We can all tell ourselves that the reason why we fight all of these grotesque and gargantuan bosses in games like Elden Ring is for the thrill of the fight and the delight of victory. But deep down, we know that it's for the spoils that come at the end of each fight. While many will agree that the Remembrance bosses tend to provide the best rewards within the game, some lesser bosses have excellent drops, and Rakshasa is one of them.

Rakshasa Set is a wonderful one to get your hands on, especially if you happen to run a Dex/bleed build, but to get it, you'll need to take it from Rakshasa themselves. This boss resides in one of the Nameless Masouleoms, specifically in the Recluses River, and will put up quite a fight to keep you from stealing their armor. But we know how much you want it, so let us show you how to claim it yourself.

Where is Rakshasa in Shadow of the Erdtree

As mentioned, Rakshasa is located in the Eastern Nameless Masouleom. This is located under the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace. However, if you want to be able to access the Eastern Nameless Masouleom, you will want to begin from the Recluse's River Downstream Site of Grace.

From here, head north and then right, following the path around to the second bridge, and just below this bridge you will find the Eastern Nameless Masouleom.

How to Prepare For Rakshasa

Rakshasa is a relatively straightforward but strong humanoid enemy. You won't need to change or alter your build too much here, but that doesn't mean there aren't some helpful things you can do to make the fight easier. Firstly, I would suggest that you use the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 as all of Rakshasa's attacks are physical. Then we would also consider the Stalwart Horn Charm +2 , or carrying some Stanching Boluses , as their strikes also cause Hemorrhage build-up.

Then, as for your build, we would suggest that you go for a weapon with an Ash of War that allows you to close the gap from a distance and rush the enemy, as this can make this awkward dance before you choose to strike a lot easier to choreograph. A good example of this is the White Light Charge, which is the signature Ash of War for the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword .

Then, where summons are concerned, you won't have access to any during this fight, meaning you'll need to take on Rakshasa one-on-one. So, if you need additional defense, the Crimson Amber Medallion +3 , the Verdigris Discus , or a Golden Vow Spell are good options.

How To Beat Rakshasa in Shadow of the Erdtree

Rakshasa will begin the fight by rushing over to you and using their Weed Cutter attack, which is two sweeping slashes at the player with a wide range. It's best to play defensive here and be on the back foot as this animation plays out. It's also worth noting that unless interrupted, they tend to perform this attack three times in a row, so don't rush in blindly after the first attack.

They also have access to a stab attack that is mainly performed as a counter after you land a successful hit, so after you land 1-2 hits, don't go seeking a third, as this will usually lead to you getting stabbed and potentially vulnerable to their Weed Cutter attack.

As is usually the case with humanoid enemies, this boss will have access to a healing item and will use this when they are on approximately 50% health, so if you notice them gearing up to use this, try to rush in and stop the animation to make the fight a little shorter.

Rakshasa also has access to a leaping overhead slash attack, which is also used as a counterattack after several successful blows on your end. This has quite a decent range, so it's usually best to try and dodge roll either side of this one rather than step backward.

These are the attacks that Rakshasa will use throughout the entire fight, so provided you know when to bide your time and when to strike, you should gradually whittle down their health with minimal fuss. The key here is to not get greedy, land heavy blows when they are recovering or in mid-swing to stagger, and if you happen to be on the verge of triggering blood loss, simply play more defensive or use Stanching Boluses to ensure you don't get humbled.

Rewards For Defeating Rakshasa

If you manage to defeat Rakshasa, the player will earn the following rewards for their efforts:

As far as rewards go, you couldn't ask for more from this DLC boss. If you win this fight, you get your hands on one of the most unique armor sets in the game. Rakshasa Set is essentially the glass cannon armor set that increases the damage you take and the damage you deal. Essentially, trading in your elemental resistances for more damage overall. This makes this a brilliant armor set for expert dodgers and Dexterity builds.

Plus, you'll also get your hands on a weapon that blends seamlessly with this set, Rakshasa's Great Katana. It's a weapon that scales into Dexterity and Strength, offering a blood loss passive effect and a great Ash of War called Weed Cutter that mimics Rakshasa's long sweeping attacks from the fight just won. So, if you want a new weapon for your bleed build, or a whole new build that makes you a high-risk, high-reward glass cannon, these rewards are well worth seeking out.