In most Souls Games, there has always been a real bias toward Greatswords and colossal swords, as these tend to be the best weapons for a viable melee/strength build. Ever since Bloodborne showed how cool a big ol' hammer could be in the form of the Kirkhammer, however, I feel like more and more Souls players have pivoted to this weapon class. If this sounds like you, then the recent Elden Ring DLC expansion may have a weapon right up your alley.

The Anvil Hammer is a weapon that seeks to rival the base game's Giant Crusher and give hammer users a fun new toy to play around with. But to make it yours, you'll need to know where to look and how to navigate this hostile area without falling into a vat of molten lava. So follow this guide and you'll be the proud owner of the Anvil Hammer in no time.

Where Is The Anvil Hammer In Shadow of the Erdtree?

The Anvil Hammer is located in the Ruined Forge Lava Intake. This lava-filled dungeon can be found west of the Front of Castle Site of Grace.

This area is filled with a large pool of lava, various blacksmith giant enemies, and a huge pipe that runs the length of the area, and your goal here is to find a lever that will lower this pipe, acting as a pathway to the area above your head when you step into the dungeon.

How To Get The Anvil Hammer

Begin by heading down the ladder at the start of this area and immediately look up. You'll see a Magma Blob enemy on the ceiling, which will fall down. Kill this one, and another just up ahead, and collect the Smithing Stone [2] as you go. Then head through the opening left, and along this path until you find a ladder down to the large open area.

Here, you will find your first Blacksmith Giant facing away from you. The key to beating these guys is landing heavy attacks on the little red crystal on their back. So do this and stagger them, and then rinse and repeat until they go down.

Before heading forward, head up the stairs to the right of where you encountered the Giant, and you'll find the Greater Potentate's Cookbook [13] Plus, at the foot of the stairs, you'll find a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [2] as well.

Grab these, then head forward and go through the doorway on the right. There's a hidden pathway to the left with a Blacksmith Giant and a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone 6 if that interests you, but if not, just keep moving.

This will take you through to the area with the Lava Pool. There is a Magma Blob on the ceiling on your right, and a Blacksmith Giant further forward that is guarding a corpse holding the Smithscript Dagger . So take these out, as this will make running and jumping onto the pipe later a much calmer experience, and grab the dagger as you go.

Now that the coast is clear, time to backtrack to the staircase leading to the Potentate's Cookbook from before, but this time, turn left at the top of the stairs and clamber up the fallen pillar. This will take you up to an area where you will be able to help yourself to a Smithing Stone [7] But be wary of the Magma blobs that will fall from overhead as you do.

You can then head through the door to your right and down the ladder, which will bring you to the raised platform where you'll find the lever you need. Pull this lever and watch as the huge pipe above the Lava Pool lowers. Then, hop down to the area below. Then, line up your jump and hop onto the pipe.

Along the pipe, you'll need to deal with a couple of Magma Blob enemies who will shoot ranged projectiles, so keep your shield up and take them out as you go. Then, once at the top, you'll come to an altar that you can interact with, and when you do, you'll be given this dungeon's rewards. An Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone , and the item you came here for, the Anvil Hammer .

Is The Anvil Hammer Good?

Basically, this question boils down to this: is this hammer better than the best base game hammer, Giant Crusher? Well, for our money, we would say that the Anvil Hammer edges it. This is for several reasons.

Firstly, this hammer has incredible damage scaling and can be combined with a number of different talismans like the Two-Handed Sword Talisman , and the Axe Talisman . Then secondly, you may not be able to change the Ash of War on this weapon, but this weapon scales to offer roughly the same amount of physical damage as Giant Crusher, then adding additional fire damage on top, which is a welcome bonus. So, all in all, the Anvil Hammer is probably the best hammer in the game post-Shadow of the Erdtree. So, if you're a hammer user, you need this in your life.