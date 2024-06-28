As you make your way through the early stages of Shadow of the Erdtree, you are gradually nudged in the direction of Divine Beast Dancing Lion , the boss that guards the gates to Enir Llim, the DLC's final area. After defeating them, however, you'll find that the gates are blocked by the branches of the Sealing Tree, and the only way to access this tree will be by finding a way to the upper areas of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh.

Getting there is one thing, but you will also have to deal with the Remembrance boss that blocks your path, Romina, Saint of the Bud. Romina is a terrifying half-millipede, half-scorpion abomination, and serves as a fitting test for those who want to take on the perils of Enir Llim. But let's take this one step at a time. Before we even think about Radahn, Consort of Miquella, let's take down this big ol' bug together!

Where is Romina, Saint of the Bud In Shadow of the Erdtree?

Romina, Saint of the Bud, can be found in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, specifically at the Church of the Bud. This is in the western-most region of this area of the map and can be accessed by navigating a series of cave systems with Spider Scorpion enemies and various other tough enemy types.

Not to mention, there are various areas that will cause a buildup of Scarlet Rot. A little tip, if you want to get through here with the least frustration possible, sprint through on Torrent until the game considers the area a Legacy Dungeon, which is around the time that Hornsent will invade.

How to Prepare For The Fight

As you would expect from the environment leading up to the fight with Romina, this boss relies heavily on Scarlet Rot build-up. So, firstly, ensure that you have a strategy to keep this in check. Good options include bringing a reserve of Preserving Boluses , using the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation or equipping a Clarifying Horn Charm +1 to boost Immunity.

Secondly, I would consider switching your Ash of War, if possible, to either Hemorrhage or Frostbite damage, as this will deal huge damage against this particular boss. Note that they are strong against flame and standard physical attacks and completely immune to Scarlet Rot, so if you run any of these builds, you will need to pivot if you want to avoid having a harder time than you need to.

Then lastly, you won't have any unique summons to call upon here, but you will be able to use a spirit ash, and unsurprisingly, the Mimic Tear Ashes is the best one for the job, as usual.

How to Beat Romina Saint of the Bud

In a rare moment of mercy from this DLC thus far, this boss allows you ample time to summon your Spirit Ash as they approach, so do this as soon as you come in the door. They will likely use a double slash attack as their opening gambit, which is easily avoided with two successive dodge rolls.

The other melee attacks they will call upon during the first half of the fight include a leaping slam and spin attack, which is best avoided by running or rolling away from the drop zone. A double slash and slide attack that again, is easily avoided with successive dodge rolls. And they may also use a triple tail attack where they spin and alternate strikes with their two appendages. Which can be dealt with safest by blocking the first two attacks, and dodging the last one, as the attack is three strikes in quick succession.

All of these attacks are very easily avoided once you have the timing down, and after each strike you will likely be able to tuck in to the bosses side and get a charged attack off. Plus, if you are good at parrying this boss only requires one successful parry to break stance, this is a viable strategy. The only additional consideration is when they take snapshots with either tail/appendage, so don't get too transfixed on the bosses middle section.

After you lower this boss to 50% health they will use their Scarlet Rot Butterfly attack, which covers a large AOE with scarlet rot butterflies that will cause damage and Scarlet Rot build up. This happens in the immediate AOE, and will also occur when the Butterflies around the area explode slightly afterwards. Best thing to do is run when they grow rings and rise into the air and roll to avoid any butterflies outside the AOE if you happen to be too close.

This will begin their second phase with a handful of new attacks. They will usually begin by using a flying triple slash attack which will swipe through you twice, before concluding with a spinning attack where they land on the ground again, and leave a flurry of exploding Scarlet butterflies in their wake. This attack hits hard but is extremely telegraphed and slow, so you'll be able to dodge roll through each potential impact. The only thing you need to watch out for is the trail of butterflies that will explode afterwards.

Other than this new attack, everything pretty much remains as it was in the first phase. So the new to this fight is ideally breaking stance as much as possible, avoiding Scarlet Rot build-up, and getting charged attacks in at the end of their labored heavy attack combos. Plus, try to think of their two tails as a set of arms and remember that there appendages can launch attacks simultaneously, so try to keep your camera on all parts of their body to ensure you can react to incoming attacks.

Also, this fight becomes so much easier when you run a Frost build as this foe is not only weak to this effect, but this also slows their already labored attacks down, giving you loads of time to counter after each of their combos. So play aggressively in this fight, pop Preventing Boluses to accommodate this aggressive strategy and you'll clean up here.

Rewards For Defeating Romina, Saint of the Bud

If you manage to defeat Romina, Saint of the Bud, you'll be granting the following rewards for your efforts:

280,000 Runes

Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud

You'll have a choice of two pretty neat Remembrance items upon defeating this big bug boss. You'll have a choice between the Rotten Butterflies Incantation that mimics the Scarlet Rot AOE attack that Romina uses in the battle just fought. Or you can claim the Poleblade of the Bud , which, for our money, is the obvious choice.

This polearm is a brilliant weapon that causes Scarlett Rot build-up, scales mainly into Dexterity and Arcane, and has an unbelievable skill called Romina's Purification which is a powerful Scarlet Rot Slash attack that is similar to the leaping slash attacks Romina uses in her fight. It gives visions of Marluxia from Kingdom Hearts with a flower power sort of vibe, and we can all get behind that.