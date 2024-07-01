Elden Ring fans who rely on Spirit Ash summons in boss battles will know that one Spirit Ash is better than all others, and that's Mimic Tear Ashes . No matter what FromSoft comes up with, there just isn't much better than having a second version of yourself out there hacking and slashing. That hasn't stopped them trying to add a Spirit Ash worth considering ahead of the Mimic Tear, however, and a cool new addition courtesy of the DLC is Taylew the Golem Smith .

This is a Spirit Ash that gives you access to one of the Blacksmith Golems you'll find in the furnace dungeons dotted around the Shadow Realm, and if you've been to one, you'll know that these guys are absolute tanks. So if you want access to one of your own in battle, then you'll want to know where to find this new Spirit Ash.

Where Are The Taylew The Golem Smith Spirit Ashes?

These spirit ashes are located in Taylew's Ruined Forge, near where you enter the Ruah Base Region. You'll want to head north of the Moorth Ruins, and through the secret passage with Miranda Sprout enemies, which will lead you out to the Ruah Base.

Then, from there, head right and below the bridge leading from Shadow Keep to the upper region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. In the northeast corner of this forest area, you'll find Taylew's Ruined Forge.

How To Get Taylew The Golem Smith Spirit Ashes

Beginning from the Site of Grace within Taylew's Ruined Forge, head down and across the bridge where you will encounter your first Magma Blob enemy. Take this out and use the ladder ahead to descend to the next area.

Head down the stairs and leap over the broken floor. Then, head through the doorway on your left. Be cautious, as there is a Blacksmith Golem waiting around the corner and will slam attack you if you walk in. Wait for them to attack, and then go about taking them down. The easiest way to do this is by getting behind them and landing heavy attacks on their red crystal in their lower back to break their stance. You can then pick up the Smithscript Axe from a nearby corpse.

From here, go to the intersection where the hanging pipe allows you to cross over to the other side of the lava pool below, then head over to the platform opposite. You'll need to deal with a Magma Blob, but you'll also find the Smithscript Greathammer .

After this, return to the pipe and climb up before hopping off to the highest platform on your right. You can head to your right and down a slope to get your hands on a Somber Smithing Stone [8] or you can keep moving straight ahead. In the room ahead, you'll find several Magma Blob enemies and a Blacksmith Golem, so be on your guard and try to lure the big guy away from the swarm of Magma Blobs for an easier time.

After dealing with these guys, you can head up the fallen pillar on the right of the room as you come through the door. You'll find a corpse holding the Smithscript Shield , but be wary, as there is a Magma Blob that will land on your head if you stay stationary while you pick this up. After this, head down to where the Blacksmith Golem was initially standing in this room, and then hop over the nearby railing to the area below.

Pick up the nearby Smithing Stone [8] , and then head down the hallway until you reach a nearby ladder. Climb up, and watch out for falling Magma Blobs when you reach the top. You can hop over to the area behind you and grab the Somber Smithing Stone [3] , or you can head forward to the room where you will find a lever.

This lever will tilt the pipe in the opposite direction, allowing you to run up to the top of the area where you entered the Forge. Backtrack until you reach the sloped area where you found the Somber Smithing Stone 8, and then pop down to the pipe from there. Then run to the top, hop off on the left-hand side, climb the nearby ladder, and you will find an Altar you can use to get your hands on an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone and the marquee item, Taylew the Golem Smith .

Are The Taylew The Golem Smith Spirit Ashes Good?

As I mentioned at the top of the article, there's likely never going to be a spirit ash in the game that even comes close to rivaling the Mimic Tear Ashes . But if we take that one out of the equation, then you'll find that this one isn't bad at all. Because most enemies don't have the tactical understanding to get behind and attack the Golem in its weak spot, this Spirit Ash serves as one of the best defensive options as far as Spirit Ashes go.

Once upgraded, they have excellent damage output and can take a lot of punishment. But the downside to this one is that it's ridiculously slow, so it only tends to be a useful ally in small, claustrophobic boss encounters, as larger open spaces will see this one shuffling around and watching the fight proceed without them. It's a good option to have, though, and one of the stronger Spirit Ashes added to the game courtesy of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.