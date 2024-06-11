Quick Links How to Get the Bloodhound's Fang

Key Takeaways Bloodhound's Fang is an early game curved greatsword in Elden Ring with unique skills and low FP cost.

The sword can be acquired by visiting Mistwood Ruins and defeating Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

Utilize Blaidd and be cautious of the boss's powerful attacks to successfully obtain the Bloodhound's Fang.

The Bloodhound's Fang is one of the curved greatswords in Elden Ring. Scaling with both Strength and Dexterity, this greatsword requires a modest 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity to wield, arguably making it a viable weapon to wield during the early game. Luckily, there's a way to get this sword early, as well.

Bloodhound's Fang Curved Greatsword Slash Bloodhound's Finesse 8 11.5 141 - - - - 100 52 36 36 36 36 36 D C - - - 18 17 - - - Causes blood loss buildup (55) Bloodhound's Fang Req DEX 17 Category Weapon Weight 11.5 FP Cost 8 Damage Type Slash Weapon Skill Bloodhound's Finesse Attack PHY 141 CRIT 100 Guard PHY 52 Guard MAG 36 Guard FIRE 36 Guard HOLY 36 Passive Causes blood loss buildup (55) Guard LIGHT 36 Req STR 18 Scale DEX C Scale STR D BOOST 36 Subcategory Curved Greatsword Expand

This particular weapon also has the unique ability, Bloodhound's Finesse Skill . This is a spinning slash that the character executes while simultaneously leaping backwards, following a short charge up. It has a relatively low FP cost to cast, adding to the weapon's ultimate viability (especially in the early game). It can be a bit difficult to hit, though.

Bloodhound's Finesse Skill Unique Skill Bloodhound's Fang 8 (- 12) Slash upwards with the Bloodhound's Fang, using the momentum of the strike to perform a backwards somersault and gain some distance from foes. Follow up with a strong attack to perform the Bloodhound's Step attack. Bloodhound's Finesse Skill Category Skill Subcategory Unique Item Effect Slash upwards with the Bloodhound's Fang, using the momentum of the strike to perform a backwards somersault and gain some distance from foes. Follow up with a strong attack to perform the Bloodhound's Step attack. Availability Bloodhound's Fang FP Cost 8 (- 12) Expand

How to Get the Bloodhound's Fang

Go to the Mistwood Ruins

Firstly, you're going to need to go to the Mistwood Ruins . This is relatively close to the beginning of the game, though you're probably going to want to go ahead and get Torrent first. To do this, you're going to need to visit the Gatefront Ruins site of grace, which triggers your first visit with Melina - she will give you the Spectral Steed Whistle , which summons Torrent, and then you can be off on your marry way.

You'll likely pass by the Church of Elleh before you find the Gatefront Ruins site of grace. You should stop there and get the grace there, and then talk to Merchant Kalé as well. Pick up a crafting kit, if you have the runes for it. The important thing is the site of grace here.

After you get Torrent, you can start following the road southeast from the Gatefront Ruines grace. This path will lead you across a bridge to a fork in the road - you'll take the northern route, which will lead you northeast until you reach the Third Church of Marika . This area is heavily populated with enemies and even a Night's Cavalry (Limgrave) at night time, so be careful as you pass through this area. You're going to want to avoid as much of these guys as possible, if you're just starting the game.

Your path will intersect with some Demi-Humans and a man named Kenneth Haight calling out to you. You can safely ignore this situation for now.

Just outside of the Third Church of Marika, there's a Troll with a huge sword. Avoid that guy too. Avoid everything.

Inside the church, you'll find the Flask of Wondrous Physick along with a Crimson Crystal Tear . These are both worth grabbing as they will upgrade your flask, increasing the amount of HP or FP you can restore.

Next, we'll be going south from the Third Church of Marika towards Mistwood. You'll probably find a Runebear along the road, and once again, I invite you to ignore absolutely every enemy in this area. There is a monument along the road with the Map (Limgrave, East) , however, and that is worth picking up. You'll eventually come upon some ruines to the right of the road and you'll hear a wolf howling. Once you've heard the howling, you can turn around and head right back to the Church of Elleh.

Finding Blaidd

Once back at the Church of Elleh, talk to Kale, and ask him about the howling in Mistwood. He'll teach you a gesture, and then you have to go all the way back to Mistwood Ruins and use the snap in the northern outskirts of the ruins. In an alcove nearby, you'll find Blaidd, a friendly NPC despite his beastly appearance. Talk to him, and you can summon him when you head to the next leg of our journey.

How to Find the Forlorn Hound Evergaol

Now that we have Blaidd in our back pocket, we'll return to the Gatefront Ruins. Follow the road southeast until you get to the bridge, and then when you get to the fork, go south. You'll eventually see the Waypoint Ruins and a site of grace here to your left, which you should stop to pick up. Further down the road, you'll find the Agheel Lake South site of grace as well, this time on your right. I recommend picking up both sites of grace, but especially the Agheel Lake South grace, as the Evergaol is located just to the south of it.

Heading south from the Agheel Lake South site of grace, you'll go uphill until you find yourself in a circular arena-like area with a glowing platform in its center. This is an Evergaol, you're going to find these dotted throughout the Lands Between. When you're ready, go into the glowing ring and activate it, which will make you enter the Evergaol. Inside, you can interact with golen runes on the ground to the south to summon Blaidd (you're going to want him for this fight, trust me), and then continue south to a bridge spot at the edge of the Evergaol barrier. This will start your encounter with Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

I won't lie to you, for an early game character, this boss is brutal. The biggest thing to watch out for him is his lunging strikes, as they inflict massive amount of bleed damage that will make quick work of you. Let Blaidd take some aggro off of you and only go in for attacks when he's not focused on you, or you'll go down quickly.

Once you've beaten him, then you'll have a shiny new sword.