking with the Axe of Godfrey since it’s overall a better reward. It’s not the best Remembrance weapon out there, but it has good damage and works really well with certain builds.

22 Marika’s Hammer

Speaking of late-game weapons, the next one on our list is Marika's Hammer . One might assume this weapon would be absolutely amazing seeing as how you can only obtain it by defeating the base game’s final boss. However, in the great words of Thanos, “reality is often disappointing.” Marika’s Hammer is an okay weapon, but it’s easy to see why most players expected something more interesting from Elden Ring’s final boss.

The main reason you’ll want to use this weapon over others is Gold Breaker, a unique skill that enables players to perform a lounging attack that inflicts AoE damage. The skill deals quite a lot of poise damage and the AoE is large enough to where you can use it to quickly take down groups of small enemies. Aside from that, though, it’s difficult to vouch for this weapon, especially when the alternative Remembrance reward is so much better.

21 Grafted Dragon

The Grafted Dragon is a fairly underrated weapon, partially because most players tend to stay away from Fist Weapons. Then, there’s also the fact that the Axe of Godrick seems like a better reward for trading in the Remembrance of the Grafted. But if you were to compare the two weapons, you’ll quickly come to realize that the Grafted Dragon is actually better in some ways, especially after the buffs implemented in the last few patches.

Unlike most of the other Fist Weapons in Elden Ring, the Grafted Dragon can easily compensate for its short range with a powerful unique skill that unleashes a rain of fire on command. The great thing about this skill is that it can be used from the offhand, meaning you can use the Grafted Dragon as a secondary weapon. The weapon works really well with melee builds that want to incorporate some ranged elemental damage to better deal with groups of clumped-up enemies.

20 Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)/Greatsword of Radahn (Light)

We’re talking about both of these at once because they’re essentially the same weapon. The only major difference you’ll notice between them is the unique skill, which is arguably better on the Lord version provided you manage to land the full combo. Aside from that, the weapons are virtually identical and very powerful, but there’s a big issue here in that they’re both just a reskinned version of the Starscourge Greatsword from the base game.

If the Starscourge Greatsword wasn’t in the game, these weapons would have been much higher up on this list. As it stands, though, there’s very little reason to use these when you can unlock an objectively superior version on your way to the Realm of Shadow. The only time when you could make an argument for using these is when you trade the Remembrance of the Starscourge for the Lion Greatbow instead of the Starscourge Greatsword. It’s possible to get both via duplication, but if that’s not an option for one reason or another, you might as well grab the Greatsword of Radahn (Lord) or Greatsword of Radahn (Light) .

19 Greatsword of Damnation

The Greatsword of Damnation is one of those weapons that could have been amazing, but instead ended up being just sort of okay. You can choose between this Greatsword and Midra's Flame of Frenzy after defeating Midra, the Lord of Frenzied Flame in the DLC. Most players would have justifiably expected the weapon to inflict Madness buildup either with its basic attacks or its unique skill. Instead, what we got is another somewhat generic Holy weapon.

The Greatsword of Damnation is by no means a bad weapon, but it is a disappointing one. The main reason why it’s so high up on this list is because of its infamous grab attack that can be used to punish other players in PvP. It’s not bad against a lot of NPCs in PvE either. This feels like one of those gimmicky weapon arts that will get nerfed sooner or later, so we wouldn’t get too attached to it if we were you. For now, though, the Greatsword of Damnation is still a pretty solid weapon.

18 Sword Lance

Next up we have the Sword Lance , a Heavy Thrusting Sword you get as a reward for defeating Commander Gaius. This is one of the better Heavy Thrusting Swords in the game in terms of raw damage and the Ash of War it comes equipped with isn’t too bad, either. Spinning Gravity Thrust doesn’t count as a unique skill, so you can remove it and add it to a better weapon if you wish.

The Ash of War alone is reason enough to choose the Sword Lance instead of the Blades of Stone Sorcery when trading in the Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider. Unless you’ve invested heavily into INT, you won’t be able to use Blades of Stone anyway. The Sword Lance is a strange weapon that can take some time to get used to due to the fact that it feels like a combination of a Heavy Thrusting Sword and a Lance. But once you get the hang of it, you won’t be disappointed by what the Sword Lance has to offer.

