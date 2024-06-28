Elden Ring's DLC has been kind to certain weapon users. Colossal Sword users have been gifted the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword , quirky weapon users have been handed the Beast Claw (Weapon) and the Madding Hand , to name a few, and Hammer users have been luckiest of all, as they have been given not only the amazing Anvil Hammer , but an equally interesting Colossal Hammer, Devonia's Hammer .

This is a weapon that will become available to players when they make their way to the upper level of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, but they will have to face off against a fearsome knight that would rather they kept the big ol' hammer for themselves. So we intend to map out their attack patterns and help you claim this hammer for your collection.

Where Is Devonia's Hammer in Shadow of the Erdtree?

As mentioned, you'll need to get to the upper region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh to get your hands on this weapon, which means getting through the Church District and Shadow Keep. Then you'll need to make your way toward the Rauh Ancient Ruins West Site of Grace.

Devonia is stood on a raised platform just before this Site of Grace, so you can run straight past them and rest at this Site of Grace, but even if you don't, you'll be able to revive at the nearby Stake of Marika regardless.

How to Beat Crucible Knight Devonia

Devonia behaves much like a lot of the Crucible Knights you will have faced to this point, and will use a series of hard-hitting heavy moves and combos to take you down. The problem with this fight, when compared to other Knight fights thus far in the DLC, is that you can't really stun-lock Devonia with strikes, as they will take the hit and continue their animations regardless, so you need to play on the defensive and carve out little windows of opportunity.

When they are performing their standard melee attacks, this is the best time to roll, get behind, and try to land heavy blows of your own, but they do have several strong attacks that you will need to be on your guard. Firstly, they have a holy attack called Devonia's Vortex, where they spin the hammer in hand and slam it to perform a holy AOE slam attack. The best course of action here is to roll behind them or get some distance.

Then, you should also be on the lookout for their horseback attack, where they will get on their steed and perform a series of leaping slams. This will occur four successive times and the best way to avoid this is by dodge rolling just as each slam occurs.

Devonia also has a powerful incantation where they will transform into a Grand Miranda Sprout and cast a series of small AOE holy pillar attacks on the players position. The best way to avoid this is by running to your right. But bear in mind that this will occur in tandem with melee attacks from Devonia, so keep your guard up while dodging these beams.

This is mainly what Devonia is working with, so try your best to be aggressive when they aren't performing Holy attacks, and back off when they are on horseback or using charged holy attacks and you won't go too far wrong. But even if you do, don't sweat it because the Site of Grace is right there anyway.

Is Devonia's Hammer Good?

So now that you've taken down one of the greatest Crucible knights in the land, the question remains: was it worth it? Well, in a word: Yes.

Devonia's Hammer is comparable to the other magnificent hammer added in this DLC, the Anvil Hammer . This hammer scales into Strength primarily, as well as Faith, and offers incredible physical damage scaling, with just a little holy damage on the side for good measure.

It has incredible posture damage, meaning two charged attacks will pretty much break any enemies stance, and you also have access to Devonia's Vortex, which is an awesome faith-based move that looks incredible, albeit a little slow to perform.

It's only because of this lackluster ability that we would put the Anvil Hammer and Giant Crusher ahead of this one in terms of efficiency, but it's still an amazing hammer that will suit Strength/Faith build users down to the ground.