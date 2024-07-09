Elden Ring's new DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree is jam-packed with bosses that will serve as some of the most challenging encounters within the entire game, and we would argue that aside from maybe Romina, not one single major boss could be considered easy. When you compare all of them to the boss that awaits you within Enir Llim, however, you realize that everything was preparing you for the boss that truly pushes Souls difficulty to the limit, offering one of the hardest fights in Souls history.

Radahn, Consort of Miquella, is a relentless, powerful and aggressive boss that acts as the crescendo before the curtains close on the DLC campaign, and let me tell you, it's one that will knock you on your butt countless times if you aren't prepared. So, in a bid to get you ready for the sternest Souls test you'll have faced, perhaps ever, we have prepared this handy guide on how to take down Radahn, Consort of Miquella.

Where is Radahn, Consort of Miquella in Shadow of the Erdtree?

Radahn, Consort of Miquella is a boss that is located at the Divine Gate in Enir Llim. This is the final legacy dungeon of the game and there are some prerequisites that need to be met to reach this area. Players will need to do the following:

Defeat Messmer The Impaler to retrieve Messmer's Kindling

Defeat Romina, Saint of the Bud and burn the Sealing Tree

Defeat Leda and Friends on your way to the Divine Gate

Provided you do all these things, you will be able to access and work your way through Enir Llim. Be sure to take a deep breath and prepare yourself, because this is a final fight to remember.

How to Prepare For Radahn Consort of Miquella

Okay, so I'm going to be a little self-indulgent in how I approach preparation for this fight because, quite frankly, it's the only way I can truly showcase how difficult it is to prepare for Radahn. The simple fact of the matter is that, in most cases, unless you are an incredibly talented player, or happen to be running a build that works well against Radahn, chances are that you will need to respec to win this fight.

First, I'll give you a general overview. Regarding what works against Radahn, the only real options here are Hemorrhage and Holy builds. He has resistance against everything else, and quite frankly, he has too big of a health pool and too many powerful moves for you not to lean into his weaknesses. Oh and he also develops a resistance to Holy in the second phase, so really, the only good option is a bleed build.

He inflicts various types of damage, such as Hemorrhage, Fire, Magic, Pierce and standard physical damage, so there just aren't enough Talismans to cover all bases, but the Stalwart Horn Charm +2 , Flamedrake Talisman +3 , Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 , and Spelldrake Talisman +3 are good defensive options.

Then we should also mention that it takes three successful parties to stagger Radahn, and it's unlikely that you will break his stance throughout this fight. So this is a war of attrition rather than a fight where you can deal massive damage.

Also, it's worth mentioning that while you can summon both Thiollier and Ansbach for this fight, it's better to avoid doing this. They are somewhat helpful, but they increase Radahn's health pool by a ludicrous amount, which is the last thing you need. Your spirit ash is fine to use, though; this doesn't add to his health pool.

At this point, I would usually give a general idea of what to go for as a build, but Radahn requires much more thoughtful preparation, so instead, I'm going to list the exact build that I used to take down the big guy, and if you like it, then feel free to take it and use it as your own. It goes as follows:

This build is effectively a glass cannon build which makes you hit like a truck, but also makes you rather vulnerable as well. The key here is to get through Radahn's first phase in record time, which will require you to pretty much master this phase completely, but the good news is that this is very doable.

If done correctly, this will give you lots of healing items, a Spirit Ash that is still alive to draw aggro, and you'll be able to go all guns blazing in this second phase to try and end the fight fast with bleed build-up and powerful two-handed heavy attacks.

You'll still need to be an ace at dodging Radahn's attacks, as one hit can spell the end with this build, but I've found that the quicker you can end this fight, the better, as the longer that second phase goes on, the less likely you are of walking out of there alive. Feel free to experiment here, but the key thing to take away is that you will need to run a bleed build to win here.

How to Beat Radahn Consort of Miquella

Okay, so let's break down the fight itself. This fight will begin with Radahn using a charging gravity attack to close the gap quickly and hit you the moment you enter the arena. So you'll need to dodge this attack and then run to the other side of the arena to create an opportunity to summon your spirit ashes.

At this point, he will most likely chase you down and perform his five-hit melee combo, which is three slashes, a downward slash, and an AOE ground pulse. The best way to avoid this is by rolling back and staying on the back foot here.