17 Poleblade of the Bud

The Poleblade of the Bud is one of the few weapons in the game that inflicts Scarlet Rot buildup with basic attacks. The amount of buildup isn’t massive, but you can stack it by using the unique skill. That’s assuming you actually manage to hit your intended target with the skill, which is harder than you may think. The fancy piroeutte performed by the character upon using the skill certainly looks pretty, but it’s not exactly effective in a game like Elden Ring where enemies are ridiculously good at dodging attacks.

Questionable skills aside, the Poleblade of the Bud is still a solid weapon with high Physical damage, good reach, and good Arcane scaling. The weapon also has the potential to inflict a lot of Poise damage, though, again, it depends on how good you are at landing the skill. This is one of only two Halberds that scales with Arcane and the only one that causes Scarlet Rot buildup, so it’s clearly a very specialized weapon for a specific type of build. If you’re not running a build that takes advantage of its unique features, you’re better off sticking with other weapons.

16 Gazing Finger

If you’re a fan of the Ringed Finger from the base game, you’ll be happy to know that Shadow of the Edtree also includes a finger-themed weapon. The Gazing Finger isn’t quite as hilarious as its counterpart, but it is arguably a superior weapon. This Colossal Weapon deals a significant amount of both Physical and Magical damage while being the lightest weapon in its class. As an added bonus, the Gazing Finger also deals Holy damage with its unique skill.

The Gazing Finger comes with many pros, but we have a hard time recommending it over some of the other weapons on this list due to its highly unusual requirements. You’ll need to invest a fair amount of points into three different stats in order to get the most out of this weapon, which is not ideal. If you’re already on NG+, that’s not a huge problem, however, you’ll probably struggle to make it work on a new playthrough.

Weapon Type Weapon Skill Weapon Source Boss Colossal Weapon Kowtower's Resentment Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers Metyr, Mother of Fingers

15 Lion Greatbow

If you’re looking to get your hands on a ranged Remembrance weapon, I’m afraid your choices are pretty limited. And by limited we mean you only have one option, and that’s the Lion Greatbow . That’s the bad news. The good news is that the Lion’s Greatbow is one of the best ranged weapons in Elden Ring and is the only one in its class that comes with a flashy unique skill. Igon's Greatbow also has a unique skill but, let’s face it, that one is just an upgraded version of the Through and Through Skill .

Among other things, the Lion Greatbow is the lightest Greatbow in the game and sports a hidden passive that boosts its damage by 20% when used in conjunction with Radahn's Spear . If your build revolves heavily around ranged damage, the Lion Greatbow works great as a primary or even a secondary weapon. That said, this is one of those scenarios where you’ll want to use the duplication feature because you definitely don’t want to miss out on the Starscourge Greatsword either.

14 Dragon King’s Cragblade

The Dragonlord Placidusax boss fight is one of the most epic ones in the entire game, DLC included. The weapon you get for beating him is equally epic, at least in terms of visuals. The Dragon King's Cragblade looks very impressive and makes you feel like some sort of mythological thunder god whenever you’re using the unique skill. Sure, the skill can be difficult to land, but who cares when it looks so badass?

Normally, the Dragon King’s Cragblade would have been higher up on this list, however, the weapon was recently hit by some nerfs that made it less viable than it used to be. It’s still a pretty good weapon, but it’s got some tough competition now from DLC Heavy Thrusting Swords like the Sword Lance and Queelign's Greatsword . Of course, there’s also the Bloody Helice , which continues to be the best weapon in its class.

13 Shadow Sunflower Blossom

The Shadow Sunflower Blossom looks like a meme weapon that wouldn’t be very effective in combat. After all, how good can a rotten sunflower be at dealing with all the monstrosities Elden Ring throws at you? Well, as it turns out, pretty damn good. In spite of what its appearance might suggest, this limp flower is a hefty Colossal Weapon that hits surprisingly hard and deals both Physical and Holy damage with every swing.

Holy weapons are typically looked down upon, and with good reason, but this one is a bit of an anomaly. With proper timing, the unique skill can easily stunlock most human-sized opponents, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attacks. If you manage to land the full combo, you’re almost guaranteed to break the stance of any opponent that doesn’t have high Poise. The Shadow Sunflower Blossom is somewhat of a one-trick pony that relies perhaps too much on its unique skill, so just keep that in mind if you’re planning to use this as your main weapon.

