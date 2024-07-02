Elden Ring is a game that relies on the strength of its boss battles to punctuate the action, and while the exploration is great, it's these intense fights that keep us motivated to press onward through The Lands Between. There are obviously the standout bosses that offer the most cinematic flair and design brilliance, but there are also plenty of optional bosses hidden away in dungeons that provide some spectacular moments too.

The same can be said of Shadow of the Erdtree, as fights against the Blackgaol Knight, Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze, Ancient Dragon Man and many more offer lesser enemy fights that are memorable, to say the least. The Curseblade Labirith is another lesser boss to add to this list. But if you want to navigate Bonny Gaol successfully to get to them, you might need this guide.

Where is the Curseblade Labirith in Elden Ring?

Curseblade Labirith is located in a dungeon across the eastern bridge as you enter Bonny Village. From the Site of Grace in the Village, head into the main village area, take a right, and head over the bridge. On the other side, you'll need to deal with three Spider Scorpion enemies, and then up ahead on the right, you'll find an opening that will take you down into Bonny Gaol.

How to Get To Curseblade Labirith

Bonny Gaol can be a little tricky to navigate, considering that a large portion is made up of labyrinth-like cave systems. So we're going to help you through this area. Beginning at the Site of Grace, walk into the Gaol, and you'll need to fight your first Living Jar Abomination. Take it out and continue forward.

You'll see a corpse in the next room holding an item, but be wary of the two shadow enemies hidden behind the cages that will pounce on you. Dispatch them and collect the Bolt from the corpse. Then, head through the gate to the next room, kill a few more basic enemies, and jump through the trap door to the cave system below.

When you land, you'll want to do a 180 and head back the way you came. You'll fight a few small rats and a large rat along the way, so nothing too taxing, and you can collect a Smithing Stone 2 by doubling back slightly to find an item on a corpse nearby.

This will then bring you to a ladder, but know that when you climb to the top, you will be attacked by a Living Jar Abomination. So keep your guard up and take them down. Then you'll be free to collect a rare and desirable talisman, the Stalwart Horn Charm +2 .

After collecting this, head back to the trap door down to the caves and head forward when you drop down this time. This will lead you to an area with Blob enemies that will drop from the roof, which is your signal to turn around to your left and you'll see a new path behind you. You'll know you've taken the right path as you'll find a corpse holding Invigorating Cured Meat .

This will take you out of the caves and into an open area with several Living Jar Enemies. So be on your guard and take them out as you go. Then head forward and drop down to an area with Living Jar Abominations, which you'll need to deal with to push onward.

From here, you'll head through a gate leading to an area with a Living Jar elevator down to a bridge where you'll encounter two more Living Jar Abominations, followed by one more that will jump out on your right from a gateway just after the bridge. But provided you can survive these final hurdles, you'll find yourself at Curseblade Labirith's boss gate.

How to Beat Curseblade Labirith

Curseblade Labirith is a bit of a gimmicky boss, but equally, one that can catch you off guard if you underestimate them. The battle will begin with Curseblade Labirith killing the lights and shrouding the arena in darkness, which will mean you can't track or target them. The best thing to do here is to stand still and wait for them to make the first move.

They will eventually appear from the shadows and begin a flowing flurry of melee attacks. The best thing to do is watch the combo intently and try to dodge or roll back and away from every slash. But it's also best to remain as close as possible to the enemy, as when they make their final slash is the optimal time to land a heavy blow to try and stagger them.

Another move they have access to is a leg scissors move akin to Lucha Libre wrestlers, which will see them leap on your head and toss you across the room in a spinning motion. It's not a powerful attack, but it can throw you off your rhythm, so watch out for it.

Other than this, there isn't that much else to this fight. The key here is to allow them to perform their long-winded combos, tire themselves out and then seek to stagger them with heavy blows while they recover. Plus, if you are using a spirit ash here, if you double-team with them, you can effectively stun-lock this enemy, ending this fight in a flash. This enemy's health bar is pitiful when compared to other bosses in the DLC, so just don't get overwhelmed by their long combos and this one will be over before you know it.

Rewards for Defeating Curseblade Labirith

If you manage to defeat Curseblade Labirith, you will gain the following rewards for your efforts:

100,000 Runes

Curseblade Meera

The runes are nice, but the standout here is the new Spirit Ash that will allow you to summon a Curseblade minion of your own. Admittedly, this summon is only situationally helpful. Against enemies that can be staggered, they can be helpful due to their long combos, but due to their lack of defense and their one-note nature, it's unlikely that you'll use this summon all that often. But hey, it's another one to add to your collection.