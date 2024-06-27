Elden Ring's base game was jam-packed with memorable boss battles, to the point that even years on, you might not have encountered every single one. I think many, however, would agree that the Remembrance bosses serve as the most memorable, challenging and iconic within the game. This trend continues into the DLC expansion, as Shadow of the Erdtree presents players with a new wave of Remembrance bosses that arguably top the base game roster for cinematic flair and quality.

These are scattered all over the Shadow Realm, but if you find yourself in the DLC's obligatory stealth-based area, the Abyssal Woods, you may eventually come across Midra's Manse, a legacy dungeon that houses the maddest boss of the bunch, Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame. This boss is a handful, but hopefully, with the aid of this guide, you can slay them and end the madness once and for all.

Where to Find Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame in Shadow of the Erdtree

As mentioned, Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame is a boss found in the Abyssal Woods. This area is only accessible to players who have made their way through the Darklight Catacombs and beaten Jori, Elder Inquisitor. This can be a tough fight, so be sure to check out our guide on how to get through them in one piece.

After this, you'll have to make it through an area where you have no access to Torrent and must rely on stealth to survive. You'll find Midra's Manse in the southwest region of the Abyssal Woods, closest to the Finger Ruins of Rhia Site of Grace. Then, once there, you will need to navigate the Manse, which will see you locate secret passageways and fight deadly foes who cause madness build-up.

How to Reach Midras Manse In Shadow of the Erdtree

Usually, we would trust readers to make their way to each fight without too much additional guidance, but in the case of Midra, we feel it's necessary to explain how the Abyssal Woods work. You see, in this area you will not have access to Torrent, and will be funneled through several areas that have Madness Watcher enemies that are impossible to kill unless you are very skilled at parrying, and even then, their madness build-up is insane. So some helpful tips, at the very least, wouldn't go amiss.

Firstly, the key to success here is to time your movements in this area and stay out of their line of sight. When an opening presents itself, you'll want to move from one patch of grass to the next, making distance between you and this terrifying creature until you're in the clear.

One thing you should note is that the orange flowers in the grass act as sensors for this beast. If you touch one, it'll be on you in a flash, so be sure to plan your route to avoid these plants as you go.

For just a little more insurance, we suggest that you equip the Creeper Vial talisman. This completely silences all your movements, meaning that you can move at full speed without raising any suspicion. Just be patient, pick your moments carefully, and you'll make it through this annoying area in no time.

How To Prepare For Midra

Okay, enough of that stealth nonsense, this is a Souls game! To prepare for this fight against Midra, the player will need to equip the Flamedrake Talisman +3 as this boss relies mainly on fire-based attacks, and strong, hard-to-avoid ones at that, so it's always good to have some added defenses when he catches you off guard. Plus, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1 is ideal as this will lower your Madness Buildup throughout this fight.

Then, as for your weapon and loadout, we won't suggest completely pivoting to a bleed build for this fight as that's a little unrealistic, but considering this boss is very susceptible to bleed damage, if you run one, you'll have a much easier time. The middle ground here would be to change your Ash of War to deal bleed damage.

Then, finally, there's the summon you should use, as these are allowed for this fight. We would suggest Mimic Tear Ashes , because there will never be a scenario where a second version of your character is a bad choice. But spirits like Omenkiller Rollo Ashes Bloodhound Knight Floh Ashes or Lhutel the Headless Ashes also work great here, too.

How to Beat Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame

If you've fought any bosses in this DLC, you'll know now that summoning your spirit ash immediately essentially means instant death. So instead, as you go through the gate, prepare for their initial attack, which is their flame wave attack which launches a spew of flames in your direction and can be dodged with a timed dodge roll left or right. This will usually happen two or three times unless you engage him at close quarters, so be prepared to roll again.

They will then start using moves from their melee moveset. They have quite a few to look out for. There is the spinning dash slash, where they levitate and roll in a tight spiral as they dash towards you. There's a double fist-pound attack. There's a triple slash attack with a charged madness burst after the third strike, and there's a double pierce attack. All of these hit like a ton of bricks, but the good news is that they are all relatively slow and labored, so you should be able to read them and get out of the way without too much trouble.

The only one you need to be especially wary of is their leaping attack. If you aren't able to get out from under them, they will trap you in an inescapable animation, impale you with their spear and inflict huge madness burst damage. If you have even two-thirds of health, this could prove fatal, so steer clear of it.

There's one attack, however, that's much more dangerous than the rest throughout this section, which is Midra's powerful AOE fireball explosion. This is telegraphed when Midra levitates from the ground and his head glows bright. This then sees Midra float toward you like the sun crashing into the earth, and this creates a massive explosion.

You might be tempted to dodge roll here, but the best course of action here is actually to jump on impact to avoid the attack. If you don't though, kiss goodbye to about 75% of your health. Thankfully though, this attack only happens when you stagger the enemy, so you'll know when it's coming and be able to get some distance to potentially avoid it that way as well.

This assortment of melee combos will continue until you get them to below 50% health. At which point they will become more aggressive and will start this new aggressive approach with a new flame-based move where they will their sword will ignite and they'll swing five times at the player, with each swing causing a delayed explosion. They can also do a similar attack that sees them slam the ground and send a wave of fire directly at you, so keep an eye out for that one as well.

They will occasionally charge their glowing head and shoot a beam of fire directly in your direction. This can be easily avoided with a dodge roll, but if you miss the cue, this will almost always fill your Madness bar, so be wary of that.

These are the attacks that Midra is working with and pretty much all the flame attacks deal a considerable amount of madness build-up. So the key to winning this fight is by avoiding this buildup by dodging their flame attack at all times, and when they switch to their move-labored and slow melee combos, this is when you can dodge, parry or get in behind them to chip away at their HP.

Rewards for Defeating Midra

If you manage to defeat Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame, you will receive the following rewards:

410,000 Runes

Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame

You'll get a bunch of runes that will pretty much guarantee even the most buffed-out Elden Ring player a level-up, and you'll also be able to choose between two powerful remembrance weapons back at the Roundtable Hold . You can choose either the Midra's Flame of Frenzy incantation, which mirrors their flame strands attack in the battle just fought. Or you will be able to choose the Greatsword of Damnation , a holy damage-focused Greatsword.

While you would think that this Greatsword would be the obvious pick, it's actually a pretty run-of-the-mill sword with average scaling and no effects like madness build-up or flame bursts to make it a worthwhile option. So if you are an arcane user, we would suggest choosing the incantation, and even if you're not, you might want to respec later. Having this will be better than having a disappointing sword that looks cool but underwhelms in battle.