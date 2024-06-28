As someone who has platinumed Elden Ring, and endured the hardship of completing every quest and getting every alternate ending. I know just how obtuse Elden Ring quests can be. Unlike a lot of games out there, you don't get quest markers leading you to each new item or event, nor do you get a ton of exposition explaining how the quest should play out note for note. What you get is a few subtle clues and you need to piece the rest together for yourself.

That happens when you begin the Queelign Quest line in Shadow of the Erdtree, as you won't even know you're completing it until you meet them for the first time and have to fight this fearsome devotee of Marika. But fighting them is only half the battle, as you'll need to find their true form and decide their fate. Here is how to go about doing that.

Dealing with Fire Knight Queelign's Invasions

To get the ball rolling on this quest line, you simply need to thoroughly explore the Scadu Atlas region and the Belurat Tower Settlement region, as these are the two areas where you will encounter Queelign and will be forced to fight them as part of an invasion. To push the quest onward, you need to fight them and win both times.

The first fight you'll likely engage with is the one at the heart of the Belurat Tower Settlement Legacy Dungeon. This area is closest to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. Head out the door and right, avoiding the Knight if you don't want a fight, and then run through the basic shadow enemies until you reach an open courtyard area with a huge tree in the middle. When you reach here, Queelign will invade, and when you defeat them on this occasion, you'll get the Crusade Insignia .

Then, after this, your next encounter with Queelign will be when you visit the Church of the Crusade, which is at the end of the path north from the Highland Cross Site of Grace, and when you defeat them on this occasion, you will be rewarded with the Prayer Room Key

Where to Find Fire Knight Queelign

It'll probably be some time after this second fight before you come across Queelign again, but you will find him when you get to the Church District near Shadow Keep. This area will be filled with water when you first arrive, so you will need to platform along a very specific path to reach him, which goes as follows.

Begin from the Church District Entrance Site of Grace and leap forward to the building below. Then walk around to the other side. Don't worry about the Crabs, they are harmless. On the other side, line up your jump with the protruding platforms from the roof and leap to the next platform. Then head along the narrow roof to your right and head up the broken wall, Exploding Messmer Flame enemies will spawn so try to steer clear if you can.

After this, head along this platform and leap to the next roof where you will find a Messmer Flame mage. This enemy has some powerful flame attacks and an annoying fireball ranged attack so play cautiously to avoid being humbled.

After they are dealt with, head down the sloped roof to the lower building, and then look to your left. You will see some bridge pillars, and you will be able to leap to the closest one with no issue. After this, head up the roof ahead, watching for holes as you go, because falling through these will probably be fatal. You'll then come to an opening with an X-shaped arch below.

Land on this and then walk along it to get to the upper floor of the Sunken Church. Then nearby, you'll find a closed door which you can use the prayer key on, which is the room where you will find a incapacitated Queelign who needs to be dealt with.

How To Cure/Curse Fire Knight Queelign

Now comes the final step on this quest line. You'll need to choose whether to cure or condemn Fire Knight Queelign. If you want to cure him, you'll need to find an Iris of Grace , but if you want to be a nasty character, then you'll need an Iris of Occultation .

There are several of each dotted around the map, but the easiest option is to go and get the Iris of Grace within the Sunken Church. You'll need to head onward and locate the lever to lower the water level of the Church District first, so be sure to do that. Then you can explore the Church further and take an elevator down to an area where you will find Living Jar Enemies and an altar that holds an Iris of Grace.

If you want to use the Iris Of Occultation instead, however, you'll need to work a little harder. When you have drained the area of water, you will be able to explore the Church Courtyard, and in doing so, you'll come across new Tree Spirit enemies, which aren't bosses, but are nearly as tough as one. They put up one hell of a fight, but if you can take down the one in the northernmost courtyard area, then you will be granted the Iris of Occultation.

As seen from the image above, this Iris of Occultation is currently bugeed, and when you kill the Tree Spirit, you may not be given the Iris of Occultation right away. But if you fast-travel to a different area, and then return to the Church District, you should receive this item upon your return.

These are the easiest options and the closest to Shadow Keep, but you can also find an Iris of Grace at the Scadutree Base. Then you can also find an Iris of Occultation within Fort Reprimand.

Rewards for Completing Queelign's Quest

You will gain two different rewards for completing this quest, depending on what you decide to do with Queelign. If you choose to give them the Iris of Grace , you'll be awarded with the Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash, and if you choose the Iris of Occultation, you will be given Queelign's Greatsword .

As far as Greatswords go, this one is okay, but nothing to write home about. It has average scaling in Strength, Dexterity and Faith, and does decent physical damage with just a hint of fire damage. It's honestly not worth getting in our books, so we would urge you to use the Iris of Grace and take the spirit ashes.

The spirit ashes aren't going to usurp the Mimic Tear Ashes as the best in the business, but as you'll know from their multiple invasions, Fire Knight Queelign is no slouch, and they can serve as a decent summon against any boss that is particularly weak to fire. It's situational, but situational is better than no use at all, which, by this point in the game, Queelign's Greatsword will not be.