Weapon Type Weapon Skill Weapon Source Boss Colossal Weapon Shadow Sunflower Headbutt Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower Scadutree Avatar

12 Sacred Relic Sword

The Sacred Relic Sword is the alternative Remembrance weapon you can get by defeating the Elden Beast. In the vast majority of cases, we suggest picking this one over Marika’s Hammer. Even though it’s not one of the best Greatswords in Elden Ring, the Sacred Relic Sword scales well with Dexterity, has a higher Crit rating than most other weapons in its class, and is very good at dealing with groups of enemies thanks to its unique skill.

The main selling point of the Sacred Relic Sword is, of course, Wave of Gold. This skill is easily one of the best farming tools in the game and can help you get millions of Runes in just one or two hours. It’s probably not a stretch to say that the Sacred Relic Sword helped kill more Albinaurics in Mohgwyn Palace than all other Elden Ring weapons combined. Is it worth using the Sacred Relic Sword as your main weapon? Probably not. But is it worth investing time and energy in upgrading it solely for farming? Most definitely, yes.

11 Rellana’s Twin Blades

Rellana's Twin Blades are a pair of Light Greatswords added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This paired weapon shares quite a few similarities to the Sword of Night and Flame and should be right up your alley if you’re playing a jack-of-all-trades build. Generally speaking, it’s better to invest your points into only a couple of attributes, but this is one of those rare weapons that takes full advantage of crazy hybrid builds.

Is there a point in using Renalla’s Twin Blades if you’re already rocking the Sword of Night and Flame? Well, that depends. The Straight Sword has a better unique skill, however, the Light Greatswords are better at melee combat. Not only do they inflict more damage with basic attacks, they also have better reach and a more versatile moveset. Plus, they have lower requirements. In other words, one works better as an actual weapon while the other works better as a glorified Glintstone Staff.

Weapon Type Weapon Skill Weapon Source Boss Light Greatsword Moon-and-Fire Stance Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight Rellana Twin Moon Knight

10 Staff of the Great Beyond

Speaking of Glintstone Staves, next up we have the Staff of the Great Beyond , the alternative reward for trading in the Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers. This staff is designed for FTH/INT builds and comes with many of the same pros and cons found on the Prince of Death's Staff . This one has higher requirements and doesn’t come with a passive ability, but has much better scaling up to a certain level.

If you like the idea of running a FTH/INT build, you’ll want to stick with the Staff of the Great Beyond up until you have around 50 points invested into both stats. Past that, you’ll see better results with the Prince of Death Staff, regardless of whether you’re using Death Sorceries. In both cases, it’s advisable to distribute the points equally between the two stats.

Weapon Type Weapon Skill Weapon Source Boss Staff of the Great Beyond None Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers Metyr, Mother of Fingers

9 Morgott’s Cursed Sword

Morgott's Cursed Sword is a bit of an underrated Remembrance weapon that doesn’t see as much use as some of the more iconic armaments on this list. Part of the reason for that is probably because Morgott’s Cursed Sword looks like an inferior version of Rivers of Blood , at least at first glance. Upon closer inspection, however, it’s clear that Morgott’s Cursed Sword was designed with a different playstyle in mind and comes with some unique advantages over similar weapons.

Morgott’s Cursed Sword is the longest Curved Greatsword in the game and inflicts more Blood Loss buildup than other Arcane-scaling weapons. Moreover, the weapon's unique skill grants a ton of hyper armor while the explosions it generates can break the stance of unprepared opponents. Morgott’s Cursed Sword might not be as flashy as something like the Starscourge Greatsword or the Hand of Malenia, but you should definitely not sleep on this weapon because it’s very good.

8 Maliketh’s Black Blade

Maliketh's Black Blade is the second-best Remembrance Colossal Sword in the game, surpassed only by the Starscourge Greatsword. But, quite frankly, the two are so evenly matched that you could stick with Maliketh’s Black Blade without feeling like you’re missing out. That’s especially true if you’re someone who prefers STR/FTH builds over STR/INT ones.

We can’t talk about Maliketh’s Black Blade without at least mentioning Destined Death. In addition to reducing the enemy’s maximum HP, this unique skill heals your character and can help you snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in close battles. It’s also really annoying to deal with in PvP since the skill cannot be parried. The only downside of Destined Death is the high FP cost, but that’s not a huge issue if you’re good at managing your resources.