Elden Ring and Skyrim may not have a ton of things in common when it comes to gameplay or difficulty, but they do have one thing in common. Both have a boatload of dragon bosses you need to take down, and with reference to the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll find that this trend continues. In fact, a thirty-second horseback ride from where you begin will take you to the area where you can fight the Ghostflame Dragon. But we want to discuss a different Dragon.

Related Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree: Where to Find Scadutree Avatar Optional Boss Shadow of the Erdtree isn't just a straight line, but has a ton of secret bosses and locations to be found.

If you want to access Jagged Peak, a tough mountainous area in Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll need to make it through Dragon's Pit, a connecting area to the Foot of Jagged Peak. Then, just when you think the job is done, you'll emerge from this cave only to happen upon the Jagged Peak Drake, a Great Enemy that proves to be a tough test. But to help you ace this test and continue your streak as an Elden Ring dragonslayer, this guide breaks down everything you need to know about the Jagged Peak Dragon.

Where is the Jagged Peak Drake?

To reach the Jagged Peak Drake, you need to make your way through Dragon's Pit. After you exit this cave, you'll come out to an open area leading down to the Foot of Jagged Peak. You'll be able to rest at the Dragon's Peak Terminus Site of Grace, and then you can head down the hill, where you will happen upon the big ol' dragon in question.

The Jagged Peak Drake is not initially hostile, and you'll find it sleeping in the middle of a large open space. You can choose to completely ignore this boss and head forward toward Jagged Peak, but as soon as you come in close proximity with this Drake, the fight begins.

This is not the only Drake you will find around Jagged Peak, and after you encounter the Foot of Jagged Peak Site of Grace, you'll encounter two Jagged Peak Drakes fighting up ahead, as well as Ancient Dragon Senessax.

How to Prepare For The Jagged Peak Drake

In truth, magic users will probably find this fight easier than melee users, as this dragon likes to create space between them and the player to use fire breath attacks. As a melee player, however, I'll be offering a set-up for fellow big sword lovers. To win this fight, I would urge players to equip the Flamedrake Talisman +3 and the Boltdrake Talisman +2 , as this will give you ample protection against their fire and lightning attacks.

Then, as for summons, this fight isn't massively affected by your Spirit Ash, as they'll spend the vast majority of the time chasing down the boss and getting caught up in their raining hellfire. As usual, however, the best option is the Mimic Tear Ashes , as when the dragon is stationary for a longer period of time, you and your Spirit Ash will be able to double-team the dragon and cut it down to size.

How to Beat the Jagged Peak Drake

Dragons are always an intimidating boss variant, but in terms of attack variety, this one is actually easy to handle. In terms of the Drake's ranged attacks, they will use a long-range fire breath attack, and this is easily avoided by running to the player's left to move away from the fire breath that sweeps from right to left.

Then, occasionally, the dragon may rise from its position on the ground and take off to the other side of the area. When they do this, they'll breathe fire directly down and continue spraying this effect until they find their resting point on the other side of the boss area.

Then, as for their melee attacks, they really only have one attack that you should concern yourself about -- the tail sweep attack -- which the boss will use to force you out from behind or under them. The wind-up for this attack is well-telegraphed, however, so you can easily dodge into the attack and keep your position when you master the timing.

Then, lastly, you'll have to occasionally contend with the Drake's lighting attacks, which are two waves of AOE lightning spears. The best way to avoid this is by checking the ground as it happens and finding a clear space with no pre-determined lightning strike and then repositioning if needed when the second wave comes. If you're lucky, you can continue attacking while this occurs, but due to the random nature of this attack, you might want to get distance to ensure you have space to maneuver if needed.

There are no phases to this fight, so based on the moveset mentioned above, the strategy is simple. Get under the dragon and land as many heavy attacks on their back legs as possible in a bid to break their stance for a critical hit. And only stop doing this during lightning attacks and when the dragon sweeps with its tail.

The only other thing I would add is that the dragon can get stuck in the cliff, which can lead to an endless barrage of fire with no way to reply. So when this happens, just get as much distance as you can, and the Drake will most likely try to follow you and work its way out of the environment. Plus, while it may be tempting to use Torrent for this fight, they will likely be taken down, and this will eat into your Estus Flask uses. So, only use Torrent when trying to close the space between you and the dragon.

Rewards For Defeating The Jagged Peak Drake

If you manage to defeat the Jagged Peak Drake, you will gain the following rewards:

The Dragon Heart can be used to gain Incantations at the Dragon Communion Altar back in The Lands Between. But the new and exciting item is the Dragonscale Flesh Consumable, which is unique to this DLC. This is an FP-based item that grants the player higher Vigor, Stamina, Strength and Dexterity but will cause gradual HP loss. So if you are a melee user and back yourself to get a fight over and done with fast, this could be helpful for upcoming boss fights.