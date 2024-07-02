When playing medieval fantasy games, it's usually only a matter of time before you come face to face with a Dragon, and Elden Ring is true to form, as you'll be able to slay so many dragons that there is an area dedicated to turning in their hearts for special rewards. This goes some way to showcase just how many there are roaming The Lands Between. And, as you would expect, this is also the case in Shadow of the Erdtree.

You'll find fearsome Drakes like the Dragon Peak Drake or Ancient Dragon Senessax. But one dragon variant that pops up more than once on your travels through the Shadow Realm is the Ghostflame Dragon. This dragon is tough for multiple reasons, but with the aid of this guide, you should be able to clip its wings for good.

Where Is The Ghostflame Dragon in Shadow of the Erdtree?

This isn't a question we can answer with just one marked location, as multiple Ghostflame Dragons are dotted around the map. Here's a quick list of the different Ghostflame Dragon enemies within the DLC:

Greatbridge, North (Body of Water)

Fort Reprimand (Accessed Via Cerulean Coast)

Moorth Highway, South (Scadu Atlus)

While these dragons can be accessed relatively early in the game, chances are that you'll encounter the Greatbridge, North Dragon, first. There's no difference in each of these fights, so once you find one, you'll know the choreography of the fight the next time you encounter this enemy variant.

How to Prepare For The Ghostflame Dragon

The Ghostflame Dragon is a boss that relies on physical, magic and Frost damage to keep you on your toes. This means you should set up with either the Stalwart Horn Charm +2 or some Invigorating Cured Meat to prevent Frostbite build-up, and the Spelldrake Talisman +2 to negate magic damage.

Then, as for your weapon setup, we would suggest something that deals with high holy damage. So either change your Ash of War to deal Holy Damage, or alternatively, you can use weapons like the Golden Order Greatsword or Maliketh's Black Blade for example.

Then, finally, in terms of Spirit Ashes, I would suggest either Mimic Tear Ashes , Black Knife Tiche Ashes , Lhutel the Headless Ashes or Swordmaster Yosh. A summon can be particularly helpful in this fight, especially when the Ghostflame Dragon summons their minions.

How to Beat The Ghostflame Dragon

The Ghostflame Dragon is an enemy that won't behave all that differently to the dragons like Flying Dragon Agheel found in Limgrave, or Glintstone Dragon Smarag that you encountered in Liurnia of the Lakes. It's a boss that mainly relies on its fire breath attacks and sweeping melee attacks to deal damage. But much like all large creatures in this game, if you can get behind them or under them, you can swipe away at them pretty relentlessly without reply.

The Ghostflame Dragon will rely on a handful of moves. If you're stood in front, they will use either their ranged Frost Breath attack, which can be avoided by running to the left of the dragon, or timing your dodge roll. Or they will use a sweeping wing attack, which can also be dodged by rolling in time with the impact.

Then if you are positioned below or behind the Ghostflame Dragon, the Drake will either use a sweeping tail attack, a stomp attack or will fly into the air and reposition to force you out from under them. The key to winning this one is to roll to dodge these attacks when underneath them to maximize the time you can spend in this area of relative safety while hacking away at their legs.

Here are two additional things you should know. Torrent is allowed in this fight, and using them can be very helpful to get under the dragon and out again, lowering any chance of getting stomped on. Plus, this will help you close the distance on the Ghostflame Dragon when they fly away in seconds.

Second, you should know that the head of the dragon is a weak point. So if you can use torrent's speed to your advantage, you can use jump attacks to strike their head, run to safety, and then rinse and repeat.

The only other concern in this fight is that The Ghostflame Dragon will spawn undead enemies to aid them in battle when they get below 50% health. These are annoying, immortal enemies that should largely be ignored throughout the fight. If you can run away and force the Ghostflame Dragon to fight in a new area of the battlefield, this can negate their threat entirely. But if they do get in the way, don't be afraid to give them a swipe to avoid getting stunned by one, leaving you open to a blow from the Ghostflame Dragon.

To summarize, the principles of this fight remain the same as any other fight with a dragon. Use Torrent to your advantage; get under them and at their hind legs as much as possible. Watch out for stomps and flame attacks, and if you do this, you'll be holding their still-beating Dragon Heart in no time at all.

Rewards For Defeating The Ghostflame Dragon

If you manage to beat either of the Ghostflame Dragon enemies, you will receive these rewards for your efforts:

The rewards here are rather modest as the fight isn't all that taxing for those who have fought dragons aplenty within the base game. The Dragon Heart will allow you to claim new powers from the Holy Dragon Communion, and the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is a precious item for those who want to upgrade newly-acquired items in this DLC.