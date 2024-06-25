If you're a Souls Veteran, then you know that Knight bosses tend to be some of the toughest tests in any Souls game you happen to be slugging it out with. Whether it's the Crucible Knight, Fume Knight or Drakeblood Knights. The point is that there's no shortage of tough guys in suits of armor waiting to lay a smackdown on you. So you'll be undoubtedly over the moon to hear that Shadow of the Erdtree has introduced yet another in the form of Black Knight Edredd.

This Knight calls Fort Reprimand their home and provides a stiff test for any player who fancies taking a look around his castle. It's a tough fight due to the tight area you have to work within, not to mention their melee mastery, which is why I want to give you a quick guide on how to put them to the sword.

Where is Black Knight Edredd in Shadow of the Erdtree?

Black Knight Edredd, as mentioned, is found in the Fort of Remrimand. You can reach this area by following the path south of the Moorth Ruins, and when you pass along the Moorth Highway, South, you should see the fort clear as day. Black Knight Edredd is deep in the castle, so you have two points of entry.

You can walk through the front door, work your way through the courtyard, and take out the enemies as you go to the Site of Grace inside the castle. Or you can use a Torrent Jump near the Elder's Hovel to jump in from the back entrance to the Fort. Either way, you'll find him in a room right of the large enemy that can be seen from the Fort Reprimand Site of Grace.

How to Prepare For The Fight

The fight is one that mainly consists of avoiding a slew of melee-based attacks. So it can be beneficial to wear talismans like the Crimson Amber Medallion +3 and the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 Talisman. Other than this, there's no real need to alter your build too much for this fight.

This is mainly a classic humanoid boss that will go manno-a-manno with you with physical blows, so there's no real cheese and nowhere to hide. Also, you will not have access to summons in this fight, so you are on your own here.

How to Beat Black Knight Edredd

While this fight is tough, it's also a one-dimensional one, as the Black Knight only really has two different types of moves that they rely on. When you enter the fight, they will immediately open proceedings with their Crucible Wing attack, which sees them take to the air and hurtle toward you, spinning their double-sided blade wildly. All you need to do here is wait for them to approach and then dodge roll into the impact to avoid damage.

Then, from there, the Black Knight Edredd will switch to their physical melee moveset, which consists of a leaping attack where they will jump and stab you from above. And then you have their slash attacks, which usually follow a pattern of either a triple slash attack or a slash followed by a thrust/stab. These are tough to handle initially, but once you get your head around these moves, they will become your best opportunities to land attacks.

The key here is to try to land as many backstabs on Black Knight Edredd as you possibly can, as their health bar is stacked, so getting consistently behind them and landing big hits will help immensely. It's also best to charge a heavy attack right after they stand up from a backstab for maximum damage per critical.

This is generally how the battle will play out from start to end. The only variation from this will be when they perform their Crucible Wing attack again. When they complete this move, they will then immediately launch into a six-slash flurry of strikes and will hunt you down for a distance. This can be hard to dodge consistently, so if you have the room to step back and retreat, it's best to do this instead.

It's also worth noting that occasionally, they will follow up a Crucibe Wing attack with another one straight afterward, so be on your guard and don't assume that they will go back to their physical melee attacks straight away.

And another little side note. It's easy to get greedy and try to attack them when jumping and attacking to cancel their animation or any of their others, for that matter. Just so you know, this will not work and you will end up getting stabbed rather violently. Just a word to the wise. Just be patient, work your angles to get around them often and you'll come out on top.

Rewards For Beating Black Knight Edredd

When you beat Black Knight Edredd, you'll gain the following rewards for your efforts:

If you were a huge fan of how awesome the Crucible Wings attack looked when Black Knight Edredd performed it in this battle, then you'll be pleased to know that after this battle concludes, it's all yours. You'll be able to equip this with a polearm weapon as an Ash of War, and you'll also get 80,000 tasty little Runes for your trouble as well.