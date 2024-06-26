As you work your way through the Shadow Realm in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you'll meet many tough Knight enemies that will test your mettle. You'll meet the Blackgaol Knight, Black Knight Edredd and many others on your journey, but we want to focus on another knight that you will find in the Fog Rift Catacombs: Death Knight.

Death Knight is an enemy that lives up to their name and will likely impale you more times than you would like before you manage to take them down, but hey, that's how it rolls in a Souls game like Elden Ring. In a bid to help you get through with as few deaths as possible, however, we intend to walk you through this fight and give Death Knight a taste of their own medicine.

Where Is Death Knight in Shadow of the Erdtree?

Death Knight is a boss that can be found in Fog Rift Catacombs, an area that can be accessed by following a path left of the Castle Front Site of Grace. On the map, this area is directly behind the Church of the Crusade.

This dungeon is an area where you will need to explore with caution and time your movement with precision, as there are several ceiling spike traps that will punish those who hesitate or linger in open areas for too long. It's a tricky area to explore, so if you are having trouble, be sure to check out our dedicated Fog Rift Catacombs walkthrough for assistance.

This boss also appears as a repeat boss battle in the Scorpion River Catacombs, but the fights are essentially the same, with the only difference being the fact that the other version has fewer ranged attacks and more lightning-based melee attacks, and the rewards gained for completing each fight differ as well.

How To Prepare For The Fight

Death Knight, as you would expect, is mainly a physical attacker but will often use Lightning attacks to add an extra layer of difficulty to the fight. So I would urge players to use the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 for physical damage negation, and then the Boltdrake Talisman +2 for Lightning damage negation. But otherwise, it's not all that necessary to change your usual setup for this fight.

You are allowed to use summons in this fight, and they absolutely trivialize it beyond belief. So, if you want a fair challenge and a memorable fight, go it alone. But if you simply want to walk away the victor, then I would suggest Mimic Tear Ashes

How To Beat Death Knight

Okay, so right from the beginning, the Death Knight will try to hit you as soon as you cross the threshold of their boss gate with a ranged lighting projectile attack. So when you enter, move left or right immediately to avoid getting sucker punched. It's at this point that you should summon your spirit ash if you are that way inclined.

After this early lightning attack, the Death Knight will likely work your way toward you and perform a spinning melee attack where he will strike three times. This is easily avoided by stepping backward as he goes and performing a backward dodge roll if needed. He will perform the lightning attack again throughout the fight, but will usually cast double the projectiles, so be ready to dodge twice when this occurs later on.

This will be his main plan of attack for the first while, but he will eventually pull out his dash attack, where he will crouch, let out a burst of white light, and will pounce to grab you. You'll want to time your dodge and roll into the impact, but if they grab you, they will take you to the ground and slam on top of you with an inescapable animation, so try not to get caught up in that. It's usually not fatal, but it hits hard.

He also has access to a Lightning Dash attack, which will see him charge with lightning and then surge forward, vanishing for a split second, before appearing before you. This can deal damage and they will likely follow this immediately with a melee combo, so try to anticipate this and roll to the side as they approach.

Lastly, and I must note, I didn't witness this once in the two attempts I had at this boss. He has access to an AOE lightning attack, where he will stoop down and charge the field with lightning. It's best to back off completely at this point and get out of the affected area if possible. This happens in two surges, so if you can't get out in time, try to dodge roll as each wave pulses.

The key to this fight is breaking the Knight's stance with heavy attacks when possible, with the best opening usually after they perform a melee combo. Then, if you can also work your angles to get in behind them and land a few backstabs, the fight will be over before you know it. Also, because of their slow movement and easily avoidable ranged attacks, if you have access to arcana attacks and ranged Ashes of War, this can help deal with them from a safe distance. Just hold your nerve, and you'll bring death upon Death Knight himself.

Rewards For Beating Death Knight

This will vary depending on the iteration of Death Knight that you face within the game. If you defeat the Fog Rift Catacombs version, these are the rewards you will receive:

Then, if you defeat the slightly different version of this boss at the Scorpion River Catacombs, you'll receive these rewards:

As far as the rewards go, the two weapons you receive are average at best. But the talismans you receive are heightened versions of talismans that you will likely have equipped for large portions of the game so far. So having an even bigger potential FP or HP pool to work with is a welcome reward indeed.