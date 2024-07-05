What you will have learned from playing Elden Ring's base game is that FromSoftware loves hiding things underground and out of sight. The Soifra River area of the map below the Lands Between is a testament to that. You'll see certain areas of the map and think to yourself, "surely there's no way I can get over there." But usually, there is, and the island where you'll find the Southern Nameless Masouleom is one of those places.

There seems like no obvious way across because our Elden Lord isn't the best swimmer around, but if you look around the western side of the Cerulean Coast, you'll be able to find a secret underground cave that will take you across the sea where you'll emerge at the Southern Nameless Masouleom, home of an optional boss worth fighting, Dancer of Ranah

Where To Find Dancer of Ranah In Shadow of the Erdtree

As mentioned, you will need to explore the western side of the Cerulean Coast to find a secret tunnel to the nearby island where Ranah is waiting. If you begin from the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace, you can head south until you come to the area with the large gravestone and the lighting ball enemies. If you head behind this gravestone and peer over the cliff edge to the water, you should see a platform below where you can drop down and into a cave system below.

From here, you can either head right and follow the path until you come to an area where you will find a Great Glovewort, or you can head right toward the Southern Nameless Masouleom. You will have to deal with a giant crab enemy, but there is nothing all that taxing along the way. Then, when you reach the surface, head along the beach and up the slope on the left, and you'll be able to see the Southern Nameless Masouleom.

How To Prepare For Dancer of Ranah

Dancer of Ranah is a humanoid enemy that mainly deals physical damage, but also has access to some fire attacks as well. So a good combinantion of talismans to employ here are the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 and the Flamedrake Talisman +3

Then, as for your build, you don't need anything special for this fight, as this is more or less a test of your melee skills and reactions in a PVP invasion-style fight. However, if you have access to an Ash of War that can cover large distances quickly to land quick attacks and stagger Ranah, this can make this fight a breeze. A good example of this is the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword Ash of War, White Light Charge.

Then, as for summons, sadly, you will not have access to any during this fight. So, if you're not as confident without a spirit ash to draw aggro, I suggest going with a more defensive strategy, perhaps using HP-related talismans like the Crimson Amber Medallion +3

How To Beat Dancer of Ranah

As you enter the room with Ranah, she will immediately close the gap and most likely attempt a leaping strike attack. So roll to either the left or right to avoid this, get some distance and compose yourself for the fight ahead.

Ranah only has two attacks that you need to be concerned about. Firstly, she has a fire incantation attack that casts a wave of fire in front of her. This attack is best avoided by backing off and letting the action play out in relative safety.

Then she also has her Unending Dance attack which is a series of intricate melee combos which can be devastating if you get caught up in her fast-paced strikes. The best way to avoid this is by watching for the animation to begin, backing off until it's about to end, and then rushing in for a jumping attack or a backstab.

This is how most of the fight will play out, and when she reaches about 50% health, she will try to heal. Be wary of this and try to stop it from happening to make the fight go quicker. The key here is getting behind them, staggering them as they are about to attack, and not getting too greedy as they will always roll away after you land two successful hits, so you can't stun-lock them indefinitely. That being said, provided you pick your moments to strike well, this should be a piece of cake.

Rewards For Defeating Dancer of Ranah

If you manage to beat Dancer of Ranah, you will earn the following rewards for your efforts:

It's always nice to have a new armor set to play with, but this set isn't all that useful for melee users. It's a decent set for arcane users and provides some nice elemental resistances. It's weak to physical and fire damage, however, making it a rather average set overall.

The real star of the show here is Ranah's unique weapon, the Dancing Blade of Ranah. This is a blade that will suit Dexterity builds as it allows players to land attacks rapidly, and it also has a brilliant Ash of War that allows you to get a lot of hits as well. The downside to this weapon is that you can't infuse it, and it doesn't deal any passive damage like bleed, for example, but all in all, it's a good option to have, and it scales into Dexterity very well.