There are a lot of places in Elden Ring where blood is spilled. Sometimes, it's the boss you're fighting; sometimes, it's your own; sometimes, it's just part of the decor. It's a theme that has been carried into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, with some locations where blood loss is pretty much inevitable, and the Rivermouth Cave is a prime example of this.

In this cave, you'll navigate down to its lowest point, where you'll find a giant pool with a seemingly endless supply of Bloodfiend enemies, along with the Chief Bloodfiend themselves. This area can be tough to navigate, but with our help, you can walk out of there with all eight pints of the red stuff still pumping through you.

Where is the Chief Bloodfiend in Shadow of the Erdtree?

The Chief Bloodfiend calls the Rivermouth Cave their home. This area is accessible by heading to the Temple Town Ruins in the Ruah Base and then navigating down the Gravestone platforms along the cliffside. Or, failing that, you can head upstream via the Ellac Cave.

To reach the Chief Bloodfiend, you'll want to head through the cave, defeating the Wolves dotted around the initial areas. Then climb up a pile of rubble, and jump on a brittle cave floor up ahead, which will see you plummet into an area with a pool of blood, and a series of lesser Bloodfiends.

There are thirteen big guys in this pool of blood, and it's very easy to build up Hemorrhage status, so do your best to aggro them up the little hill you enter from, and this will allow you to deal with them one by one. Then, you can head safely to the other side of the room, where you will find the entrance to the fight with the Chief Bloodfiend.

How to Prepare For The Chief Bloodfiend

The Chief Bloodfiend is just a bigger, tougher version of the swarm of enemies you would have fought in the room just before. They hit quite hard, but their melee combos are slow and cumbersome. But to be extra careful, I suggest equipping the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 for physical protection, and then for potential blood loss, I would suggest having the Stalwart Horn Charm +2 equipped, or alternatively, having some Stanching Boluses on hand to lower your Hemorrhage status.

You won't need to change your build here because the boss is straightforward, aside from the blood loss they cause. So just go with what you run normally, unless that happens to be bleed. But do have a Spirit Ash on hand to make the fight a little easier. The Mimic Tear Ashes , Lhutel the Headless Ashes , or Black Knife Tiche Ashes work well here.

How To Beat The Chief Bloodfiend

You'll have plenty of time to summon from the moment you come through the door, so do this immediately and then prepare for the Chief Bloodfiend's first attack. They will do a leaping club attack which can be avoided by dodge rolling into the impact. They may follow this up with a triple swing attack, so it's best to try and get out of the area near the door fast to avoid being stun-locked in an awkward area.

Other attacks you need to be aware of are the triple stomp attack, which is easily avoided by rolling away from the Bloodfiend, and their jump attack, which, again, can be dodged by rolling at the point of impact to make the most of those sweet I-Frames.

These are the only attacks you'll need to worry about from this guy, which makes this one of the more straightforward and one-note DLC fights on offer. The key here is to get behind them when they are performing their cumbersome melee attacks and land heavy attacks to break their stance. Plus, it's imperative that you don't get pressed into a corner because their attacks have good range and hit hard, so stay in the middle of the room if possible.

Rewards for Defeating The Chief Bloodfiend

If you manage to beat the Chief Bloodfiend, you will earn the following rewards for your efforts:

This fight gives you access to another Spirit Ash. You'll have seen the enemy that inspired this one in the room before you entered the boss arena. This enemy type casts Blood Hexes that will build up blood loss status on enemies and also has access to some powerful melee attacks at close quarters.

This is a good situational Spirit Ash to run for those who run bleed builds, and will give the likes of the Fanged Imp Ashes and Omenkiller Rollo Ashes a run for their money.