He may follow this up with his Gravity Pull attack, where he will pull you across the arena to his position, which will briefly stagger you, and he will then perform an X-Slash attack that causes a wave of rock crystals to appear from below. These come in waves, so the way to avoid this is by waiting for the moment you are no longer staggered and then rolling backward to the time of these rock crystals protruding from the ground. This will take a bit of practice to get right.

You'll also likely see Radahn's Gravity Meteor Shower attack as well. This is an attack where they dig their blades into the dirt, and leap into the air, which counts as an attack, so stand clear. And then he will levitate in the air and send a barrage of Meteors your way. The best way to avoid this is by running either left or right and doing a double roll right at the point of impact.

Lastly, for the standout attacks of the first phase, he will use a leaping attack. This will strike once, but don't be fooled, as this pregnant pause will make you commit to an attack animation. Then if you do, Radahn will leap into the air again and slam down on top of you when you are vulnerable. This is a sneaky one, so try to memorize it so you aren't fooled.

After you get Radahn down to about 60% health, he will then enlist the help of Kindly Miquella, who will give him access to a whole laundry list of powerful holy powers that are sure to make you pull your hair out. This phase will begin with a holy burst attack covering the vast majority of the arena. You'll want to sprint right as fast as you can until the blast takes place, and then angle your run afterward to avoid the holy pillar aftershocks while closing the distance on Radahn.

As for his melee attacks, they largely remain consistent with what you faced in the first phase, but with two additional factors. Every melee combo now concludes with a small AOE Holy Burst attack, which makes the window of opportunity a little tighter, and they will also use ghostly apparitions of themselves to appear before you in an attempt to make you react, only to appear in their true form and hit you mid-animation. It's all about precise movement, timing and analyzing their form to decipher when they are actually attacking you or faking you out.

Aside from this relentless barrage of holy melee attacks, they will also use an attack at around 10/15% health left, where they shoot up into the air like Superman and then crash down to earth, causing two huge holy blasts that encompass the whole arena. The only way to avoid this is to dodge roll in time with the blasts. The first one is telegraphed with a shimmer of light in the sky about one second before the first impact, and then the second blast occurs about a second after the first.

Lastly, we should warn you about their grab attack, which is telegraphed by them glowing and emanating powdery gold. When they do this, they will lunge at you, and if they manage to grab you, the first grab will not damage you but will essentially mark you for death. This means if you happen to get caught by this attack a second time, you'll die instantly no matter how much health you have, so just don't get caught by this one twice, or it's curtains.

The key to this fight is to ace the opening phase. Which means learning how to get through it with minimal damage as quickly as possible. This is doable as the first phase is hard but fair. This will set you up best for the second phase that simply just isn't fair at all, and you'll want to constantly roll backward, pick your moments carefully, pray for your Spirit Ash to be alive long enough to distract them, and if all goes well, you may just take him down and end this nightmare for good.

Rewards For Defeating Radahn Consort of Miquella

If you manage to defeat Radahn, Consort of Miquella, then you will earn the following rewards for your efforts:

500,000 Runes

Remembrance of a God and a Lord

At this point, you'll probably have no use for Runes as this marks the end of the DLC, but if you plan to go for an NG+ run, then these runes will come in handy and net you a few level boosts for sure. But the real reason to endure this fight and come out on top are the remembrance items on offer.

With the Remembrance of a God and a Lord, you'll have the choice of unlocking either the Greatsword of Radahn (Light) and the Greatsword of Radahn (Lord) , or you can obtain the Light of Miquella incantation, which mimics the attack of Radahn during the fight just won where he uses a pillar of light to deal huge holy damage.

If you're running a holy build, then the Light of Miquella Incantation is a must-have for farming due to its far range and wide AOE, but generally speaking, it's not all that viable because of the very high FP costs per use. So we would suggest you go with the Radahn Greatsword Light and Lord.

These Greatswords have excellent physical and magical damage, have two very useful Ashes of War in the form of Promised Consort and Lightspeed Slash, and do more damage with jump attacks if that's your thing. Again, chances are you might never use them as this marks the end of the DLC, but if you're planning an NG+ run, these are incredible weapons for dual-wielding.