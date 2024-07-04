Throughout your time in Elden Ring you'll come up against bosses deemed just a bit more important than others. This usually grants them the label of a remembrance boss, which will grant you the option of two powerful items for a certain NPC at the Roundtable Hold . Aafter you choose from the pair of items,however, you lose the ability to get the other item, which can mean these choices can come back to bite you if you choose to proceed moving forward.

Wandering Masouleoms were the way to duplicate these items and avoid this issue in the base game, but in Shadow of the Erdtree, players can duplicate remembrance items in a new way, provided they work out how to do it. This isn't exactly sign-posted, but to ensure you don't miss out on this opportunity, we have a handy guide explaining how this works in the new Elden Ring DLC.

How Can You Duplicate Remembrances in Shadow of the Erdtree?

As mentioned, this was possible in the base game by interacting with Wandering Masouleoms. You were able to clear the Skulls around their body to take them down and access the duplication altar. You won't find Wandering Masouleoms in Shadow of the Erdtree, though. This is actually a good thing, as the method to duplicate remembrances is a lot easier in the DLC.

To do this, all you need to do is track down a Remembrance Duplication Coffin, and these tend to be located in various areas around the Shadow Realm, usually in locations where death is abundant. When you find one, you can simply interact with the Duplication Coffin and pick the Remembrance you would like to duplicate.

There are no restrictions on what Remembrance you can duplicate, but it's worth noting that you will not be able to select a weapon, spell or item that you already own, so it's best to try and plan ahead and have an idea as to which Remembrance item you would like most.

Where are the Duplication Coffins in Shadow of the Erdtree?

There are a total of three Remembrance Duplication Coffins in the DLC, and each can only be used once, so it's important to choose wisely and prioritize the items that you want the most from the wide selection of remembrances in the base game and DLC. Here's a list of all the Remembrance Duplication Coffins available:

Finger Ruins of Rhia: Located in the southeast of this large area, not too far from the Site of Grace tied to this area.

Located in the southeast of this large area, not too far from the Site of Grace tied to this area. Finger Ruins of Dheo : Located near the Fingerstone Hill Site of Grace. Walk below this cliff and head northeast.

: Located near the Fingerstone Hill Site of Grace. Walk below this cliff and head northeast. Cathedral of Manus Metyr: Found in the body of water around the cathedral

Which Remembrances Should You Duplicate First?

Now that you know how this all works, this leaves one burning question. Which of these remembrances should you actually duplicate? Because, after all, you'll only get three additional duplications outside of what the base game allows. In all honesty, it's an impossible question to answer objectively as your choice will rely on your preferences, your build and so much more, but we do have a few general ideas that might help.

Firstly, focus on remembrances that offer two of the same item type. For example, the Elden Remembrance offers two different weapons, and if you're a melee user, this will be an appealing choice rather than just taking a spell you might never use.

Then flip this on its head if you're a magic user and duplicate the Remembrance of the Lichdragon so you can have both Incantations. Then, if you feel you have exhausted that avenue, then you may want to go for more unique remembrances like the Remembrance of Hoarah Loux , as this will allow you to grab a unique Ash of War, which is a versatile item that will fit in most builds.

Or, if you want to make the most of these duplication opportunities to focus on the DLC items, we urge you to take advantage of the stronger DLC remembrances like Rellana's, Midra's and Metyr's. Ultimately, there are no bad choices, so go with what stands out to you the most. Hopefully, these ideas will help you prioritize what suits your playstyle the most.