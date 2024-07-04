There are some DLC bosses within Elden Ring that have already cemented themselves as all-time greats with the Souls community. Bosses like Messmer, Rellana, Midra, and Radahn, Consort of Miquella are the best examples of this. But just because they are the standout fights of this DLC doesn't mean we can't heap praise on the optional lesser bosses.

These bosses are great little distractions and often provide unique gimmicks and challenges that make seeking them out a worthwhile endeavor. Demi-God Queen Marigga is a prime example of this, and if you want to know where she is, and how to take her down, then you're in the right place.

Where is Demi-God Queen Marigga in Shadow of the Erdtree?

Demi-God Queen Marigga is a lesser boss who calls the Cerulean Coast her home. She's located on a beach nearest to the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace. Head along the stream and along a pathway through the cliffs. You'll emerge at a beach with a shipwreck and several mob enemies dotted around. The big one is Queen Marigga.

How to Prepare For The Fight

Queen Marigga isn't a particularly hard fight, and it isn't one that requires a lot of preparation either. What the player can do is equip the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 to negate physical damage, the Spelldrake Talisman +2 to negate magic damage, and you can also equip an Ash of War that provides an AOE attack to make it easier to deal with the weaker enemies that can potentially swarm you throughout this fight, a good example of this is the ability that belongs to Marika's Hammer , but there are loads of options available.

You'll also be allowed to use a Spirit Ash throughout this fight, and we urge you to do so, mainly because this will draw the attention of the lesser enemies and allow you to focus on Queen Marigga. Mimic Tear Ashes , Lhutel the Headless Ashes , or Black Knife Tiche Ashes would be the obvious choices here.

How To Beat Demi-God Queen Marigga

As mentioned, this is one of the easier and least nuanced fights you will encounter within the Elden Ring DLC, and much of the difficulty actually comes from the crowd control you need to do as the fight rages on. The best way to deal with this immediately is to summon your Spirit Ash early and have them deal with the lesser enemies instead. The odd one may still target you, so keep an eye on things around you and take them out if they do get too close.

As for fighting Marigga when the little guys dotted around are taken care of, it's simple. They have two attack types. One is their magic projectile attack, where they will cast an attack aimed at your location. It doesn't track your movement so running or dodging either side works just fine.

Then, secondly, they have a Staff Attack, where they face the player head-on and stab them with the tip of their Stave. This is easily avoided with a well-timed dodge roll to either side of the boss, and usually gives you a good opportunity to get behind them and land a heavy attack.

The key to this fight is staying up close and on the offensive and getting behind them to land heavy attacks. You may stagger them, but honestly, you'll probably take out their entire HP bar before you get the chance. Just make sure you deal with all her little minions so you aren't stun-locked and overwhelmed by them and this battle is a piece of cake.

Rewards For Defeating Demi-God Queen Marigga

Despite this battle being one of the easiest Shadow of the Erdtree bosses by some distance, the rewards are actually pretty good. If you beat Demi-God Queen Marigga, you'll gain the following rewards for your efforts:

The runes are always welcome, but the reason you'll want to seek out this fight is for the Star-Lined Sword , a Katana weapon that deals equal physical and magic damage, as well as blood loss. Not to mention, has a remarkable ability in the form of Onze's Line of Stars.

It's a great option for Katana users and those who prefer Dexterity builds. It's worth mentioning, though, that this weapon cannot be infused, which is a bit of a drawback. But all in all, it's a weapon well worth adding to your collection and an item you can get rather early in the DLC campaign.