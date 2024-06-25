When you think about the oldest, wisest living creatures on the earth, you might think of an elderly person with stories to tell or a turtle that will swim around and outlive us all. But how about we spare a moment for the trees? The old sages of the world that sit silently and observe generations pass. They are usually things that make you feel tranquil and at peace. Well, you can completely forget about all of that when you happen upon the Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring.

This decrepit tree with a wilted sunflower for a head is not interested in peace, and instead of providing clean air like trees are known to do, this one suffocates you with its barrage of attacks and inflicts some blood loss just in case you were holding out hope that this boss had heart. The Scadutree Avatar is a formidable foe, and we want to give you all the tools to get through this fight without ending up as fertilizer for this tree to grow bigger and stronger.

Where is the Scadutree Avatar?

The Scadutree Avatar is located at the Scadutree Base, which is in the lower region of the Scadutree area of the map. To access this area, you will need to explore the Church District and drain the water from it.

This will allow you to explore the lower regions of the Church District, and if you follow the path toward the tree, you'll eventually come to a large open area with golden swampy water. This is where the Scadutree Avatar will appear from below the surface.

How to Prepare For The Scadutree Avatar

The Scadutree Avatar is mainly a physical attacker aside from its third phase. So I would suggest that you equip talismans that help with HP boosting and Physical Damage Negation, such as the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 . Then, if you want to get through the last stages of the fight when the Scadutree Avatar uses its holy blast attack, you'll want to equip the Haligdrake Talisman +2 to give yourself the best chance.

Then, as for summons, generally speaking, they aren't incredibly helpful, as they tend to get caught up in the boss's attacks and often fail to get close to them because they move around at pace. But that being said, it's better to have one than not. So, as always, I recommend the Mimic Tear Ashes because they're just the best. But, just a little tip up top, if you can avoid using a summon until the second phase, you'll find they are much more useful.

How to Beat The Scadutree Avatar

From the moment you step into the boss arena with the Scadutree Avatar, the fight gets off to a quick start. From a distance, they will use their Blood Loss Thorn attack, which shoots two ranged thorn strips at the player. This means you shouldn't summon your spirit ash right away, and honestly, I would refrain from summoning it within the first phase at all, because it's more than manageable on your own.

After this Thorn attack, you'll want to close the distance and dodge their spinning strikes that will hit twice, and after the second swing, this will allow you to take a couple of slashes at the Scadutree Avatar's head. This brings me to the most important information in this guide. If you can hit the head during the fight, then you absolutely should as it does significantly more damage than striking the stem. But try to do this at the end of attacks when they lower their head.

Another attack that can occur during this phase are an AOE thorn attack where they will slam the ground and then force thorns to shoot up from below. You can either back off to get out of the area, or you can time your dodge to roll through the thorns, but just know the timing is rather exact here.

Then, lastly, for the first phase, you'll need to watch out for their Holy Rain attack, which will see them raise their head into the air like a tower, and they'll spout holy fireballs from their head. These come in three waves. One dodge roll will see you avoid the first two, and then you'll need to double dodge roll to avoid the last set of projectiles.

When you deplete their health, they will go down. You'll want to get close to their head and deal a critical hit before they evaporate, as this means they will start with about 20% less health in the next phase. Then, you just need to face forward and wait for them to pop out of the ground again, commencing phase two.

In this phase, the Scadutree Avatar is much more aggressive and will begin with a charge attack. They will come at you at speed three times provided you dodge all attempts, so time your roll and roll into the impact. Then, after the third roll, try to close the gap as soon as you can to avoid them using their thorn strips attack.

During the second phase, their spinning melee attack will be directly followed by a head slam attack, so don't immediately attack their head. Instead, hang around the stem and wait for them to slam their head. Aside from the charge and tighter windows to attack them, this phase plays out largely similar to the first, so just take your chances, but don't get greedy in an attempt to get shots at their head.

Also, be aware that their slamming head attack is now charged with Holy energy, and if you happen to be directly under the head upon impact, this will lock you into an inescapable attack animation where they slam on top of you with the final impact tossing you across the battle arena. This isn't a devastating attack, but an annoying one you'll want to avoid.

After landing another critical hit on their head, this will begin the third and final stage of this fight, and it's a tough one to navigate. In terms of the base attacks, expect more of the same compared to the second phase, but this will be punctuated by the Scadutree Avatar's most powerful attack, their Holy Blast.

The third phase will kick off with them performing this attack. If you have the Haligdrake Talisman and keep your shield up, you can absorb most of the damage, but if you don't have your guard up, you're toast. You can also roll to avoid this attack, but the timing is very tight. So, at least for this initial one, I would say block the damage.

This attack takes it out of the Scadutree Avatar, and they will immediately drop their head. If you're close enough, you can land about 3-4 hits before it comes to. So try to be as close as possible when this attack concludes. Then, you'll need to do as you did in the second phase and avoid their aggressive attacks while whittling down their health bar.

If you take a while to do this, they may perform the Holy Blast again, but it's well-telegraphed, so you'll know it when it happens. When the Scadutree Avatar reaches about 40%, however, it will perform a last stand of sorts where it performs the Holy Blast again. Only this time, the blast will occur three times in quick succession. Unless you have insane holy damage negation, if you try to block this, you will die. So you have three options.

You can either try to time your dodge rolls to avoid all the blasts. You can dodge the first few, and then you might get away with tanking the last one. Or third, and my personal choice, you can read the situation and bolt it out of range, ensuring that they can't damage you at all. You won't get to land any counterattacks, but it sure beats dying every single time at that particular stage.

After this, all that is left to do is tie up any loose ends by bringing their health bar right down to zero, and this time, they'll stay dead. Congrats.

Rewards For Beating The Scadutree Avatar

If you manage to uproot the Scadutree Avatar, you'll receive the following rewards:

As you would expect, the star of the show here where rewards are concerned is the Remembrance items you can gain from turning this item in at the Roundtable Hold . You can unlock the Land of Shadow Incantation, which mimics the raining holy fireball attack on the Scadutree Avatar.

Or you can unlock the Shadow Sunflower Blossom , a colossal sword variant that deals with Holy Damage. While both are excellent choices, we believe that the Shadow Sunflower Blossom is the pick of the two on balance, as this can be a real asset to any melee user who wants to lean into a faith build.